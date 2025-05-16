STARTING XI: Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers on training with Kaka, his toughest opponent joining ICT and the best advice he’s been given

Ex-Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is the latest player to take part in our Starting XI feature.

The 34-year-old, who recorded a record 91 clean sheets in 280 appearances for ICT from 2017-2024, has just joined his boyhood side Clachnacuddin after playing last season for fellow Highland League club Buckie Thistle.

Capped five times for the Scotland under-21s, the former Ross County youth keeper has played for Hearts, St Mirren and Partick Thistle in Scotland, as well as in the USA in 2016 for Orlando City B.

The Challenge Cup-winning shot-stopper has his hands full in his business and commercial role at Ross County and runs his own goalkeeping school, Mark Ridgers Shot Stoppers.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I remember not being in the squad at all when I was at Ross County. I had just signed not long before on a professional deal, aged 15.

I got a phone call that afternoon saying I was needed on the bench for the League Cup fixture against Stranraer, the day before my 16th birthday (August 8, 2006).

My mum dropped me at Victoria Park and asked if she should stay but I said no as I won’t be playing.

With, around 20 minutes to go, Craig Samson got injured and I had to go warm-up – I was so nervous.

I didn’t even make it to the end of the pitch when I was called back and manager Scott Leitch told me I was going on.

We were 3-1 up I think so it wasn’t too bad. I came on and was so anxious!

I remember former Clach manager Robbie Williamson coming around behind the goal and shouting at me, keeping me relaxed.

Luckily, we went on to win 4-2. They scored a header late on which was disappointing, but truth be told I couldn’t care less as I was happy it was over. But it gave me a taste of it at a young age and I wanted more.

What is your career highlight?

I have been lucky to be involved in some big games while at Hearts, including being a part of the team that won the Scottish Cup, got to a League Cup final, and qualified for European football. I have also represented Scotland at under-21 level.

My time at Caley Thistle was great – relegations aside – but we reached the Premiership play-off final (losing to St Johnstone), and won the Challenge Cup.

The best time was playing in the 2023 Scottish Cup final (a 3-1 defeat v Celtic at Hampden).

It was a full house, the weather was beautiful, and my family and son were in the stands to watch. Winning would have made it better – but it was a hard task!

Who is the best player you played with?

I never got the chance to play a game with him but I did train with him during my time at Orlando City so it would be stupid for me not to say (Brazilian star) Kaka.

It was certainly a “pinch yourself” moment when I met him for the first time going from playing “the Ferry” back field to training with a real superstar.

Who was your toughest opponent?

I would say Liam Boyce or Billy Mckay. They always seemed to score against me when I played against them if it was at ICT or even St Mirren.

I was glad when Billy joined ICT when I was there as I didn’t have to worry about him scoring against me in games!

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I used to get a bit of stick for my gear at ICT, but without a doubt I would have to say Lee Wallace during my time at Hearts.

He was always wearing baggy tracksuits or jogger shorts and it had to be Nike. Every day was something different and outrageous colours as well.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I’m sure like most goalkeepers – mad, and probably very talkative.

I used to always go out my way to make sure I was speaking to everyone, especially new boys to offer help and if they needed anything during my time at Caley Thistle.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Look after number one- because no one else will.

I got told this when I was 15-years-old and you soon learn in football that everyone has the same ideas, but in the end most people look after themselves through the good and the bad.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

A little biased, but Tynecastle is very good when the place is bouncing. I have experienced some great nights there.

I also always liked going to Somerset Park when I was at ICT playing Ayr United.

I liked the ground and strangely had a good relationship with the fans who were always complimentary – in a good way!

What is your favourite goal scored by a team-mate?

Aaron Doran’s headed goal in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee United at Tannadice in 2019 to take ICT into the semi against Hearts is one that stands out – as much for the timing of the goal (in the 90th minute).

That 2-1 win gave me the chance to play in a Hampden Scottish Cup semi-final. I didn’t think four years later, I’d be back playing against Celtic in a final.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would say Dale Carrick. We played together at Hearts and still have a good friendship.

He is a smart guy, so I’m sure he would think of some ideas to try get us of the island and am sure I can put up with him telling me a few more times about his goal he scored against Hibs (in 2014 in the Scottish Premiership).

How do you relax away from football?

I used to go home and watch TV or play my computer after training or go a walk with my dogs to take my mind of the pressures of football.

More recently, things changed when my son Roman was born. I love being able to spend time with my family now.

Because I am still playing part-time, my wife Emma makes sure every Sunday (weather dependent) we spend some time doing different things outside the house.

I also have my goalkeeping school, which is a good way to relax and focus on something different while helping the kids who attend.

