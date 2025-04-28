Date of meeting to take Caley Thistle out of administration revealed – with warning of dire consequences to rebels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Date of meeting to take Caley Thistle out of administration revealed – with warning of dire consequences to rebels

BDO have confirmed when the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) will be put to ICT creditors, with approval the final step to exiting administration and kicking off the new Alan Savage era.

By Ryan Cryle
Inverness consultant Alan Savage (left) and BDO Administrator James Stephen. Image: SNS.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle administrators BDO have set a date for the meeting which should take the club out of administration and kick-off the new Alan Savage era.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage was the preferred bidder to take over financially-troubled ICT – who secured the League One great escape on the pitch, despite a heavy points penalty, on Saturday.

Orion Group chief Savage’s offer of £800,000 is conditional on receiving 100% of shares, as well as £3.5million of debts to former Caley Thistle directors being written off and a deal for the club to acquire car parking land around Caledonian Stadium.

In the wake of Caley Jags’ third-tier survival, BDO have now confirmed they will officially propose a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to creditors on Thursday, May 22 – with their approval the final step to ending the Highlanders’ time in administration.

A BDO statement read: “The Joint Administrators were delighted to see the club secure League One safety on Saturday. This is a testament to everyone involved at the club and something all should feel very proud about.

“Now that this has been clarified, the Administrators intend to hold a meeting on Thursday 22nd May to propose a Company Voluntary Arrangement for the creditors’ consideration.

“If the CVA proposal is approved, it will allow the club to exit Administration and retain its place in League One.

“Significant progress has been made to fulfil the key conditions of the offer made by Mr Savage, namely:

  • 100% of the voting shares to be transferred to his purchasing vehicle
  • All loan creditors to be written off
  • Agreement with Inverness Caledonian Thistle Property Company to purchase land around the stadium

“However, these conditions need to be in place prior to the meeting and we would encourage all shareholders in particular to complete and return their stock transfer forms as soon as possible.”

Reminder to rebel shareholders

BDO also reminded any potential rebels against the CVA it could result in dire consequences for Caley Thistle, including kiboshing Savage’s takeover and putting the club back on the path to liquidation.

They added: “We would remind any shareholder who may be minded not to agree to the proposal that this may result in the offer being withdrawn, the assets sold to another entity and the club – should it survive – being demoted outside of the league structure. The existing entity would then ultimately be dissolved rendering all shares redundant.”

