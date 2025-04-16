Caley Thistle interim chairman Scott Young issues rallying call to fans and local businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle interim chairman Scott Young issues rallying call to fans and local businesses

Inverness can all but secure their place in League One this weekend with a win at Stenhousemuir as exit from administration could be just weeks away.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle interim chairman Scott Young at a supporters' meeting at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on October 7, 2024.
Caley Jags interim chairman Scott Young. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Interim Caley Thistle chairman Scott Young is calling on fans and businesses to join the journey as the League One club seek to exit administration.

Young, who doubles as ICT supporters’ liaison officer (SLO), stepped into the leading boardroom position after Panos Thomas resigned last October.

Former chairman Alan Savage has since injected more than £1million to keep the administration-hit club going this season and is now the preferred bidder with his £800,000 offer now expected to be accepted by shareholders in return for a 100% stake. 

Scott Kellacher has been head coach of the Caley Jags since replacing Duncan Ferguson in October.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher pictured during the SPFL League One match between ICT and Cove Rangers on December 28, 2024, at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher is aiming to keep the club in League One within the final three games of the season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The team are eighth in the division with three games to go, leading Annan Athletic by three points.

A win at Stenhousemuir this Saturday, allied with champions Arbroath beating Annan would all but keep the Highlanders in League One due to their goal difference being vastly superior to the Galabankies. Finishing ninth would mean a two-legged relegation play-off for ICT. 

‘Alan Savage has put his money where is mouth is’ – Scott Young

Young explained how even in the short-term, money can be put to good use within their home venue.

He told The Press and Journal: “I’ve come in to help the club. My only want was for the club to do well and come through this period.

“Alan Savage has put his money where his mouth is. He knows the club as well as anyone.

“What we lost in recent years was confidence, not just from the fans, but from local businesses and potential investors.

“Why would people invest in a club that was staring down the barrel of administration?

“There are still a lot of bridges to be made up, but hopefully after administration, we can start building them again and we will get more businesses back on board and bring in more revenue through advertising and sponsorship.

“That will then allow us to invest in the playing staff.

“I know Alan has alluded to a potential stadium move in future, but the Caledonian Stadium itself needs ongoing maintenance work, and general repairs.

“Hopefully some of the finance from the extra income we hopefully bring in will be used to improve the matchday experience for fans.

Caley Thistle’s preferred bidder Alan Savage, left, and BDO’s James Stephen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Hopefully businesses and fans can see we have hit rock bottom, but they can now get on board to take us on that journey upwards, which is what Inverness wants and needs.

“The hope was we’d be out of administration by the end of April or by the end of the season on May 3, so only a few days of a difference. That is still the plan as far as I’m aware.

“There is a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of BDO and creditors.

“The sooner we can get out of administration, the sooner we can start planning for players (contracts) for next season, as well as working out a playing budget.”

Young praises ICTFC staff loyalty

Young, who aims to assist in any way possible post-administration, praised the club’s employees for showing resilience and getting down to business when the going has been tough this term.

He said: “The playing staff as well as those behind the scenes have shown a great amount of loyalty because over the six months they have been wondering whether they had a job or the club having a future or not.

“But they have stuck by us, while we have tried to be as reassuring as we can be in difficult circumstances.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“We have excellent staff, who are hard-working, and their loyalty really has been incredible.

“Hopefully, we can get out of administration and start to make our way forward and build ourselves up again.”

Doubling up in role as supporters’ liaison officer as BDO take lead

Young admits those initial weeks of being thrust into the limelight with administration pending last winter was a real challenge to him and staff as administrators BDO grasped control in a bid to find an owner. 

He added: “The first month was the worst. It was stressful, and you saw staff members and players not knowing where the club was going.

“We made the incredibly tough decision to go into administration. There was no financial way out, but we had the support of Alan throughout the administration process.

“Once administration started, a lot of it was taken out of my hands, because BDO took control of the club.

“We could not have board meetings and the like, so I and the other board members have tried to be as hands-on as we can be to help.

Interim Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Scott Young at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Interim Caley Thistle chairman Scott Young. Image: SNS

“I came on the board to help with the fans’ side of it. We have, along with (new business and commercial manager) Andrew Benjamin got a lot of the corporate and hospitality packages up and running. 

“We also had the club’s 30th anniversary dinner, and I have attended the fans’ meetings and away matches to answer fans’ questions as part of my other role as supporters’ liaison officer.”

Message to fans – ‘Keep the faith’

Young urged ICT’s fans to continue to back Kellacher’s young side as they seek to secure their League One status.

He said: “My message for supporters is to keep the faith.

“They have been excellent and even bought season tickets last year when there were some doubts, but we confirmed that money went directly into supporting the club.

“They go in their numbers to away games and are very vocal compared to the away fans we get at our stadium. We take at least a couple of hundred on average to the away games, sometimes more.

“Last weekend, we had just over 1,800 at our home game against Kelty, so they’ve really backed us.

“We still need a few points to keep ourselves up. As much as we look for Annan’s results, it is in our hands.”

