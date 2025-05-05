Caley Thistle Fans’ Panel: Where does staying in League One rank among Inverness’ greatest achievements?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Fans’ Panel: Where does staying in League One rank among Inverness’ greatest achievements?

Inverness fan Euan Bain along with The Wyness Shuffle's Stevie Riley deliver their views after the troubled club won their League One survival fight.

The DC Thomson image for our exclusive Caley Thistle fans' panel feature.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle will kick off next season as a League One club – after administration and a 15-point hit failed to prevent their survival.

With hopes high former chairman Alan Savage will become the outright owner later this month, there are now fresh fan hopes for ICT’s future.

Manager Scott Kellacher and captain Danny Devine have already spoken of going for the title in 2026, despite a five-point deduction before a ball is booted.

In our final Fans’ Panel of the season, regular fan Euan Bain joins The Wyness Shuffle’s Stevie Riley to answer our three key questions.

After a 15-point deduction, ICT finished seventh in League One. What are your views on how the team performed overall?

Euan Bain: To start, just “wow”. This has to be one of the greatest achievements in the club’s history to come back from the massive points deduction and not only drag ourselves out of the relegation zone, but finish seventh.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fan Euan Bain, with Laura Grant, left, Liz MacRae, front, and Alison McInnes.
Caley Jags fan Euan Bain, with Laura Grant, left, Liz MacRae, front, and Alison McInnes. Picture shows; Caley Jags fan Euan Bain, with Laura Grant, left, Liz MacRae, front, and Alison McInnes. Image: Courtesy of Euan Bain.

The team performed brilliantly ever since Scott Kellacher took over in October. We have looked to attack and win games which gives the fans a look into how a team built by him will play next season.

There have been some brilliant individual displays throughout, but overall every one put in the effort and that is what pulled us over the line.

Stevie Riley: It’s been a massive achievement finishing seventh in League One, and playing such attractive football.

The team have shown a real togetherness and have put the off-field issues to the back of their minds on a Saturday afternoon which couldn’t have been easy.

The players, management staff and everyone behind the scenes at the club should all feel very proud of what we have achieved this season – and I thank them all.

Who is your player of the season and why?

EB: My player of the season is Charlie Gilmour as he is absolutely crucial to how we play football.

He connects the team in the middle, bringing the ball from our defence forward.

In the few games he has missed ever since he joined, there is a notable difference without him.

Inverness fans at Montrose on Saturday saw their side seal a 2-0 season-closing win. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He goes under the radar sometimes because he does not score a lot, but watching him shows you why he definitely deserves the praise.

SR: There are a few candidates like Keith Bray, Musa Dibaga and Paul Allan, but for me it must be Charlie Gilmour, who’s been superb in midfield and has turned into a leader in the dressing room.

What are your hopes for the club and team next season?

EB: I hope we can keep the team together first and foremost.

Most of our squad is out of contract, so we shall see who we can keep and maybe get some of the loan players back then I will make my true predictions…

But currently I am hoping for a “minus-five and we’ve won the league chant”!

SR: We need to be challenging for the title or at least promotion back to the Championship.

I believe in the management team, and with business off the pitch looking far healthier, that creates a happier environment to work in.

The Wyness Shuffle’s Stevie Riley.

We will lose players, but we will be an attractive option for a lot of players – especially hungry young ones who want to prove a point and show what they can do.

I hope we utilise Scott Kellacher’s contacts again next year, because the players he’s brought in have all contributed to our success this season.

