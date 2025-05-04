Keith Bray: ‘Full respect’ to Caley Thistle mattered – now I can think of my Dunfermline Athletic move

After helping keep Caley Thistle in League One, Keith Bray will recharge on the golf course and think about making the cut at Dunfermline Athletic.

The talented 19-year-old full-back turned midfielder was watched by Pars boss Neil Lennon on Saturday as Inverness completed their League One season with a 2-0 win at Montrose to end with 43 points.

The administration-hit club, who were docked 15 points in October, rallied when cast adrift and ended the campaign in seventh place, seven points in front of ninth-placed Annan Athletic, who now play Elgin City in the play-offs this week.

ICT’s place in next season’s League One was confirmed after last week’s impressive 3-0 victory over champions Arbroath.

When they went into administration, they kicked off at -3 points after what had already been a tough start in terms of results under Duncan Ferguson.

In the winter window, Bray, who comes from the Isle of Lewis village Tong, signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Dunfermline, who won their own survival battle to remain in the second tier.

As part of the transfer, both clubs agreed to loan Bray back to the Caley Jags to complete the campaign.

Giving Caley Thistle ‘full respect’

Ex-Celtic and Hibs boss Lennon wasn’t in charge of the Pars when Bray was snapped up, so he got a chance to see Bray for himself at the weekend, something the midfielder wasn’t aware of until his team-mates told him in the changing room.

He stressed, despite what should be an exciting future in Fife, his focus remained on helping the Highlanders stave off chasers Annan.

He said: “I will take a few weeks off. There will be a lot of golf played and I’ve a wee trip to Greece planned, but otherwise it’ll be quiet.

“Then I will come back pre-season and give it my best shot and get right back at it with Dunfermline.

“When the loan move back happened in January, I wanted to show Caley Thistle full respect. My sole purpose was to help keep this club in the division.

“Collectively, we have managed to do that.”

‘I was a wee bit emotional.’ – Bray

Bray, who is hugely popular with ICT fans, was also backed by many friends and family for his final game in Inverness colours at Links Park.

And the academy graduate summed up his emotions to The Press and Journal at full-time.

He said: “I didn’t know how I would feel after the final whistle – I was a wee bit emotional, but I’m just really happy we’ve ended the season the way it did.

“We’ve ended on a positive note, and that’s the main thing. We’ve ended with back-to-back wins, which was massive, but more importantly, the club has stayed in the division and can now stay full-time next year.

“Annan made it a fight, as you would expect, but to finish seven points away from ninth place is remarkable given how far behind we were, and with such a small squad.

“We’ve been outstanding this season and no one can say otherwise. It couldn’t have happened without the work from every single person at the club, from the backroom staff to every player in the squad, and not just those who have been starting.

“Even the injured players have been encouraging us all from the sidelines. It was a real team effort.”

Bray thrilled with ICTFC goal return

Bray, who chipped in with goals initially from a right-back role, was a real danger to opponents, as 11 goals in all competitions over 37 games highlighted.

He added: “I wasn’t expecting to score as many goals this season, but it is good to know I can come up with some goals, which is a target I can aim for in the future.

“The only way you’re going to get better is by playing games and I’ve been really happy with my game-time this season.

“I am really happy with how the season has gone, and that I was able to contribute with goals.”

