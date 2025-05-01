Caley Thistle’s Scott Kellacher reveals plans to shape squad for next season ahead of push for League One title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Scott Kellacher reveals plans to shape squad for next season ahead of push for League One title

With Saturday's final fixture at Montrose offering ICT the chance to finish sixth, the manager is determined to progress talks with key current players over their futures.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher at a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on April 24, 2025.
Inverness manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher can’t wait for this season to end – so he can start to shape his squad for a League One title tilt next year.

Inverness thumped league champions Arbroath 3-0 last weekend which, allied with relegated Dumbarton beating ninth-placed Annan Athletic, ensured ICT will avoid a play-off at the foot of the table.

Kellacher’s young side will finish sixth if they win at Montrose in their final game of the season on Saturday, trading places with their hosts.

Former chairman Alan Savage will find out before May 22 whether his £800,000 bid to buy ICT has been accepted by shareholders.

Administrators BDO confirmed this week they will officially propose a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to creditors on May 22 – with their approval the final step to ending the Highlanders’ time in administration.

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for good news on that front, while Kellacher, who replaced Duncan Ferguson when administration started in October, will get down to business of getting players on board for next term.

Gunning for sixth spot – then boss will kick off talks with key players

It’s understood, of the main first-team, only midfielder Adam Mackinnon is under contract beyond this summer, so there’s plenty of work to do, although contracts cannot be offered to new players until post-administration.

Kellacher said: “We will get Saturday out of the way and then sit down and speak to the players.

“We want to finish as high up the league as possible – that would be a great achievement.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon in action against Montrose in SPFL League One on August 17, 2024.
Caley Jags midfielder Adam Mackinnon is understood to be the only first-team player under contract for next season. Image: Jasperimage

“I think the situation is that we can offer contracts to players who are already at the football club.

“Obviously we need to wait until we’re out of administration before we can try and speak to anyone else, so we’ll be looking in-house first.

Players ‘will be desperate’ to join ICT

“We would have been doing that anyway – whether we were in administration or not, we would have been looking in-house first because the players deserve whatever comes their way because they have been brilliant.

“It’s obviously not ideal in terms of trying to get players in, but there will be players out there who are desperate to come to this football club and play.

“It’s our job to try and recruit the right ones to make sure they fit into what we’re trying to do.

“That’s the hand we’ve been dealt, we’re not going to worry about that or feel sorry for ourselves.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to make sure we’ve got things in place to move forward.”

Injured goalkeeper Musa Dibaga is thought to be high on the wish list, with the stop-stopper’s agent this week telling The Press and Journal, he hopes a deal can be agreed. 

“I would like them to have a really good crack at trying to win the title’.

Had ICT not been deducted 15 points for plunging into administration, they’d be in second spot going into this final weekend.

Kellacher says keeping as many of the group together will offer them a great foundation to go for glory in 2026.

He added: “If we can keep a good number of this team together and add a few to help, we should be up there challenging.

“If you add on the 15 points we were deducted, we’d be second in the league.

“We’d have given ourselves a right good crack at it this season, but circumstances took over and it was out of the players’ hands.

“We don’t just want to stay in League One next year. We’re a club with ambition and we want to get back to the top league.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Scott Kellacher after his team beat Dumbarton away on March 5, 2025 in SPFL League One.
Caley Thitle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Dave Johnston.

“It might take us a while to get there but if we make small steps, that’s what we’re after.

“I won’t hide the fact that the players have done so well, and proven how good they are in this league.

“I would like them to have a really good crack at trying to win it (the title).

“What they’ve had to go through this year in terms of trying to keep us in the league, it’s a whole different situation that some people will never go through.

“We’ve won our own league in our own heads by staying up, but I would like a good few of them to stay around and try to see if they can take us to the top of the table.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation