Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher on why he is not taking a post-season holiday

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits there won’t be much down-time now the season is over – as he is already putting his plans for next term in motion.

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Montrose – thanks to Paul Allan and Billy Mckay goals – saw Inverness complete a challenging League One campaign in seventh place.

When the administration-hit club were docked 15 points in October, they dropped to minus-three points.

But they finished on 43 points – seven points ahead of main relegation play-off rivals Annan Athletic.

With would-be owner and former chairman Alan Savage seeking full approval from shareholders following his £800,000 offer for the club before May 22, Kellacher is now seeking to retain as many of his youthful squad as possible for the 2025-2026 campaign.

‘We want to hit the ground running next season’

Kellacher will take a holiday – but, for now, he’s getting down to the business of building his team, with midfielder Adam Mackinnon the only first-team mainstay under contract.

He said: “The hard work starts now.

“It is important to get it right, because we want to hit the ground running next season.

“You don’t get a break in this game – but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Football has been my life since I was four years old and was kicking a ball around. It is all I’ve known.

“I’m lucky I’ve got a family who understands that and lets me get on with it.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am, and I told the players after the game.

“It is about the fans, too, and the staff behind the scenes pulling together, Everyone getting back behind the team.

“We knew even in my first game in October when we lost to Dumbarton, we would have something special.

“We lost 3-1 that day, but we played well enough, and our fans stuck by us that day and that’s why I am over the moon for them.

“They knew if we got going, we could do something special. We have done something quite remarkable this season.

“I am so happy for everyone.”

Banner made Kellacher ’emotional’

Around 500 Inverness fans made it a great atmosphere at Links Park at the weekend as they celebrated the club’s survival, which was confirmed the week before with a 3-0 canter against champions Arbroath.

There was also a large banner with the manager’s name on it, showing their support for Kellacher.

The head coach said: “I got emotional when I saw the banner.

“It was great to see our fans as happy as they were. I couldn’t believe it – there was easily about 500 at Montrose. That’s incredible.

“That’s what we want – we want a big following and have more at home, like we did last week with nearly 2,500 fans.

“We want them to see exciting football and everyone to be part of it.”

Bray backed to be Pars smash hit

One player who won’t be back at Inverness next season in academy graduate Keith Bray.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who netted 11 goals this season, signed a deal with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in January before being loaned back to ICT for their survival fight.

Kellacher praised the Isle of Lewis lad and backed Bray to excel back in the Championship – where he had limited game-time as a raw Caley Thistle talent two terms ago.

He added: “Keith has been fantastic, in terms of his attitude and everything he’s given to this team. I am delighted he got his move.

“I’ve said in the past he’s been like Graeme Shinnie when he signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen. He gave everything he had, too.

“That’s boys who realise what this club has done for them – they gave them the platform- and hopefully Keith goes on to special things.

“He has given everything for the club. His contribution to the team has been fantastic.

“I hope he kicks on. Good luck to him.

“He’s shown such quality.

“He just wants to play football. It will be a step up for him, but he’s more than capable of playing in the Championship, there is no doubt about it.”

