Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart believes Caley Thistle loan stint can help him make the breakthrough at Pittodrie

The young Dons midfielder was a key Inverness player during his loan spell as the Highlanders defied the odds to stay in League One.

Midfielder Alfie Stewart on the ball for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Montrose in SPFL League One at Links Park, Montrose, on May 3, 2025.
Alfie Stewart made 18 appearances for Caley Thistle while on loan from Aberdeen this year, scoring three goals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Alfie Stewart is confident his successful Caley Thistle loan spell gives him the ideal platform to make the breakthrough at Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old midfielder agreed to a short-term spell at the troubled Highland club in January as Inverness fought against the odds to stay in League One.

Despite being in administration, and docked 15 points, Scott Kellacher’s side avoided relegation, with Saturday’s season-closing 2-0 win at Montrose ensuring they finished seventh and seven points outside the relegation zone.

With three goals and seven assists within 18 appearances for ICT, Stewart is in no doubt he’s benefited from his experience.

League One is ‘more physical’

Now the goal is to catch the eye of Dons manager Jimmy Thelin back at Pittodrie as he looks to build on a handful of first-team appearances from the bench.

He said: “Everyone knows the quality at Aberdeen, but I want to get back and have a really good pre-season and go from there.

“For all the boys who go on loan, the reason is so you go back to the club a better player.

Alfie Stewart, wins the ball from Arbroath's Ali Spalding, for Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Gayfield Park, Arbroath, in the SPFL League One fixture on February 8, 2025.
Alfie Stewart, right, in action for ICT against Arbroath’s Ali Spalding in February. Image: Dave Johnston.

“Not just me, but all the loan players have done well and will return with points to prove this summer.

“I have definitely learned from my time here. It’s more physical than the 18s football which I’ve come from.

“That makes you a better player in every aspect of the game, on and off the ball, and with your thinking. I can’t be thankful enough to the club.”

‘Gutted’ for strike partner Bavidge

Stewart arrived at the Caledonian Stadium with his Dons teammate, striker Alfie Bavidge, who hit six goals in just nine outings before a hamstring injury suffered against Stenhousemuir on May 11 ended his campaign.

Stewart added: “I was gutted for Alfie – he was doing what he does best, which is score goals.

“With his injury, he’s gone back to the club and hopefully he will be back soon.”

Stewart thanked the Caley Thistle management and players for the posititive experience.

He said: “I have loved it since day one.

“The boys made it feel so normal, as if I was (already) part of the club full-time.

“The management team, led by Scott Kellacher, have pushed me massively. I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It has given me freedom to get involved and play my game, also giving Keith Bray his first hat-trick with three assists (in a 3-0 win at Cove Rangers last month).”

Attractive style of play was a winner

Goals from Paul Allan and Billy Mckay earned ICT their victory at Montrose and Stewart felt the stylish display was one final reminder what the 2024-25 squad were all about.

On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart speaks at an Inverness Caledonian Thistle press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Alfie Stewart enjoyed his loan spell with Caley Thistle this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He added: “Saturday’s performance showed what we’ve been about all season. We want to always get the ball down and play.

“We got the three points to end the season on a high.

“It got tough for a while when we had a few draws and defeats, and Annan were picking up results, but we showed our character to get over the line and be safe in League One.”

ICTFC ‘going in the right direction’

Stewart believes the Caley Jags, who could come out of administration this month due to ex-chairman Alan Savage’s £800,000 offer, have a strong foundation to kick on next season as they seek to gain promotion to the Championship.

He said: “Inverness are a club going in the right direction.

“Alan Savage has helped massively – he has done his bit, while we’ve done our bit on the pitch to keep the club up.

“Hopefully next season everyone comes together, and the team can give it a real push in League One.”

