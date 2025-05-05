Caley Thistle Fans’ Panel: Where does staying in League One rank among Inverness’ greatest achievements?

Caley Thistle will kick off next season as a League One club – after administration and a 15-point hit failed to prevent their survival.

With hopes high former chairman Alan Savage will become the outright owner later this month, there are now fresh fan hopes for ICT’s future.

Manager Scott Kellacher and captain Danny Devine have already spoken of going for the title in 2026, despite a five-point deduction before a ball is booted.

In our final Fans’ Panel of the season, regular fan Euan Bain joins The Wyness Shuffle’s Stevie Riley to answer our three key questions.

After a 15-point deduction, ICT finished seventh in League One. What are your views on how the team performed overall?

Euan Bain: To start, just “wow”. This has to be one of the greatest achievements in the club’s history to come back from the massive points deduction and not only drag ourselves out of the relegation zone, but finish seventh.

The team performed brilliantly ever since Scott Kellacher took over in October. We have looked to attack and win games which gives the fans a look into how a team built by him will play next season.

There have been some brilliant individual displays throughout, but overall every one put in the effort and that is what pulled us over the line.

Stevie Riley: It’s been a massive achievement finishing seventh in League One, and playing such attractive football.

The team have shown a real togetherness and have put the off-field issues to the back of their minds on a Saturday afternoon which couldn’t have been easy.

The players, management staff and everyone behind the scenes at the club should all feel very proud of what we have achieved this season – and I thank them all.

Who is your player of the season and why?

EB: My player of the season is Charlie Gilmour as he is absolutely crucial to how we play football.

He connects the team in the middle, bringing the ball from our defence forward.

In the few games he has missed ever since he joined, there is a notable difference without him.

He goes under the radar sometimes because he does not score a lot, but watching him shows you why he definitely deserves the praise.

SR: There are a few candidates like Keith Bray, Musa Dibaga and Paul Allan, but for me it must be Charlie Gilmour, who’s been superb in midfield and has turned into a leader in the dressing room.

What are your hopes for the club and team next season?

EB: I hope we can keep the team together first and foremost.

Most of our squad is out of contract, so we shall see who we can keep and maybe get some of the loan players back then I will make my true predictions…

But currently I am hoping for a “minus-five and we’ve won the league chant”!

SR: We need to be challenging for the title or at least promotion back to the Championship.

I believe in the management team, and with business off the pitch looking far healthier, that creates a happier environment to work in.

We will lose players, but we will be an attractive option for a lot of players – especially hungry young ones who want to prove a point and show what they can do.

I hope we utilise Scott Kellacher’s contacts again next year, because the players he’s brought in have all contributed to our success this season.

