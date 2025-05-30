Gallery: The best pictures of Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final triumph over Falkirk in 2015

Caley Thistle lifted the Scottish Cup for the first and only time a decade ago – beating Falkirk with a pulsating late goal at sun-kissed Hampden.

After knocking out Celtic in an extra-time thriller the month before at the national stadium in Glasgow, John Hughes guided the then Premiership Highlanders to glory against Peter Houston’s Bairns from the Championship.

Marley Watkins gave ICT the first half advantage when he latched on to a fine Aaron Doran pass to score.

Falkirk, who Hughes had played for and managed, came roaring back in the second half, but Inverness were standing strong.

However, full-back Carl Tremarco was sent off with 15 minutes to go for pulling down Blair Alston.

Peter Grant – son of Celtic legend of the same name – headed Falkirk level with 10 minutes to go and it seemed like extra-time was again on the cards.

However, a darting breakaway from Watkins led to his shot being spilled by goalkeeper Jamie McDonald and substitute James Vincent was on hand to tap the ball home for the famous victory.

Inverness also finished third in the league that season behind Celtic and Aberdeen, qualifying for the Europa League where they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Romanian opponents Astra Giurgiu in July 2015.

The build-up

The drama: Falkirk 1 ICTFC 2

Full-time celebrations

Party time the next day at the Northern Meeting Park, Inverness

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.