Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge on how Caley Thistle scoring legend Billy Mckay has made him better striker – as he gives update on season-ending injury

Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge has revealed how Caley Thistle legend Billy Mckay has improved him as a striker.

The 19-year-old, who is working his way back from a season-ending hamstring injury, was on loan at League One side ICT as they won their League One survival battle – aided hugely by Bavidge’s six goals in 10 outings.

Bavidge, who switched from the Dons on a loan move in January after spending the first half of the campaign at Championship side Ayr United.

A lack of game-time at Somerset Park led to the forward agreeing to join ICT – the club his dad Martin played for from 1998-2002.

Learning ‘little aspects’ from Mckay

Bavidge was speaking in the latest just-released Wyness Shuffle podcast called the Survivor Series, and he explained how playing in attack alongside assistant manager and club record scorer, 117-goal Mckay, was a big attraction when considering his mid-term options.

He said: “Billy was one of the many things that made me want to come to Inverness.

“I see Billy as someone I have a similar play style to.

“It was really good to learn from him. He’s played at the top level for many years. He’s a legend at Inverness.

“Learning from him and watching him every day, including the little things, has really helped my game.

“A lot of my goals come from around six yards from the goal. Little aspects there can turn into goals, which turn into points come the end of the season. Billy was really good to learn from.

“The team have so many good players. I was pleasantly surprised by the standard of everyone – I didn’t see much of a difference between Ayr and Inverness.”

He added: “Paul Allan assisted me for a few goals and I love the way he plays.

“He caught my eye with his passing and getting on the ball and his first touch was always really good.”

Confidence ‘sky high’ at Inverness

Bavidge also praised former chairman, consultant and Inverness owner-in-waiting Alan Savage, as well as Caley Thistle boss Kellacher and his staff for making him feel at home as soon as he got to the Highlands.

He said: “Your environment is massive. When I moved to Ayr earlier in the season, it was my first time away from home.

“Thanks to the club and Alan Savage because the way I was treated off the pitch was amazing. It gave me every opportunity to perform on the pitch.

“Kells was really good with me – really supportive.

“He knew I had a tough time at Ayr and my confidence was a little bit low. He helped me build that confidence back up.

“It was sky high (at Inverness).”

Explaining role expectations at ICT

At the start of his loan stint, centre-forward Bavidge operated to the right of a front-line, but he explained why the job didn’t faze him.

He said: “Last year, I was on loan at Kelty Hearts, and I was playing off the (right) side, so I knew the role quite well.

“In the system we played, it wasn’t so much as a winger, it was like an inside forward – a striker who played ever so slightly wide. It wasn’t too bad and it worked a treat.

“A lot of my goals were from coming in at the back post.

“It was still a striker’s role. I was still in the box, sniffing about.

“I could get more freedom with the ball and more space to turn players instead of a lot of it being back to goal.”

‘Scoring is one of my favourite things in the world. I was buzzing’

Three of his six ICT goals came in 1-0 wins against Queen of the South, Kelty Hearts and Dumbarton – accounting for six points alone.

Kellacher’s side – docked 15 points when administration kicked in last October – ultimately finished in seventh position – seven points above relegation play-off side Annan Athletic.

Bavidge explained what scoring those vital goals meant for a club in peril.

He said: “Those were really big points. We had the goal to remain in the league next season and I was buzzing to help in any way I possibly could.

“Scoring is one my favourite things in the world. To do it in such big occasions was a brilliant feeling.

“There was a big task at hand (with administration) and it was almost a motivation for me.

“I wanted to be part of that team that helped Caley Thistle stay up. It was a positive for me and I wanted to come and help out.”

Recovery is ‘coming along well’

Bavidge’s red-hot run of form for the Caley Jags was cut short with his hamstring injury early in a 4-1 win over Stenhousemuir on March 11.

There’s a huge desire within the Inverness support to get Bavidge, and even his Dons club-mate Alfie Stewart, back from Aberdeen on loan next season.

Bavidge has one year left on his Pittodrie deal and he hopes that his recovery can lead to a strong pre-season for the Premiership club.

He added: “I want to get fit and then back to playing football. I’ve just been resting and then been in the gym.

“I want to have a good pre-season and see where that takes me.

“I have recently been back on the pitch doing some really light stuff. It’s coming along well.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.