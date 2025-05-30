Gallery: The best pictures of Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final triumph over Falkirk in 2015

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Gallery: The best pictures of Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final triumph over Falkirk in 2015

A decade has passed since Inverness' famous success at Hampden when James Vincent scored a late winner against Falkirk.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the Scottish Cup winners at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
Caley Thistle - the 2015 Scottish Cup winners at Hampden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle lifted the Scottish Cup for the first and only time a decade ago – beating Falkirk with a pulsating late goal at sun-kissed Hampden.

After knocking out Celtic in an extra-time thriller the month before at the national stadium in Glasgow, John Hughes guided the then Premiership Highlanders to glory against Peter Houston’s Bairns from the Championship. 

Marley Watkins gave ICT the first half advantage when he latched on to a fine Aaron Doran pass to score.

Falkirk, who Hughes had played for and managed, came roaring back in the second half, but Inverness were standing strong.

However, full-back Carl Tremarco was sent off with 15 minutes to go for pulling down Blair Alston.

Peter Grant – son of Celtic legend of the same name – headed Falkirk level with 10 minutes to go and it seemed like extra-time was again on the cards.

However, a darting breakaway from Watkins led to his shot being spilled by goalkeeper Jamie McDonald and substitute James Vincent was on hand to tap the ball home for the famous victory.

Inverness also finished third in the league that season behind Celtic and Aberdeen, qualifying for the Europa League where they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Romanian opponents Astra Giurgiu in July 2015.

The build-up

Ahead of the final, Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Richie Foran attended the media day at Hampden Park, Glasgow, where he is pictured with the Scottish Cup. Injury ruled the forward out of the final.
Ahead of the final, Inverness captain Richie Foran attended the media day at Hampden Park, Glasgow, where he is pictured with the Scottish Cup. Injury ruled the forward out of the final. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans before the Scottish Cup final against Falkirk on May 30, 2015 at Hampden Park. Glasgow. Inverness were 2-1 winners.
Caley Thistle fans ahead of kick-off. Image: SNS Group.
Falkirk fans before the 2015 Scottish Cup final against Inverness at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
Falkirk fans before the play began. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle John Hughes smiles and looks relaxed before his side's 2-1 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
Inverness manager John Hughes was in good spirits ahead of kick-off. Image: SNS Group.

The drama: Falkirk 1 ICTFC 2

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Marley Watkins knocks the ball into the net to open the scoring against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
Caley Jags ace Marley Watkins opens the scoring, with Falkirk goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald on the floor. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Marley Watkins celebrates after scoring the first goal in his team's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Falkirk on May 30, 2015 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Marley Watkins celebrates scoring the opening goal for ICT.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Carl Tremarco was sent off for this foul on Falkirk's Blair Alston, with his side leading 1-0.
Caley Thistle defender Carl Tremarco was sent off for this foul on Falkirk’s Blair Alston, with his side leading 1-0. Image: SNS Group.
Falkirk's Peter Grant heads home the equalising goal in his team's 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
Falkirk’s Peter Grant heads home the leveller with 10 minutes to go. Image: SNS Group.
James Vincent scores the winner for Caley Thistle against Falkirk in the 2015 Scottish Cup final.
James Vincent scores the winner for Caley Thistle with four minutes to go. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's James Vincent celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
James Vincent celebrates his winning goal. Image: SNS Group.

Full-time celebrations

Inverness Caledonian Thistle scorers after the Scottish Cup final win over Falkirk on May 30, 2015 at Hampden Park, Glasgow - James Vincent, left, and Marley Watkins.
Cup final scoring stars James Vincent, left, and Marley Watkins. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Nigerian striker Edward Ofere celebrates with fans.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s Nigerian striker Edward Ofere celebrates with fans. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Kenny Cameron with the Scottish Cup after his club's 2-1 final win against Falkirk at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
ICT chairman Kenny Cameron gets his hands on the trophy. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielders Ryan Christie, left, and Nick Ross after their 2-1 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
Winning ICT midfielders Ryan Christie, left, and Nick Ross. Image: SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes lifts the Scottish Cup after his team's 2-1 final victory over Falkirk on May 30, 2015 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating his old club Falkirk in the final.
Relief on the face of Carl Tremarco after Inverness Caledonian Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015. The defender was sent off in the second half, but watched his team-mates go on to win.
Relieved ICT defender Carl Tremarco, who was sent off in the second half of the final. He was a major player for ICT for seven years from 2013. Image: SNS Group.
The Inverness Caledonian Thistle heroes celebrate on the pitch after their 2-1 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 30, 2015.
The Caley Jags heroes celebrate their trophy triumph on the Hampden turf. Image: SNS Group.

Party time the next day at the Northern Meeting Park, Inverness

Caley Thistle’s open-top bus passes Inverness Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup stars show off the silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The crowds turned out in force at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness to celebrate Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup triumph. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Graeme Shinnie leads the celebrations at the city's Northern Meeting Park the day after the cup final.
Inverness captain Graeme Shinnie leads the celebrations at the city’s Northern Meeting Park the day after the cup final. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Cup heroes, from left: David Raven, Ryan Christie and Greg Tansey. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation