Paul Chalk: Which Caley Thistle players could be on the title charge with ICT next season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk: Which Caley Thistle players could be on the title charge with ICT next season?

Inverness are regrouping on and off the park after a difficult season in League One.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS Group.
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle’s preparation for next season has already kicked off – but who will be central to their bid for promotion back to the Championship?

In a year when administration reshaped the squad – including the installation of Scott Kellacher as head coach – Inverness defied the odds to stay in League One.

Bashed by a 15-point deduction last October when administration was triggered, ICT’s largely young squad were asked to focus on football and forget the off-field matters as much as possible.

Kellacher, who took over from sacked boss Duncan Ferguson, guided the side to 14 victories from 25 fixtures.

Inverness rounded off the campaign with back-to-back wins over champions Stranraer and Montrose to finish seventh in the division, seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot occupied by Annan Athletic. 

Without the 15-point hit, ICT would have finished second in the league.

While the club remains in administration, they cannot sign new players, but Kellacher is talking to current players who he feels can take them into the title hunt in 2026.

Loanees depart – but captain Danny Devine wants to stay

Former club chairman Alan Savage has injected around £1million since last August, with an £800,000 offer to become the owner awaiting approval from shareholders in the next two weeks. 

ICT were well served this season by loanees, with Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart and Alfie Bavidge, Manchester United’s James Nolan, Ross County’s Connall Ewan, and Ben Brannan from Kilmarnock heading back to their clubs this summer.

Caley Thistle’s owner-in-waiting Alan Savage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Academy graduate Keith Bray, the club’s leading scorer with 11 goals, embarks on his new career at Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship, for whom he signed in January before being loaned back to assist ICT’s survival fight.

Captain Danny Devine has confirmed he’s wanting to stay at the club, while goalkeeper Musa Dibaga’s agent has signalled intention for the number one to thrash out an improved deal to remain at the Caledonian Stadium.

Decision time for legend Billy Mckay

Club record scorer and assistant boss Billy Mckay finished the term with three goals in three games, taking his tally over three spells to 117 goals.

Mckay, a great servant to ICT, scored just five goals overall, although his role within the side changed, especially under Ferguson when he played in a deeper role.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's assistant manager and record scorer, Billy Mckay.
Caley Thistle striker, record scorer and assistant boss Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group.

The 36-year-old forward will decide the direction for him over the coming weeks, but I’d envisage he will remain important, making an impact more from the bench, but that should not be overlooked, given how lethal he’s reminded people he can be of late.

Experienced winner Allan is key man

The signing by Ferguson of midfielder Paul Allan was a cracker when the team badly needed another experienced player last August.

The ex-Dunfermline Athletic playmaker, 25, won the League One title with the Pars in 2023 and he’s a big creative spark in this side, with his nine assists only beaten by Fraser Taylor’s 13 as he was at Arbroath on loan from St Mirren.

Few ICT fans who were at Montrose in December will forget Allan’s two late wind-assisted goals which earned a dramatic 3-2 win.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Paul Allan in action against Annan Athletic in an SPFL League One match at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on October 19, 2024.
Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan. Image: SNS Group.

I’d be stunned if Allan was not very top of Kellacher’s priority list as deals are being offered.

Next season, I’m expecting to see much more of midfielders Calum MacLeod, 18, Robbie Thompson, 21, and Shae Keogh, 18, with striker Ethan Cairns, 20, likely to be eager to hit the ground running after a year dogged by injury and illness.

Defender Lewis Nicolson, 21, will also be available after his long-term knee injury with Ben Gardiner, 18, and Jack Walker, 19, keen to build up game-time.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation