Billy Mckay proud as Caley Thistle’s latest ‘crazy’ chapter ends in League One survival

Billy Mckay says defying the odds to survive relegation from League One is another memorable chapter in Caley Thistle’s “crazy” history.

Inverness came into creation in 1994 and the club has spent 12 of its 31 years in the top-flight over two separate spells.

Last summer saw them relegated from the Championship to League One just a few months before administration and a 15-point deduction kicked in.

Scott Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson as head coach in October and he guided the largely young side to safety with Saturday’s 3-0 victory over champions Arbroath.

It was a result which finally put Annan Athletic out of reach, as the Galabankies will contest the relegation play-offs next week.

ICT will complete the campaign in sixth position if they defeat Montrose at Links Park on Saturday, overtaking their opponents to do so.

‘What this club has done in 31 years is crazy.’

Mckay, who traded captaincy duties for his assistant manager role this term, admits for the 2015 Scottish Cup winners, this was another big milestone.

The club’s record scorer said: “When I joined, I didn’t realise how young this club was.

“We had that really successful period when we got to finals and the club won the Scottish Cup.

“What this club has done in 31 years is crazy.

“This season when you think everything is against us, what we’ve done by staying in League One is brilliant.

“There were times like these that give the club an identity and a bit of history. This club has got that in abundance.

“We want to help take Inverness back to the Premiership eventually. It might take time, but that’s when we had the best times at this club.

“The history is there – this is a special club.”

Getting back to Premiership is aim

While Inverness can have grand plans to get back to the top table of Scottish football, being the best in League One is the goal from August.

Mckay said: “We can aim for the Premiership, but it will be one step at a time as we’re still a League One club.

“Of course, that’s got to be the ultimate goal for the club.

“We’ve always punched above our weight, but in this division, we should be near the top.

“I know Arbroath had won the league, but they put out their strongest team on Saturday, and we beat them. And we feel we matched them often this season, and not got the results we deserve.

“Next season the aim has got to be for us to be right up there. It has been all about survival and we’ve done that now.

“Hopefully everything will be sorted out and the club can exit administration, and we can push on as a club.”

ICTFC would be ‘on its knees’ without Savage’s financial input

As former chairman Alan Savage hopes his £800,oo0 offer for ICT is accepted, Mckay is is in no doubt that the Orion Group chief who has pumped in £1m in less than a year, has been vital in keeping the Caley Jags arrived.

He added: “Without Alan, we would not be where we are.

“Without him putting in his own money, we’d have had a lot more players go – it would have been an even younger squad.

“There’s a lot of potential here, but it would have been so difficult for a lot of them to step up, at this moment.

“This club would be on its knees without Alan Savage.

“If everything goes to plan, and he steps in as the new owner, hopefully the only way for this club is up.”

