Scott Kellacher hails Caley Thistle loan players, including Aberdeen duo Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart

Loan players from across Scotland have impressed in the Highlands, keeping the administration-hit club from plunging into League Two despite a 15-point hit.

By Paul Chalk
Striker Alfie Bavidge celebrates his last-gasp winner for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their SPFL League One match at Dumbarton on March 8.
Striker Alfie Bavidge scored six goals in just nine games for Inverness while on loan from Aberdeen this year before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Image: Dave Johnston.

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher has thanked Aberdeen for loaning duo Alfie Stewart and Alfie Bavidge for the second half of this season.

Both played key roles in helping keep the Highlanders in League One, despite six-goal Bavidge being injured in March.

Inverness travel for their season-closing game at Montrose on Saturday, with a chance to secure a sixth-place finish by winning against the Gable Endies.

ICT, who remain in administration while Alan Savage’s £800,000 offer for the club awaits shareholder approval, have called in favours this season.

After being docked by 15 points when administration kicked in last October, Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson, charged with the task of keeping ICT up.

That target was reached with last week’s 3-0 victory over champions Arbroath.

Kilmarnock's Ben Brannan lifts the Scottish Youth Cup after his side defeated Dundee in the final at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on April 30, 2025.
Ben Brannan, who has been on loan at Caley Thistle this year, was a Scottish Youth Cup winner for his parent club Kilmarnock in midweek as they defeated Dundee 2-0 at Hampden. He has just signed a new deal at Rugby Park until the end of next season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group.

With such a young squad, loan players have added quality when needed such as Kilmarnock’s Scottish Youth Cup winner from midweek Ben Brannan, Manchester United full-back James Nolan, and Ross County defender Connall Ewan.

And champions Celtic have loaned ICT two goalkeepers. Aidan Rice stepped in to cover when Musa Dibaga was called up for Gambia, then his team-mate Marcus Gill has headed north to fill in for the now injured Dibaga. He’s expected to play at Links Park too.

Dunfermline Athletic, from the Championship, also assisted by loaning homegrown ICT starlet Keith Bray back to the club in January after he joined the Pars. 

Strong connections led to loan deals

Kellacher explained a range of ex-players and strong connections across the country have helped the club bolster their low numbers with quality under-21 loan talent.

He said: “The loan players that have come in have been brilliant.

“I can’t thank Aberdeen enough, (Dons under-18 coach) Stuart Duff, Steven Gunn (Dons director of football) and (Aberdeen and former ICT captain) Graeme Shinnie getting involved to help us out.

“That’s what you want, players who have been at this club helping out and asking their opinions.

“Alfie Bavidge played a massive part for us, and I was gutted to see him get injured but he was a big part of crucial games for us with the goals he scored.

On-loan Aberdeen FC midfielder Alfie Stewart speaks to the media at an Inverness Caledonian Thistle press conference on January 30, 2025.
Alfie Stewart, on loan at ICT from Aberdeen, impressed boss Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Alfie Stewart (with three goals and six assists) has got stronger for us as the season has gone on too.

“Ben Brannan coming in from Kilmarnock was thanks to (Killie manager Derek McInnes and (Killie assistant boss) Paul Sheerin, and we spoke to (former Inverness defender) Robbie Deas as well.

“That’s the trust that you build up over years of speaking to people at different times, and trusting people.

“Celtic have helped us out with (head of youth) Chris McCart, (keeper coach) Colin Meldrum and (B team coach and ex-ICT winger) Jonny Hayes. As much as it’s other coaches at clubs, there are also players there, who have been here, that have helped us as well and we trust.

“I can’t thank these clubs enough, because they have helped us out a lot and I’m grateful for that.”

Extra money in prizes ‘bonus’ – boss

A win over sixth-placed Montrose would see ICT trade places with them by Saturday night, which would lead to a cash boost in prize money.

However, for Kellacher, as welcome as the funds will be, having ICT rise one more place to round off the campaign is what he’s focused on.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher watches on during his team's 4-1 SPFL League One loss against Cove Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium on December 28, 2024.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He said:  “Take the money out of it, we’re a club that wants to finish as high as possible in every league and cup we’re in.

“You want to be in there and get good prize money, so that means we’ll be going out there on Saturday trying to win the game, because it’s important to us to finish as high as we can.

“If we can get that extra bit of money coming in, that’s a bonus.”

Young players must earn team places

And when asked whether their safe position might mean a chance for younger, fringe players to get the nod, he added: “I think you go into every game looking to win it.

“As younger boys, you don’t get anything given to you on a plate, you’ve got to work for it.

“Our main focus is on going down to Montrose and look to win the game with the strongest team we can put out on the pitch.

“If things go to plan, the young boys might get a chance, but we’re not looking to change anything at all.”

Caley Thistle have been boosted with 17-year-old Celtic B goalkeeper Marcus Gill available for a third successive match.

With number one Musa Dibaga injured, Gill has played in the 1-1 draw at Stenhousemuir and last week’s win over Arbroath.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

