Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher ducks out of debate over Arbroath’s line-up in shock rout at ICT’s rivals Annan Athletic

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher refused to be drawn into the debate over champions Arbroath resting eight players in their 5-1 loss at Annan.

The Red Lichties, who visit Inverness this Saturday, clinched the League One crown two weeks ago with a sweeping 4-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

Last Saturday, the Angus team made eight changes and fell to a shock scoreline at Galabank, which hauled second-bottom Annan Athletic to within one point of ICT with just two games to go.

Administration-hit Inverness conceded late on to draw 1-1 at Stenhousemuir, meaning they have work to do to remain in the third tier.

They are three points behind Kelty Hearts and Montrose, the latter of whom they face at Links Park next weekend to complete their league campaign.

‘We’re focused on what we do’ – boss

Many ICT fans were riled when they spotted the wholesale changes made by Arbroath at Annan with so much as stake at the foot of the division, but Kellacher instead complimented the title-winners for their overall success.

Speaking at the weekly press conference, he told reporters: “I thought you might ask about that, but it’s not something I’m going to be caught up in.

“Arbroath are a very good side with some very good players. But we’re a very good side with some very good players as well.

“All along, we have tried to focus on ourselves.

“Listen, (co-managers) Colin Hamilton and David Gold have done a great job to win the league and good luck to them going forward, but we’re focused on what we do.”

ICT have lacked killer touch against Arbroath this season

Inverness have lost 1-0, 2-0 and 3-0 against Arbroath this season and drew 0-0 against them in the League Cup in July before losing on penalties in the group stages.

Despite drawing blanks against them, Kellacher explained big moments flipped matches in their opponents’ favour, including in the 3-0 reversal at Gayfield in February.

He said: “We haven’t taken our chances against Arbroath this season.

“In all the games, we’ve got off to good starts, but then they have gone in front and managed to stay in front.

“In the last game down there, we started off as the better side. We had good chances, such as Alfie Bavidge going through on goal, but they got their goal and then a penalty, which in my opinion was never a penalty. I remember it clearly.

“You need breaks to go in your favour in football. When they got their second goal, it becomes so hard when you’re 2-0 down.

“We tried to get back into it and they got their third goal on the breakaway. We never took our chances, they did.

“We’re not a team to sit in. If we need to get back in the game, we need to try and get something out of it. We’ve conceded goals late on when we’re trying to get back into games.”

ICTFC fans ‘have really stuck with us’

Since replacing Duncan Ferguson in October when administration began, Kellacher has won 12 of his 23 games in charge, drawing only four as they strive to go for victories.

The Caley Jags gaffer hopes the supporters turn out in force and stick with his young team as they go for the win which would keep them up should Annan lose at relegated Dumbarton.

He added: “We’ve always tried to perform for the fans, and that’s what I have tried to make them feel a massive part of it.

“If we don’t have fans, football is nothing, but this year the fans have been on a massive rollercoaster with us.

“They have been up, they have been down, but they have always stuck by us.

“That’s what myself, the players and the staff have all needed, because it’s been really hard going.

“I can’t thank them enough for the way they have got behind the team, so I’m just asking for one last massive push from them.

“There may be spells in the game where it doesn’t go our way, but we need them to keep encouraging us and get behind us, because the boys need the support.”

With number one keeper Musa Dibaga out for several months due to a hamstring tear, ICT are working on an emergency loan, with Celtic’s Marcus Gill a favoured option after he played last week at Stenny.

