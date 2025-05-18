Charlie Christie reveals ‘huge’ incentives for Caley Thistle contract youngsters to break into first-team

Caley Thistle’s group of eight youngsters handed new deals last week have been urged to prove their class from the very start of pre-season.

Former Inverness midfield star and manager Charlie Christie, and current interim chief executive at the safe League One club, was thrilled to agree contracts with eight players aged 21 or under last week.

One-year contracts were agreed with goalkeeper Szymon Rebilas, 17, defenders Matthew Strachan, 19, Jack Walker, 19, Sam Nixon, 18, midfielders Robbie Thompson, 21, Shae Keogh, 18, Calum MacLeod, 18, and striker Sam Reid, 16.

All have signed one-year deals, save for MacLeod, who penned a two-year contract.

‘Huge incentives for the (young players) to break into the first-team.’

Christie says his Ryan – a Caley Thistle development success story who now stars for Scotland and Bournemouth – grasped his chance by ensuring he made an impact every single time he trained.

He is urging the eight young contract extendees to make a similar impression on boss Scott Kellacher, assistant Billy Mckay and first-team coaches Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson, including in practice matches, to earn their place in the team.

Christie said: “I spoke to the coaches. I had input, but left (the decision) up to them. They felt there were eight players who were worth having their contracts extended.

“In their contracts, there are huge incentives for them to break into the first-team and make their marks.

“They have been given another year to prove their worth to the club.

“Some really do need to prove their worth, just in terms of the age group they are in – they’re aged from 17 to 21.

“It’s great for these players to get this opportunity. It is up to the players to take it.

“There were times last season when I don’t feel some of our younger players did that.

“It’s not just on the training ground. We have practice matches regularly. That’s when you really show your worth.

“Boys who have broken through at this club in the past – such as Cammy Harper, Roddy MacGregor, Daniel MacKay, Ryan Christie, Grant Munro, Liam Polworth – they have, first and foremost, shown it on a regular basis on the training ground. I witnessed a lot of it.

“They need to come back pre-season in the best possible shape and, from the word go, give it their best shot.

“We’ve got high hopes for these young players – they won’t all make it, but we hope a good percentage of them take their chance.”

‘Most under-21 minutes in Scotland’

Christie revealed young loanees, Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart from Aberdeen and Kilmarnock full-back Ben Brannan, all left the Caledonian Stadium singing the club’s praises.

And he stressed that the message is Inverness is a place where talented young pros will be given a stage to shine if they are good enough – and the numbers show they’re the best club in Scotland for it.

He said: “It was really pleasing to hear the two Alfies from Aberdeen, and Ben Brannan rave about the club and the way they were treated, including the accommodation they stayed in here.

“One of my academy coaches told me that Inverness Caledonian Thistle gave more first-team minutes to under-21s than another other team in Scotland – they were not all home grown, as that included the two Alfies and Ben – but it shows the opportunities are there.

“I know administration played its part in that, but by signing these eight players shows it’s a trend we’re keen to continue.

“Not just Scott Kellacher and Billy Mckay, but first-team coaches Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson really did push the case for these boys. They felt it was worth giving them another year’s contract. I trust what they say.”

Pace on the width is target for ICTFC

If Caley Thistle exit administration after this Thursday’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) meeting with creditors, officially giving the green light to Alan Savage’s £800,000 takeover, they can then make offers to potential summer signings.

Christie thinks there is a key area where they need to strengthen.

He added: “Scott Kellacher is an attack-minded coach. He wants players to play forward, and we try to do that as much as possible.

“What we lack at the club – and we have for a while – has been a bit of pace on the wide areas. We have clever players in the final third, but we lack pace at times.

“When teams sit in, and you don’t have pace to get in behind them, it can be difficult.

“Our recruitment right now is geared towards that, but lots of teams want fast wide players.”

