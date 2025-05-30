John Hughes reveals Scott Kellacher’s trip to the toilet played a role in Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup win

John Hughes revealed a trip to the toilet by current Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher may have played a role in Caley Thistle winning the Scottish Cup a decade ago.

Hughes guided the Highlanders to trophy glory in a 2-1 Hampden triumph against Falkirk on May 30, 2015.

The ex-manager remains proud that his winners also earned third spot in the Scottish Premiership that season and a place in the Europa League.

Kellacher, who led Inverness to League One survival this year despite a 15-point hit and administration, was a valued first-team coach alongside Hughes 10 years ago.

The tense 2015 final against Falkirk was sealed by a late winner from substitute James Vincent.

Marley Watkins shot ICT in front in the first half, but after Inverness full-back Carl Tremarco was sent off for a foul on Blair Alston, Hughes put Vincent on for Ryan Christie.

The Bairns, who were strong for much of the second half, deservedly drew level when Peter Grant scored a header with 10 minutes left.

With the final in the balance, a lung-busting run from Watkins ended with his shot being pushed away by goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and Vincent rushing in to knock home the rebound.

‘Fate played its part’ in cup final glory

Vincent had been brought on to cover the right-back void left by Tremarco, but Hughes explained he had intended to pitch the midfielder on earlier for a different job before Kellacher’s touchline absence led to a potentially history-changing delay.

Hughes told The Press and Journal: “Kells would deal with sorting out the subs with the match officials when I told him what I was after.

“I knew I needed to take a player off to get James Vincent on.

“I turned around to get Kells as I wanted to make the substitution but he wasn’t there.

“Then I asked where he was, and someone said he was away to the toilet. That delayed the whole process of making the substitution.

“Two minutes later, Carl Tremarco is sent off. If Kells had been there, we might have already changed it, and lost the cup.

“I didn’t make the substitution of putting James on until after Carlo had been sent off. We had to reshuffle.

“It just shows how fate plays its part.

“I keep saying to Kells, had you not been in the toilet, we might have lost the final.

“We were hanging on, and Falkirk scored after we had Carlo (Tremarco) sent off. I was thinking we just needed to try and make it through to extra-time to reorganise.

“I was thinking of taking Ryan Christie off and putting James Vincent into that number 10 position to get in and help the midfield.

“The sending off changed the landscape. James had to go on at right-back

“For James to pop up and get the winner with 10 men, it was incredible. How did he do that?

“Once again, it was Marley Watkins on a wonderful breakaway. He hit a curling shot and James was on hand to score it. Game over.”

Hughes reveals another reason why James Vincent is “the legend”

Hughes also revealed the Hampden hero Vincent was already a legend – because he snubbed ex-ICT gaffer Terry Butcher’s advances to sign for Hibernian and opted to stay with the Highlanders.

He said: “I call James ‘the legend’, not just because he scored the goal to win the Scottish Cup. He deserves to be a legend for that alone.

“James picked up a lot of injuries when I went to Inverness.

“Now Terry Butcher left Inverness for Hibs, and he came back in to try and sign James Vincent.

“James went down and had a look around Easter Road and weighed it up.

“I had a chat with him when he came back up the road and he told me he was staying.

“He told me he valued what he had, and he liked what was going on at Caley Thistle.

“Everyone was telling me ‘wait to see what the boy Vincent can do when he’s clear of injury’. He was all-action, and could play in a number of positions.

“For James to turn down Hibs to stay at Inverness made him a legend in my book. He got his rewards by scoring that goal in the Scottish Cup final.”

Pressure fully on ICTFC for cup final

Having defeated treble-chasing Celtic 3-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final in a toe-to-toe thriller, Hughes admits facing Championship Falkirk brought on new expectations.

He added: “When we played Celtic, we were confident. We had nothing to lose.

“Let’s bring it on and give it a go.

“It was role reversal for the final. It was Premiership Inverness v Championship Falkirk – we were seen as the favourites and that heaped the pressure on.

“We had a few injuries. I gave David Raven right up until the last minute.

“In fact, I told him, even when I knew he’d not make it, I’d put him on the bench.

“Being the professional he is, David said he’d not take anyone’s spot off them.”

‘There needs to be a Netflix documentary on that season.’

Hughes suggested movie makers could do worse than look at what happened with Caley Thistle reaching such heady heights.

And he said losing the 2014 Scottish League Cup final on penalties to Aberdeen actually helped them prepare better for their Scottish Cup success one year later.

He said: “There needs to be a Netflix documentary on what happened that season.

“For a wee provincial club from up in the Highlands to go on and win the Scottish Cup.

“How did that happen?

“What an achievement that was, coming just a season after reaching the League Cup final.

“Our preparation was not the best for that League Cup final and we learned a lot from that.

“We were training at Fort George just ahead of that cup final.

“All credit to the chairman Kenny Cameron. When it came to the 2015 Scottish Cup final, he asked us what we wanted to help us prepare.

“We went down a few days before and trained at Livingston’s stadium.

“We were relaxed, and the boys got their own space away from it all.”

Europa League game remembered

Caley Thistle’s sparkling efforts in 2014-15 earned them their one and only entry into the UEFA Europa League where they were paired with Romanian opponents Astra Giurgiu.

A 1-0 defeat at the Caledonian Stadium on July 16, 2015, was followed with a gutsy 0-0 draw away from home, as their narrow exit denied them a crack at West Ham.

Hughes explained looking on at sun-soaked ICT fans living the dream that summer topped the best of his time in charge of the club.

He said: “To go on and play in the Europa League over in Romania, that was the highlight of my time as Inverness manager.

“I remember our fans were all hemmed in over in Bucharest. They were all partying, no doubt helped by the cheap drink over there.

“I just looked at them all having fun and it was just fantastic – that’s what it was all about for me.”

