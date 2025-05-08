Caley Thistle owner-in-waiting Alan Savage confirms head coach Scott Kellacher ‘will always have a role at the football club’

Caley Thistle’s owner-in-waiting Alan Savage has confirmed head coach Scott Kellacher is a vital part of his long-term plans for the club.

Scott Kellacher’s future as Caley Thistle head coach has been confirmed by owner-in-waiting Alan Savage.

Former Caley Thistle player and assistant manager Duncan Shearer, writing in his weekly Press and Journal column, said “making Kellacher’s interim role permanent should be the first order of business for incoming chairman Savage.”

Some supporters have also expressed concerns over whether long-time coach and former assistant manager Kellacher was under contract at ICT.

The 44-year-old Invernessian took up the head coach role last October when he replaced Duncan Ferguson as the club plunged into administration.

A 15-point deduction handed out by the SPFL, allied with poor early season form, cast the Caley Jags to the foot of League One, just a few months after being relegated from the Championship.

With striker Billy Mckay as his assistant and Danny Devine as captain, Inverness won 14 of the 25 games since then and maintained their place in the third tier last weekend, finishing seven points ahead of Annan Athletic, who are contesting the relegation play-offs.

Savage has previously stated when delivering administration updates that he sees ICT progress next season, under his ownership, with Kellacher in charge, along with Charlie Christie still as the chief executive and experienced director Graeme Bennett on board.

Savage praises coaches for keeping Caley Thistle in League One

And Savage confirmed to The Press and Journal that Kellacher’s future is assured.

He said: “Firstly, I want to place on record, my appreciation to Scott, Billy and coaches Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson for delivering the target of keeping Caley Thistle in League One. That was crucial in terms of progressing our plans.

“With a largely young squad of players, Scott has positively led from the front to achieve results that, had it not been for the 15-point deduction, would have seen the club finish second in the division.

“I share Scott and his staff’s vision of seeing Caley Thistle, with a core of strong young local talent, pushing for automatic promotion next season.

“Whatever happens at the club, Scott will always have a role at the football club. He’s an employee of the company, so his long-term future is secure.”

Savage, meanwhile, is hoping shareholders agree to his plea for 100% share transfers before administrators BDO hold a meeting on May 22 to propose a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) for the creditors’ consideration.