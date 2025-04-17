Ex-Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes coaching return – ‘I’ve got a lot to offer’

Former Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson has his sights set on a return to coaching, insisting he has “got a lot to offer”.

The former Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle striker and Scotland internationalist was axed by Inverness last October when the League One club plunged into administration.

Ferguson, 53, replaced Billy Dodds in September 2023, before the Caley Jags were relegated from the Championship last summer.

Financially-troubled ICT won just twice in League One under Ferguson, and, when administration hit, long-serving coach and assistant manager Scott Kellacher took over from Ferguson – whose coaching team also left the club – as part of cost-cutting measures.

Ferguson had stints as caretaker boss at Everton in the English Premier League in both 2019 and 2022, and arrived in the Highlands having had a six-month spell at Forest Green in early 2023.

‘Hard’ to lose job through administration at ICTFC

Six months on from his Caley Thistle exit, Ferguson, speaking to the Stick to Football podcast, from Sky Bet, wants back into football.

He said: “I’d love to go back into coaching – to lose my job through administration is hard for me.

“To do all that hard work, all that grafting and do all my badges – it’s hard.

“I’ve had a hard break because of this, and I don’t want it to end on that.

“I’ve got a lot to offer.

“I still apply for jobs, and I am still offered a couple at a lower level.”

Working for free at Inverness

Ferguson also opened up the challenges he felt he faced at cash-strapped Inverness, where he worked for free to help fund staff wages, labelling the club’s facilities “terrible”.

He said: “I did sacrifice my wages at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“The club wasn’t great, and the facilities were terrible – it’s shocking up there.

“There was no support really.

“They offered me £3,000 when I first went up there, then I went down to £2,000 the next day. Then they went down to £1,200, and I just told them to keep the money and give it to the staff.

“I still love them, though, even if we dropped down a division and I’ve only lost 11 games with them. We drew too many and never had a striker.

“You need a striker to score goals, and I never had one.”

