Caley Thistle’s record scorer Billy Mckay heaps praise on manager Scott Kellacher after great escape

Billy Mckay hailed Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher for backing him through thick and thin after his strike helped the club secure their League One status.

ICT’s record scorer netted the final goal in Saturday’s rousing 3-0 home win against champions Arbroath to lift the administration-hit club onto 40 points and seventh spot.

Ninth-placed Annan Athletic’s 3-1 defeat at relegated Dumbarton means they can no longer catch ICT and the Galabankies will contest the League One relegation play-off against a League Two opponent – either Edinburgh City or Elgin City.

The Caley Jags were bashed with a 15-point deduction in October, but they’ve shown enough quality to stay up, with a game to spare – away to Montrose on Saturday.

Mckay’s lethal finish, his fourth of this season, takes his record-breaking tally to 116 goals – 15 clear of Dennis Wyness.

After being relegated from the Championship last May, a player clear-out, a boardroom shake-up then administration led to a mainly young group remaining for what has been a torrid term for the Highlanders.

However, avoiding the danger of another demotion, means they can look ahead with optimism.

Former chairman Alan Savage is waiting for his £800,000 offer to take the club out of administration and they do so as a League One side.

Kellacher, who replaced Duncan Ferguson when administration was activated, took then skipper Mckay on as his number two, as Mckay combined the role with his playing duties.

‘Moments like that goal celebration make it all worth it.’

Seeing the ball crash into the net against Arbroath set Mckay on the way to celebrate with the ICT manager.

He said: “I don’t really plan celebrations anymore because I planned one when I was about 20 and I went on a nine-goal drought.

“At half-time, I thought if I score, I’m going to run to the manager. He’s probably, out of all the people, the one who has stuck by me and believed in me the most.

“I’m not going to lie, it has been difficult for me on the pitch, because I have contributed without the goals, but only really football people see that.

“It was good to get a couple of goals in the last two weeks. It made me feel a lot happier about myself.

“There have been times this year when the manager and I have had conversations about putting me on the bench.

“If everyone is fit, including (on-loan Aberdeen forward) Alfie Bavidge, then I probably would be on the bench right now.

“I’m 36, and I don’t expect to play every week, but the boys appreciate what I still put in. Moments like that celebration make it all worth it.

“I was very happy to get that goal and, as soon as it left my foot, I knew I’d hit it pretty well.”

Strong mentality led to ICT survival

Including loanees, 14 of Saturday’s squad were aged 21 or under and Mckay praised the entire group for coming through the pain of seeing team-mates shown the door during administration and responding in the best possible fashion.

He said: “It has been difficult since the Hamilton play-off defeat last season followed by the summer and everything that happened with the club.

“I don’t think you can underestimate what an achievement it is from these boys.

“To sit in a room and see team-mates pulled out and let go (when administration happened) was so tough.

“They’ve had to deal with that, and injuries, and a lot of stuff that should not happen at professional clubs. Everyone has dug in.

“I know, at one point, we maybe got a wee bit ahead of ourselves about doing even better in the league than we have done, but the job was to stay up.

“Mentality is such a big thing and we were outstanding on Saturday against Arbroath.

“We have such a young group, and to have that mentality and that ‘no fear’ attitude and put in a performance like that was outstanding.”

Safety mattered more than goals

Last season, under Ferguson, Mckay was played in a deeper role, which hampered his scoring opportunities.

Although more advanced under Kellacher, he feels he should have scored more, but admits the main task for him was to help keep ICT up – and it is job done.

Speaking about playing under Ferguson, he said: “I thought it was effective up until the final third.

“I was asked to help with the build-up more than I have probably in my whole career.

“This season, with the change of management, I have been back up front.

“I know I could have scored more this season. When I look at top scorers in the league and I feel like I should be up there.

“Although I’m disappointed that way, I have said all season I don’t care if I score as long as this club stays in the division. That’s what we’ve done.”

