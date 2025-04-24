Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher ducks out of debate over Arbroath’s line-up in shock rout at ICT’s rivals Annan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher ducks out of debate over Arbroath’s line-up in shock rout at ICT’s rivals Annan Athletic

Despite three defeats against the champions, Inverness target a win which could keep them out of the League One relegation play-off spot.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher makes his point during a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher makes his point at his pre-match press conference on Thursday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher refused to be drawn into the debate over champions Arbroath resting eight players in their 5-1 loss at Annan.

The Red Lichties, who visit Inverness this Saturday, clinched the League One crown two weeks ago with a sweeping 4-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

Last Saturday, the Angus team made eight changes and fell to a shock scoreline at Galabank, which hauled second-bottom Annan Athletic to within one point of ICT with just two games to go.

Administration-hit Inverness conceded late on to draw 1-1 at Stenhousemuir, meaning they have work to do to remain in the third tier.

They are three points behind Kelty Hearts and Montrose, the latter of whom they face at Links Park next weekend to complete their league campaign.

‘We’re focused on what we do’ – boss

Many ICT fans were riled when they spotted the wholesale changes made by Arbroath at Annan with so much as stake at the foot of the division, but Kellacher instead complimented the title-winners for their overall success.

Speaking at the weekly press conference, he told reporters: “I thought you might ask about that, but it’s not something I’m going to be caught up in.

“Arbroath are a very good side with some very good players. But we’re a very good side with some very good players as well.

“All along, we have tried to focus on ourselves.

“Listen, (co-managers) Colin Hamilton and David Gold have done a great job to win the league and good luck to them going forward, but we’re focused on what we do.”

ICT have lacked killer touch against Arbroath this season

Inverness have lost 1-0, 2-0 and 3-0 against Arbroath this season and drew 0-0 against them in the League Cup in July before losing on penalties in the group stages.

Despite drawing blanks against them, Kellacher explained big moments flipped matches in their opponents’ favour, including in the 3-0 reversal at Gayfield in February. 

He said: “We haven’t taken our chances against Arbroath this season.

“In all the games, we’ve got off to good starts, but then they have gone in front and managed to stay in front.

“In the last game down there, we started off as the better side. We had good chances, such as Alfie Bavidge going through on goal, but they got their goal and then a penalty, which in my opinion was never a penalty. I remember it clearly.

“You need breaks to go in your favour in football. When they got their second goal, it becomes so hard when you’re 2-0 down.

“We tried to get back into it and they got their third goal on the breakaway. We never took our chances, they did.

“We’re not a team to sit in. If we need to get back in the game, we need to try and get something out of it. We’ve conceded goals late on when we’re trying to get back into games.”

ICTFC fans ‘have really stuck with us’

Since replacing Duncan Ferguson in October when administration began, Kellacher has won 12 of his 23 games in charge, drawing only four as they strive to go for victories.

The Caley Jags gaffer hopes the supporters turn out in force and stick with his young team as they go for the win which would keep them up should Annan lose at relegated Dumbarton.

He added: “We’ve always tried to perform for the fans, and that’s what I have tried to make them feel a massive part of it.

“If we don’t have fans, football is nothing, but this year the fans have been on a massive rollercoaster with us.

“They have been up, they have been down, but they have always stuck by us.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Caley Jags head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“That’s what myself, the players and the staff have all needed, because it’s been really hard going.

“I can’t thank them enough for the way they have got behind the team, so I’m just asking for one last massive push from them.

“There may be spells in the game where it doesn’t go our way, but we need them to keep encouraging us and get behind us, because the boys need the support.”

With number one keeper Musa Dibaga out for several months due to a hamstring tear, ICT are working on an emergency loan, with Celtic’s Marcus Gill a favoured option after he played last week at Stenny.

Conversation