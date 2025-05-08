Caley Thistle owner-in-waiting Alan Savage confirms head coach Scott Kellacher ‘will always have a role at the football club’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle owner-in-waiting Alan Savage confirms head coach Scott Kellacher ‘will always have a role at the football club’

The former Inverness chairman, who has an £800,000 offer on the table, has praised Kellacher for keeping the club in League One.

Inverness manager Scott Kellacher. Image Dave Johnston
Inverness manager Scott Kellacher. Image Dave Johnston
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle’s owner-in-waiting Alan Savage has confirmed head coach Scott Kellacher is a vital part of his long-term plans for the club.

Scott Kellacher’s future as Caley Thistle head coach has been confirmed by owner-in-waiting Alan Savage.

Former Caley Thistle player and assistant manager Duncan Shearer, writing in his weekly Press and Journal column, said “making Kellacher’s interim role permanent should be the first order of business for incoming chairman Savage.” 

Some supporters have also expressed concerns over whether long-time coach and former assistant manager Kellacher was under contract at ICT.

The 44-year-old Invernessian took up the head coach role last October when he replaced Duncan Ferguson as the club plunged into administration.

A 15-point deduction handed out by the SPFL, allied with poor early season form, cast the Caley Jags to the foot of League One, just a few months after being relegated from the Championship.

With striker Billy Mckay as his assistant and Danny Devine as captain, Inverness won 14 of the 25 games since then and maintained their place in the third tier last weekend, finishing seven points ahead of Annan Athletic, who are contesting the relegation play-offs.

Savage has previously stated when delivering administration updates that he sees ICT progress next season, under his ownership, with Kellacher in charge, along with Charlie Christie still as the chief executive and experienced director Graeme Bennett on board.

Savage praises coaches for keeping Caley Thistle in League One

And Savage confirmed to The Press and Journal that Kellacher’s future is assured.

He said: “Firstly, I want to place on record, my appreciation to Scott, Billy and coaches Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson for delivering the target of keeping Caley Thistle in League One. That was crucial in terms of progressing our plans.

Former Caley Jags chairman, and owner-in-waiting Alan Savage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“With a largely young squad of players, Scott has positively led from the front to achieve results that, had it not been for the 15-point deduction, would have seen the club finish second in the division.

“I share Scott and his staff’s vision of seeing Caley Thistle, with a core of strong young local talent, pushing for automatic promotion next season.

“Whatever happens at the club, Scott will always have a role at the football club. He’s an employee of the company, so his long-term future is secure.”

Savage, meanwhile, is hoping shareholders agree to his plea for 100% share transfers before administrators BDO hold a meeting on May 22 to propose a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) for the creditors’ consideration.

Conversation