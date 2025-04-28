How Scott Kellacher’s family supported Caley Thistle survival effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Scott Kellacher’s family supported Caley Thistle survival effort

The Inverness head coach spelled out the importance of his family being by his side after his players delivered League One football for next season.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during his team's 3-0 SPFL League One win against Arbroath at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher has revealed how his family let him prioritise guiding the troubled club to League One safety.

The emotional head coach reflected on Saturday’s swashbuckling 3-0 home win over champions Arbroath, which helped secure their place in next season’s third-tier.

The club were docked 15 points in October when administration was activated – with long-time coach and assistant manager Kellacher handed the role when Duncan Ferguson was let go.

He, along with number two Billy Mckay, and coaches Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson, led a young group of players to 13 wins in 24 games to move into seventh spot. 

Ninth-placed Annan Athletic lost 3-1 at relegated Dumbarton at the weekend, with ICT moving above Kelty Hearts on goal difference.

This Saturday, Caley Thistle travel to Montrose for the final game of the most draining of seasons – with plenty of reasons to smile.

Wife Audrey ‘let me get on with it’

Kellacher was seen with his wee boy Karson on the pitch on Saturday night as news came through they were over the survival line due to Annan’s loss, and he says sharing the joy with his nearest and dearest meant the world to him.

He said: “It was a very special moment, to be honest – they’ve not seen much of me, the family.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher at a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“(Wife) Audrey, (son) Karson and (daughter) Sienna. She (Audrey) just let me get on with it because she knows how important it is to myself, Billy and the club.

“She knows what it means to me, and to share the moment with the wee man, the wife and my mother down there, I’m living the dream.

“I’m a local boy and nobody wants it more – to get this club where I think it should be.

“I can’t thank everyone enough – the fans, everybody.

“I can’t describe how happy I am.”

Tunnel vision served Inverness well

Championship-bound League One winners Arbroath drew plenty of criticism from ICT fans last week when they made eight changes to fall to a 5-1 defeat at Annan, which drew the Galabankies to within one point of Inverness.

Arbroath co-bosses David Gold and Colin Hamilton made the same number of changes for their Highland trip, returning to close to full strength.

It was a fixture Caley Thistle could easily have folded in after three defeats against the Gayfield side this term.

However, goals from Keith Bray and Mckay either side of Paul Allan’s penalty drove Inverness to a deserved and vital victory.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans celebrate their side's 3-0 SPFL League One win against Arbroath on April 26, 2025 at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Jags fans celebrate their win against Arbroath. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Despite a fire alarm at Dumbarton leading to an anxious wait at the Caledonian Stadium for the Annan result, Kellacher’s team hit the points total they always thought would be enough to secure safety.

He said: “It’s what we wanted – we all wanted to be together, ourselves, the fans, everybody.

“I always said right from the start we had to concentrate on what we did.

“Early on, probably two or three months ago, we gave ourselves a target we had to get to – and we got to that on Saturday. It is quite fitting it has kept us in this league.

“If I wanted to play a team, I wanted to play Arbroath’s best team.

“They put their best team out.

“We’ve played them a few times and they’re a good team and good luck to them going forward.

“But I genuinely believe we are every bit as good as them – we showed that on Saturday.

“We just need to look forward now and build.”

‘Start building and get this club back to where it belongs’ – Scott Kellacher

Former chairman Alan Savage is waiting to discover whether his £800,000 bid for the club will be accepted by shareholders to lift ICT out of administration.

Kellacher will then bid to keep as many of the squad together for 2025-26, with the chance to table contract offers, and bring in new faces.

He insists his first shot at management has been a success forged from collective effort.

He added: “I’ve tried to step up and drive the club in terms of trying to pull everything together, but so many people have played their part, so I have to thank them.

“This is my first job at this level in football, and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in football in my life.

“I’m so proud of everybody, because we had to dig deep and we did that.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine challenges for the ball against Arbroath in the SPFL League One match at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on April 26, 2025.
Inverness captain Danny Devine competes for the ball against Arbroath. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I’ve been asked every week about what was going on behind the scenes, and I never knew.

“I probably need to thank them (Alan Savage and CEO Charlie Christie) for that, because it let us concentrate on the football side of it.

“We could easily have been caught up in what’s going on off the field, but they let us focus on the on-field stuff, and I can’t ask for much more than the backing they’ve given us.

“They have shown us their support, and the fans have been absolutely brilliant.

“They have backed us and followed us, and I am so happy for the whole city.

“Now we really need to start building and getting this club back to where it belongs.”

Conversation