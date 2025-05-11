Paul Chalk: Which Caley Thistle players could be on the title charge with ICT next season?

Caley Thistle’s preparation for next season has already kicked off – but who will be central to their bid for promotion back to the Championship?

In a year when administration reshaped the squad – including the installation of Scott Kellacher as head coach – Inverness defied the odds to stay in League One.

Bashed by a 15-point deduction last October when administration was triggered, ICT’s largely young squad were asked to focus on football and forget the off-field matters as much as possible.

Kellacher, who took over from sacked boss Duncan Ferguson, guided the side to 14 victories from 25 fixtures.

Inverness rounded off the campaign with back-to-back wins over champions Stranraer and Montrose to finish seventh in the division, seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot occupied by Annan Athletic.

Without the 15-point hit, ICT would have finished second in the league.

While the club remains in administration, they cannot sign new players, but Kellacher is talking to current players who he feels can take them into the title hunt in 2026.

Loanees depart – but captain Danny Devine wants to stay

Former club chairman Alan Savage has injected around £1million since last August, with an £800,000 offer to become the owner awaiting approval from shareholders in the next two weeks.

ICT were well served this season by loanees, with Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart and Alfie Bavidge, Manchester United’s James Nolan, Ross County’s Connall Ewan, and Ben Brannan from Kilmarnock heading back to their clubs this summer.

Academy graduate Keith Bray, the club’s leading scorer with 11 goals, embarks on his new career at Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship, for whom he signed in January before being loaned back to assist ICT’s survival fight.

Captain Danny Devine has confirmed he’s wanting to stay at the club, while goalkeeper Musa Dibaga’s agent has signalled intention for the number one to thrash out an improved deal to remain at the Caledonian Stadium.

Decision time for legend Billy Mckay

Club record scorer and assistant boss Billy Mckay finished the term with three goals in three games, taking his tally over three spells to 117 goals.

Mckay, a great servant to ICT, scored just five goals overall, although his role within the side changed, especially under Ferguson when he played in a deeper role.

The 36-year-old forward will decide the direction for him over the coming weeks, but I’d envisage he will remain important, making an impact more from the bench, but that should not be overlooked, given how lethal he’s reminded people he can be of late.

Experienced winner Allan is key man

The signing by Ferguson of midfielder Paul Allan was a cracker when the team badly needed another experienced player last August.

The ex-Dunfermline Athletic playmaker, 25, won the League One title with the Pars in 2023 and he’s a big creative spark in this side, with his nine assists only beaten by Fraser Taylor’s 13 as he was at Arbroath on loan from St Mirren.

Few ICT fans who were at Montrose in December will forget Allan’s two late wind-assisted goals which earned a dramatic 3-2 win.

I’d be stunned if Allan was not very top of Kellacher’s priority list as deals are being offered.

Next season, I’m expecting to see much more of midfielders Calum MacLeod, 18, Robbie Thompson, 21, and Shae Keogh, 18, with striker Ethan Cairns, 20, likely to be eager to hit the ground running after a year dogged by injury and illness.

Defender Lewis Nicolson, 21, will also be available after his long-term knee injury with Ben Gardiner, 18, and Jack Walker, 19, keen to build up game-time.

