Caley Thistle 3-0 Arbroath: Scott Kellacher reaction as ICTFC sink champions to stay in League One

Boss Scott Kellacher says keeping Caley Thistle in League One after a 3-0 win over champions Arbroath even beats winning the Scottish Cup.

In front of their biggest home gate of the season at 2379, Keith Bray headed ICT into an early lead and a Paul Allan penalty, with a big dash of fortune, doubled the scoreline inside half an hour.

A smashing strike from Billy Mckay added further gloss just after the break to seal only their second win in seven games – and this was the one that mattered.

Annan Athletic, in the relegation play-off zone, slid to a 3-1 defeat at relegated Dumbarton, meaning the Caley Jags, still in administration, were safe.

That achievement despite being docked 15 points in October when administration kicked in.

Kellacher’s heroes make him proud

Inverness head coach Kellacher spoke emotionally about what it meant to save ICT from potentially dropping down to League Two via the play-offs.

He said: “This is the biggest achievement of my footballing career, without a doubt.

“The Scottish Cup win and Super Caley Going Ballistic (when they beat Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish Cup in 2000) were incredible for this club.

“For me personally, I looked at what we were up against and what we had to go through on and off the park, everything behind the scenes.

“I’m just a local boy living the dream. I have always wanted to manage this football club – I started right at the bottom but it was always my goal.

“I never, ever thought it would happen if I’m being honest.

“The club, in the need it was, was the time when I thought it was the time to step up.

“I have tried every day and every week to get the absolute maximum from these boys. They have been unbelievable.

“They have given everything. I said from the start there would be mistakes and we would lose games but win games too, and for the fans to stick with us, and by God, they stuck with us.

“Keeping the team in League One is the biggest thing I have ever done in football.”

Get club going in the right direction

Kellacher explained the 30-year-old club has to now get out of administration, as is being driven by ex-chairman Alan Savage, and plan ahead.

He said: “It is now about getting the club to go in the right direction.

“Alan Savage (the prospective owner) coming in with director Graeme Bennett and CEO Charlie Christie, that’s who we need to drive us forward.

“I am almost lost for words. I am so proud of everyone, the staff behind the scenes, you don’t know what they have had to go through.

“Fiona McWilliams is the secretary, but she does so much more and there’s also Dale Stephen, the groundsman, and Kristine Brown in reception.

“Even my own family – they have not seen me much. My wife lets me get on with it.

“She knows how much this club means to me. It has been my life for 21 years.

“All I do is give everything I can every day. To see us perform like that and everything go in our favour, I have never been so proud.”

Arbroath strengthen with eight changes after 5-1 Annan defeat

Arbroath wrapped up the title two weeks ago. When they travelled to Annan last Saturday, they fell to a shock 5-1 defeat after making eight changes to their starting 11.

Co-managers Colin Hamilton and David Gold returned to the more usual line-up, with eight changes made from the Galabank rout.

Inverness, who were denied a win with a late goal in a 1-1 draw at Stenhousemuir last week, had Celtic B’s Marcus Gill in goals for injured number one Musa Dibaga.

In midfield, injured Adam Mackinnon was replaced by MacLeod.

Bray and Allan put hosts in control

What a start the Caley Jags got off to when they broke the deadline in the ninth minute.

A surging run down the right flank by Kilmarnock loanee Ben Brannan then saw him whip in a cross and Bray powered a header past Aidan McAdams. It was a great finish from a flying move.

A few minutes later, Paul Allan then slipped the ball through for Mckay and the assistant boss and striker slid a low drive beyond the right post.

Mckay was taken down by keeper McAdams in the box when Charlie Gilmour found him and referee Gary Hanvidge pointed to the spot.

Allan’s penalty was struck with barely any power, but McAdams couldn’t hold on to it and the ball rolled over the line.

This was a performance with passion and determination, which the league winners could not cope with.

Mckay cracker makes it three

Any threat that they would not win this game was ended just after the interval when Mckay crashed home an unstoppable high shot, giving McAdams no chance after meeting a cross from Gilmour.

That goal sparked wild celebrations as Mckay raced over the celebrate with the boss and staff.

Arbroath then enjoyed a spell of pressure, but Inverness were standing strong, eager to keep the visitors’ score blank.

As the player came on the park for the awards, news filtered through in a game delayed by a fire alarm that Dumbarton were beating Annan, so ICT were safe.

The award winners were:

Fans’ young player of the year – Keith Bray.

Fans’ player of the year – Musa Dibaga.

Players’ youth player of the year – Keith Bray.

Players’ player of the year – Charlie Gilmour.

It’s now set to be a day of celebration for ICT at Montrose next weekend.

ICTFC v Arbroath team lines

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Gill 6, Strachan 7, Devine 6, Savage 6, Brannan 6, MacLeod 6, Gilmour 7, Allan 6 (Cairns 90), Stewart 6 (Longstaff 81), Bray 7 (Keogh 90), Mckay 7 (Gardiner 90).

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), Nolan, Walker, Thompson, Ewan.

ARBROATH (4-2-3-1): McAdams 5, Wilkie 6, O’Brien 6, Muirhead 6, Penman 6 (Reilly 57), Stanton 6, Flynn 6, Dow 6, (Murray 78), Taylor 6, Stewart 6, Winter 6.

Subs not used: McConnell (GK), Steele, Gold, Gallagher, King, Spalding.

Referee: Gary Hanvidge.

Attendance: 2379.

Man of the match: Billy Mckay.

