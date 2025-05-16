Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie details what Billy Mckay, Danny Devine and Luis Longstaff will offer next season

Caley Thistle chief executive Charlie Christie hailed the impact of three senior players who have pledged their future to the League One club for next season.

Club legend Christie was thrilled that assistant boss and record goalscorer Billy Mckay, captain Danny Devine and winger Luis Longstaff agreed new deals this week to spearhead a promotion push in 2025-26.

Mckay has agreed a deal for next season, with Devine and Longstaff agreeing two-year contracts.

Christie, who has been at the heart of the talks along with head coach Scott Kellacher, spoke about the impact the trio have made at ICT – and what they can offer next term.

Mckay, with 117 goals to his name at ICT, scored just five times last season but three of those goals came in the last three games of the season to help Caley Thistle kick clear of danger and finish seventh – despite being docked 15 points for being in administration.

Mckay continues to coach and play

Christie detailed what 36-year-old Mckay, who has played for the club for close to eight years over three spells, offers as an up-and-coming coach, as well as stressing his continued influence on the park.

He said: “Billy had a great end of the season. He’d be the first to admit he didn’t hit the net as much as he’d have wanted, but he’s really made great strides in terms of his coaching.

“He takes many of the weekly sessions and is involved in team selections as well as doing set-plays, which have been relatively successful this year. He’s had a really big input.

“Billy wants to get further into coaching when he finishes playing. I get on well with Billy and I can relate to that – I did that myself.

“He’s got a playing contract, and I’ve no doubt Billy will play his part next season, whether that’s playing as a number nine, or playing slightly deeper. We’ll have to wait and see, but he’s got a lot to offer.”

Devine eyes coaching chance – but he remains ‘integral’ part of starting 11

Club skipper Devine, 32, who has served ICT for almost nine years over two spells, also has coaching in mind, although Christie said the centre-half will remain vital for their League One campaign next term.

He said: “Danny had a really good season, and he’s our club captain and is so important.

“He’s good in the changing room, the training ground too. He can be hard on the players at training. I like and relate to that.

“I am a big fan of players who give clubs loyalty and Danny has given Caley Thistle great service.

“He has also intimated that he’d like to get involved in coaching at the club. It would be great if he could get involved in the academy. That’s how most of us started in our coaching path.

“But immediately, he will remain an integral part of the first 11.

“It was really pleasing Billy, Danny and Luis all came back to us quickly and agreed new contracts. They give us a bit of a backbone. ”

Higher goals tally is set for Longstaff

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool youngster Longstaff, who would have made more than 31 appearances last season had it not been for hamstring and groin injuries, has been set the target of hitting more goals.

The 24-year-old has scored just four goals since signing for ICT two years ago and Christie believes adding a killer touch will make him an even bigger weapon for Inverness.

He added: “Luis is my sort of player.

“He likes the club and is really settled here. He’s really good about the place and was really good to deal with, and all I’ve said to him is he needs to add goals to his game. He agreed.

“That will make him a far more rounded player. He’s an important player to us as it is. He makes the play and takes the ball in tight areas.

“He’s also got the little bit of guile we’ve lacked at times. We saw when he was missing what he gives to the team – that wee bit of cleverness in the final third.”

Decision time for other senior players

Deals are on the table for goalkeeper Musa Dibaga, defender Remi Savage and midfielders Charlie Gilmour and Paul Allan.

Christie said: “Scott Kellacher and I spoke to all players at the club within a week of the season finishing, which was great. That had not been done in recent seasons, so it was important to do that.

“We offered contracts to the the senior professionals we wanted to retain. We have asked for answers as soon as possible as this can’t drag on.

“If players are not going to stay, we’re going to have to look at replacing them, so they know the situation.

“We’ve made them the best possible offers that the club can make.”

Club waiting for administration exit

Inverness also dealt in eight players aged 21 or under, who they feel have the potential to kick on – goalkeeper Szymon Rebilas, 17, defenders Matthew Strachan, 19, Jack Walker, 19, Sam Nixon, 18, midfielders Robbie Thompson, 21, Shae Keogh, 18, Calum MacLeod, 18, and striker Sam Reid, 16.

These were all one-year contracts, with the exception of MacLeod who signed a two-year deal.

All this business is being done amid the backdrop of the club hoping to exit administration as ex-ICT chairman and owner-in-waiting Alan Savage awaits the full support of shareholders for his £800,000 offer for the club before Thursday’s crunch CVA (company voluntary arrangement) meeting.

Savage told The P&J this week they had the backing of 95% and he was confident his bid would be successful.

