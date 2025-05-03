Montrose 0-2 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher reaction as ICT round off League One season on a high note

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher thanked his “brave” players after they rounded off their survival season with a 2-0 League One win at Montrose.

The Inverness were club plunged into administration and hit with a 15-point deduction in October, but Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson and has guided the largely young side to 14 wins in 25 games.

Last week’s 3-0 victory over champions Arbroath kept them safe and this final result means they finished seventh, seven points away from the drop-zone, sending Montrose eighth.

Kelty Hearts’ 2-1 victory over Alloa is all that prevented the Highlanders from rounding off the most testing term in sixth position.

With only a five-point deduction at the start of next season, all eyes will be on ICT to aim for the title, which was spoken about by Kellacher last week.

‘They stood up, to a man, and been counted – they have been excellent.’

Goals from Paul Allan and Billy Mckay earned the visitors maximum points at Links Park in what was a commanding performance on the whole, with plenty of easy-on-the-eye play to cheer their elated fans.

Speaking straight after the match, Kellacher said: “The performance was really good.

“We have really good footballers within the team, which helps. We were brilliant today.

“I can’t thank the players enough for the effort and commitment they have given us throughout the season.

“They have been so brave – they are young boys, and it could easily have gone the other way.

“The players stood up, to a man, and been counted – they have been excellent.

“They played with a freedom and enjoyment on their faces today. We’re all here to enjoy football. The players enjoyed it and so did the fans.

“Our job was to get safe, and we did that last week.

“We wanted to enjoy it and put on a performance. I felt we deserved the win.”

‘We want to build this club into what it’s capable of.’

To finish so clear of main relegation rivals Annan, who play off against League Two fourth-placed Elgin City next week, was another source of pride for Kellacher.

He said: “It didn’t feel comfortable a few weeks ago, but the boys stuck with it and remained focused, even when we knew it would be hard.

“All credit goes to the players and fans. The way the club has pulled together is what we were wanting.

“We want to build this club into what it’s capable of.

“We didn’t hide the fact our aim was to stay in the league this season, but we have to aim for the title next year.

“It was hard with the 15-point deduction, but we got there in the end.

“We want to get back to the top leagues. We want to win it next season.

“I have a big smile on my face because I have enjoyed watching them play. I give them the freedom and I tell them what I want on the training ground and they take that on the pitch more often than not.”

Kellacher now plans to talk contracts with players, while Alan Savage’s £800,000 offer for the club should be decided later this month.

Allan nets in first half injury time

The main team news for Inverness was between the posts, with number one Musa Dibaga out for three months with a torn hamstring. That meant a return on an emergency loan for Celtic B keeper Marcus Gill for a third successive game.

The sole change from last week was James Nolan replacing Matthew Strachan.

Gill was the first keeper called into action when he superbly pushed away a net-bound Aidan Quinn shot after Graham Webster’s drive was initially blocked.

Inverness took time to find an attacking mode, but they were aided by Montrose’s inability to clear their lines on 19 minutes and Charlie Gilmour was not far off the mark with a drive turned wide by Keir Bertie for a corner.

Keith Bray, who goes to Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship this summer after being loaned back following his signing in January, was keen to add to his 11 ICT goals this term, with Ryan Matthews on hand to deny him twice in quick succession.

Allan, who scored two goals to win here late in December, then drew a decent save from Matthews from a 20-yard free-kick just before Kieran Freeman shot just wide at the other end.

In first half stoppage-time, Inverness nudged in front when Mckay was picked out on the left side of the box and his cut-back was slotted home from close range from Allan.

Mckay secures points with low drive

Alfie Stewart, in his final game on loan from Aberdeen, tested Matthews with a low shot, which the keeper saved just after the break.

Then Mckay had an effort hooked off the line as ICT pressed for a killer second goal in front of the vocal away fans.

The points were as good as in the bag on the hour mark though as Mckay lashed a searing 20-yarder into the bottom right-hand corner after Bray lined him up.

The last chance came late on when Gill got down to divert a Webster shot wide for a corner.

Montrose v ICTFC ratings

MONTROSE (4-3-3): Matthews 7, Webster 7, Watson 6 (Masson 70), Quinn 6 (Dillon 57), Freeman 7, Gardyne 6 (Sandilands 57), Williamson 6 (Brown 75), Bertie 6, Machado 7, Stirton 6, Pollard 6 (Wighton 75).

Subs not used: Gill, Masson, Lyons, Maciver-Redwood.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-2-1): Gill 7, Brannan 6, Devine 6 (Walker 82), Savage 6, Nolan 6, MacLeod 6, Gilmour 7, Allan 7 (Keogh 82), Stewart 6 (Thompson 75), Bray 7 (Longstaff 64), Mckay 6 (Cairns 64).

Subs not used: Rebilias (GK), Ewan, Gardiner, Walker.

Referee: Jordan Curran.

Attendance: 1018.

Man of the match: Paul Allan.

