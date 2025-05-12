Caley Thistle cult hero: Nauris Bulvitis – Blood-soaked Terry Butcher used our Dundee cup celebration fury to fuel First Division glory

Latvian defender Nauris Bulvitis only knew of Terry Butcher’s blood-soaked image playing for England when he made the loan switch to play under Butcher, the manager, at Caley Thistle in 2009.

Bulvitis was playing for FC Tranzit in his homeland when a loan opportunity arose via a connection to ex-ICT midfielder Mark Holmes.

The ex-centre-half admits his only knowledge of boss Butcher were the famous, gruesome images of the centre-back playing for England in a World Cup qualifier against Sweden, saying: “I just remembered some pictures of Terry – a lot of pictures of his head… like, that’s it.

“I knew that he was the captain of the national team in England, and that’s it.”

The links which led Bulvitis to Inverness

A chain of acquaintances led Inverness – who had been relegated the previous campaign and were rebuilding for a quickfire promotion effort back to the top-flight under Butcher and assistant Maurice Malpas – to Bulvitis.

Former Caley Thistle middle-man-turned-agent Holmes was friends with Pavlin Panayotov, who represented ex-ICT defender Pavels Mihadjuks. Panayotov recommended Bulvitis.

Bulvitis agreed to a loan switch to ICT – initially for six months, but later extended his stay for the full season.

He said: “Another Latvian player, Pavels Mihadjuks, was at Inverness the season before me and that’s how I knew about Inverness.

“I had my contract (with FC Tranzit) in Ventspils in Latvia, and then I had this opportunity to go to Inverness, and for me it was a really big step, and it was very important for me, because it was the first time I got to move so far from home.

“I had played in Lithuania (for FC Saiuliai), but that was like only 100km from my home, so it was just like being at home. Inverness was my first real move away.

“I joined at the same time as (Spaniard) Dani Sanchez.

“At first, it was difficult for me, but Dani really helped me with the language and I soon settled.”

‘It turned into an incredible season’

Bulvitis added: “I had a very good time with Inverness. It turned into an incredible season.

“I knew we had a good team, despite being down in Division One.

“Even from the first game, I had confidence we could reach the top of the league. If not first, we would be very close.

“I enjoyed my season so much with Inverness and the (experience with) the fans.”

Dundee’s Challenge Cup celebrations made Caley Thistle desperate for revenge

Any hopes of Caley Thistle winning the First Division title in 2009/10 looked a long shot when rivals Dundee were 15 points clear at one point.

However, a defeat at Partick Thistle in late November was the Caley Jags’ last league loss of the season, and they racked up a stunning 21-game run – including 16 victories – to become champions.

The real key turning point, Bulvitis thinks, actually came the week before the Firhill defeat in November – when ICT blew a 2-0 lead to lose the Challenge Cup final against Dundee at McDiarmid Park… and the Dees’ celebrations wound the Highlanders right up.

Bulvitis told The Press and Journal: “Dundee were a good side that season – but so were we.

“I remember we played them at St Johnstone when we lost the Challenge Cup final 3-2. I scored in that game and we were 2-0 ahead at half-time after playing very well in the first half.

“But Dundee went on to score three goals (including a Bulvitis own goal) to win the cup.

“Afterwards, Dundee were celebrating so loud… Terry Butcher told us to remember that!

“He said when the league season finishes, we will do the same – our last game of the season was home to Dundee.”

Fears ICTFC partied TOO hard after title win and 7-0 rout of Ayr United

It took until the second half of the season for Caley Thistle to really come to life, but when it clicked, it really clicked.

ICT were confirmed league champions a few days before their penultimate fixture – when Dundee slipped to a midweek loss against Raith Rovers.

On the Saturday, Caley Jags underlined they were too good for the league as they roared to a 7-0 rout of Ayr United.

They then rounded off their campaign in satisfying fashion on home soil with a 1-0 win over Dundee, which meant they won Division One by a whopping 12-point margin.

Bulvitis added: “We had already won the league by the time we played Dundee – but we celebrated and were shouting.

“But, more than that, it was just such a nice feeling because the club was going back to the SPL.”

Bulvitis admits he was worried the WEEK-LONG celebrations following the win at Ayr were going to hamper them for their grudge match with Dundee.

He said: “I remember we celebrated after the Ayr game because we were champions.

“We all came together in the pub.

“I was thinking the next game would be tough, because we’d celebrated for a week – but we were all so happy to be champions and we played a really good game.”

Physical tests at Caley Thistle made Bulvitis a better player

Bulvitis had mixed feelings about returning to his parent club Tranzit.

The stopper – whose playing career finished at FK Spartaks Jurmala in 2023 – said: “I felt I wanted to stay at Inverness because they were back in the SPL, and I was really enjoying my time there.

“It was a good team and I had good team-mates. Everything was good.

“But it was a loan deal and my club in Ventspils had a new coach from Italy who wanted me in his team.

“I can’t recall all the details, but I returned to Latvia.

“But I would say that Inverness year was the most important for me.

“After that season, when I came back, everyone in Latvia, including coaches and friends, said I had taken a big step forward and that I was playing much better and was a stronger player for my experience in Scotland.

“It was far more physical for me when I first moved over.

“I went on to play for Plymouth (in 2016-17) and the strikers in England and Scotland are really tough and physical.

“In Europe, you don’t really face strikers like that, or certainly not back then – maybe it’s different now.

“I enjoyed my time with Plymouth.

“Derek Adams signed me, and former Inverness manager Craig Brewster was there as the assistant.

“Not all of the season was good for me, but for the team everyone was happy as we were promoted to League One (finishing runners-up to Portsmouth on goal difference).”

Bulvitis would loved to have played against Scotland and Tartan Army

Bulvitis lived the international dream by making 20 appearances for Latvia during his career.

With his experience of the Highlands, his only regret was not facing Scotland – and hearing the Tartan Army sing Flower of Scotland.

He said: “For me, the best games, the best atmospheres were always playing for your country. It’s a dream for all boys.

“I was so happy to play for four or five years for Latvia. You don’t get a lot of games in international football. I played 20 games.

“I had some really good experiences, playing in big stadiums.

“I’ve played against Ireland in Dublin in a friendly match (in a 3-0 defeat in 2013).

“But I would like to have played against Scotland.

“When you watch Scotland’s games, there’s a special atmosphere, and I like the Scottish national anthem.

“The supporters are great – they have very passionate fans.

“Because I played well for Inverness, the national team coach looked at me in a different way after that season. He gave me a chance to play.”

