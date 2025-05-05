Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher on why he is not taking a post-season holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher on why he is not taking a post-season holiday

Inverness finished seventh in League One - but boss Scott Kellacher is not planning to spend much time relaxing.

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher and his side applaud the fans after their 2-0 weekend win at Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits there won’t be much down-time now the season is over – as he is already putting his plans for next term in motion.

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Montrose – thanks to Paul Allan and Billy Mckay goals – saw Inverness complete a challenging League One campaign in seventh place.

When the administration-hit club were docked 15 points in October, they dropped to minus-three points.

But they finished on 43 points – seven points ahead of main relegation play-off rivals Annan Athletic.

With would-be owner and former chairman Alan Savage seeking full approval from shareholders following his £800,000 offer for the club before May 22, Kellacher is now seeking to retain as many of his youthful squad as possible for the 2025-2026 campaign.

‘We want to hit the ground running next season’

Kellacher will take a holiday – but, for now, he’s getting down to the business of building his team, with midfielder Adam Mackinnon the only first-team mainstay under contract.

He said: “The hard work starts now.

“It is important to get it right, because we want to hit the ground running next season.

“You don’t get a break in this game – but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Football has been my life since I was four years old and was kicking a ball around. It is all I’ve known.

“I’m lucky I’ve got a family who understands that and lets me get on with it.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am, and I told the players after the game.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy Mckay, centre, celebrates his goal at Montrose in SPFL League One on May 3, 2025, with Alfie Stewart, left, and Charlie Gilmour.
Inverness striker Billy Mckay, centre, celebrates his goal at Montrose with Alfie Stewart, left, and Charlie Gilmour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It is about the fans, too, and the staff behind the scenes pulling together, Everyone getting back behind the team.

“We knew even in my first game in October when we lost to Dumbarton, we would have something special.

“We lost 3-1 that day, but we played well enough, and our fans stuck by us that day and that’s why I am over the moon for them.

“They knew if we got going, we could do something special. We have done something quite remarkable this season.

“I am so happy for everyone.”

Banner made Kellacher ’emotional’

Around 500 Inverness fans made it a great atmosphere at Links Park at the weekend as they celebrated the club’s survival, which was confirmed the week before with a 3-0 canter against champions Arbroath. 

There was also a large banner with the manager’s name on it, showing their support for Kellacher.

The head coach said: “I got emotional when I saw the banner.

“It was great to see our fans as happy as they were. I couldn’t believe it – there was easily about 500 at Montrose. That’s incredible.

“That’s what we want – we want a big following and have more at home, like we did last week with nearly 2,500 fans.

“We want them to see exciting football and everyone to be part of it.”

Bray backed to be Pars smash hit

One player who won’t be back at Inverness next season in academy graduate Keith Bray.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who netted 11 goals this season, signed a deal with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in January before being loaned back to ICT for their survival fight. 

Kellacher praised the Isle of Lewis lad and backed Bray to excel back in the Championship – where he had limited game-time as a raw Caley Thistle talent two terms ago.

He added: “Keith has been fantastic, in terms of his attitude and everything he’s given to this team. I am delighted he got his move.

I’ve said in the past he’s been like Graeme Shinnie when he signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen. He gave everything he had, too.

Midfielder Keith Bray in action for Caley Thistle.
Keith Bray in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group.

“That’s boys who realise what this club has done for them – they gave them the platform- and hopefully Keith goes on to special things.

“He has given everything for the club. His contribution to the team has been fantastic.

“I hope he kicks on. Good luck to him.

“He’s shown such quality.

“He just wants to play football. It will be a step up for him, but he’s more than capable of playing in the Championship, there is no doubt about it.”

Conversation