STARTING XI: Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely on Barry Robson’s shocking attire, ‘absolute madman’ team-mate and country music

Record-breaking Caley Thistle star Ross Tokely’s career spanned 15 years and almost 600 games – from Division Three to the SPL – and he is this week’s Starting XI interviewee.

The full-back played in many of the Highland club’s major milestones – including Scottish Cup triumphs against Celtic and Hearts – racking up an unrivalled 589 ICT appearances from 1997 to 2012.

With the Caley Jags, he won the Third Division in 1997 and two First Division titles in 2004 and 2010. He was also a Challenge Cup winner in 2003-2004.

After leaving Inverness, Tokely also played for Ross County in the Premiership and starred for Highland League sides Brora Rangers and Nairn County, who he has also managed.

Tokely was also victorious in the North Caledonian League with St Duthus, where he earned Football Times Cup and North Caledonian Cup medals.

Here, he takes us through some of the highlights from his playing career.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I don’t remember my debut (which was a 1-0 League Cup loss at Clyde on August 3, 1996), but I was probably the youngest in the team and it started off a very successful season for me as we won the Division Three (now League Two) title.

I travelled through from (from Aberdeen) with (former ICT striker) Iain Stewart for training – given I was still at school, Iain was the driver.

There was also a Caley Thistle fan who lived nearby in Aberdeen and he would take us most of the time to home and aways games.

On the game itself, I think I was played on the right-hand side, but if we lost 1-0, it wouldn’t really be a big memory for me.

One thing I do remember about that time was the level between the Highland League and the Third Division… it was a step up in terms of the pace of the game.

What is your career highlight?

Any trophy I won was always a highlight.

The Third Division trophy in my first season with Caley Thistle set the tone for all the promotions which followed.

Both Championship, or First Division, titles we won were unbelievable.

I would also say, at the age of 45, winning the North of Scotland Cup in 2023 with Nairn County, beating Caley Thistle and Ross County in the semi-final and final, was right up there.

Who is the best player you played with?

I played with a lot of really top players, but the one for me who was untouchable for so long was (101-goal ICT forward) Dennis Wyness.

My game was about getting forward a lot of the time, but also to pass the ball on to feet, and he trusted me to find him with the pass, and there were two or three years at Inverness where he was unplayable.

He started off poorly, don’t get me wrong – and there was maybe a song about him!

But no, Dennis scored some amount of goals and he put away a great variety of goals – anything from 25 to 30-yarders to tap-ins.

The way he glided past opponents… I seen him often put rival players on the deck with that dragging movement.

Dennis was always a good friend, who stayed with me for a while, so I’d pick Dennis – although this was a tough question!

And who was your toughest opponent?

Again, I played against some really good players, but the guy I always struggled with was (ex-Ayr United winger) Craig Conway… which maybe helped get him his move to Dundee United!

Craig was left and right-footed and at times I would really struggle to get the better of him. He was always a tricky opponent.

He went on to have a really good career down south as well (mainly with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers).

In terms of my Highland League days, Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour was always a tough opponent. He’s been a terrific Highland League player and I’m surprised that he never made it higher – he had the ability.

Scott was hard as nails, and strong, quick and such a great finisher. I always had to be on my toes against him. It was always a challenge.

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Hands down, Barry Robson.

I shared digs with (the former Caley Thistle winger) for about a year and he’s a lovely guy, but his dress sense…

He would come to training looking like a tramp – odd socks, tracksuits, everything mismatching and his hair all over the shop. He often looked like he’d been dragged out of bed!

To be fair, when he was manager of Aberdeen he looked a bit smarter, so maybe management has upped his levels.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Firstly, I wouldn’t lose any sleep over it should it be negative. It’s a case of “what you see is what you get” with me.

Maybe being too honest at times doesn’t do me favours, but I think when I stepped on the pitch I’d be someone who could be relied on.

What is the best advice you have been given?

My dad and grandad used to say whenever you had a bad game, make sure you’re right at it for the next match.

If you ever didn’t do your best, just make sure you respond next time. Make sure you keep that shirt with consistent performances.

I think I showed a fair amount of consistency over the years.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I know other people say it, but Tynecastle for me is special because of its atmosphere and the stands being so close to the pitch. I had a lot of good memories of playing there.

If I look at when I played in the Highland League, I enjoyed going to Fraserburgh. It could be quite noisy, even with the wind as well, and the atmosphere overall made it one of the noisiest Highland League grounds.

Two contrasting venues and I enjoyed them both.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I always recall my volley with the left foot against Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Cup (in January 2002).

I also scored a cracking overhead kick against Dundee United, but there’s probably no footage about – that would be in the top five for me.

I also scored two memorable goals for Nairn County against Banks o’ Dee – one was a volley, the other was a free-kick. I never took many free-kicks in my career because I was down the pecking order.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

There’s only one man for this – Liam Keogh (ex-ICT midfielder).

He was an absolute madman. We were on many an end-of-season Magaluf trip and we room-shared, but if there was one man to get you off a desert island, he’d be my pick.

He’s not shy and a total character. I always enjoyed his company and he’s such a good story-teller.

How did you relax away from football?

I do a fair bit of running. Over the least five years, and certainly over the last few months, I have been heavy on the running.

I love spending time with my grandson and enjoy the river walks with the missus as well.

I’m actually also into my country music right now, so I’ve been going to a lot of gigs, which I’m really enjoying.

