Ex-Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes coaching return – ‘I’ve got a lot to offer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes coaching return – ‘I’ve got a lot to offer’

Former Inverness head coach Duncan Ferguson, let go by administrators this season, has spoken about his exit and time at the troubled Highland club.

Former ICT manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group.
Former ICT manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Former Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson has his sights set on a return to coaching, insisting he has “got a lot to offer”.

The former Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle striker and Scotland internationalist was axed by Inverness last October when the League One club plunged into administration.

Ferguson, 53, replaced Billy Dodds in September 2023, before the Caley Jags were relegated from the Championship last summer.

Financially-troubled ICT won just twice in League One under Ferguson, and, when administration hit, long-serving coach and assistant manager Scott Kellacher took over from Ferguson – whose coaching team also left the club – as part of cost-cutting measures.

Ferguson had stints as caretaker boss at Everton in the English Premier League in both 2019 and 2022, and arrived in the Highlands having had a six-month spell at Forest Green in early 2023.

‘Hard’ to lose job through administration at ICTFC

Six months on from his Caley Thistle exit, Ferguson, speaking to the Stick to Football podcast, from Sky Bet, wants back into football.

He said: “I’d love to go back into coaching – to lose my job through administration is hard for me.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Ex-Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“To do all that hard work, all that grafting and do all my badges – it’s hard.

“I’ve had a hard break because of this, and I don’t want it to end on that.

“I’ve got a lot to offer.

“I still apply for jobs, and I am still offered a couple at a lower level.”

Working for free at Inverness

Ferguson also opened up the challenges he felt he faced at cash-strapped Inverness, where he worked for free to help fund staff wages, labelling the club’s facilities “terrible”.

He said: “I did sacrifice my wages at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“The club wasn’t great, and the facilities were terrible – it’s shocking up there.

“There was no support really.

“They offered me £3,000 when I first went up there, then I went down to £2,000 the next day. Then they went down to £1,200, and I just told them to keep the money and give it to the staff.

“I still love them, though, even if we dropped down a division and I’ve only lost 11 games with them. We drew too many and never had a striker.

“You need a striker to score goals, and I never had one.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation