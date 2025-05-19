Caley Thistle creditors’ meeting on hold – but Alan Savage 99% confident of takeover bid success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle creditors’ meeting on hold – but Alan Savage 99% confident of takeover bid success

ICT administrators BDO deliver an update on why Thursday's CVA meeting will now take place next month.

Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle’s crunch Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) meeting this week has been postponed until June 5 – but owner-in-waiting Alan Savage remains 99% sure that’s the date the Highlanders will put administration behind them.

The CVA meeting was due for this Thursday, with former chairman Alan Savage’s £800,000 bid on the table for the League One club as they seek to get out of administration.

‘It is vital that the administrators can present a clear proposal to creditors.’

Joint administrators had previously set out the conditions of the offer from Savage and had indicated the meeting of creditors to approve the CVA would be scheduled for May 22. The conditions were:

  • 100% of the voting shares to be transferred to Savage’s purchasing vehicle.
  • All loan creditors to be written off.
  • Agreement with Inverness Caledonian Thistle Property Company to purchase land around the stadium.

In a statement, administrators BDO have this afternoon Monday said: “Huge progress had been made in respect of the conditions.

“The joint administrators are delighted with the responses and confident in proposing a CVA that can be approved.

“It is vital that the joint administrators can present a clear proposal to creditors.

Alan Savage has bid £800,000 for the League One side. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“In particular, the purchase of the lease in respect of the land surrounding the stadium, which involves a splitting of the lease, requires a legal agreement involving the club, current leaseholders and Highland Council as head landlord.

“All parties are fully engaged and the joint administrators thank Highland Council for their swift and pragmatic approach to this.

“As a result, and to ensure a proposal is presented to the creditors without unfulfilled conditions, the CVA meeting will now be held on June 5.

“The relevant documents have been sent to creditors today (Monday, May 19).

“The joint administrators would stress that they are confident that a successful outcome is achievable.”

‘Final push to exit administration.’

In addition, a spokesperson at BDO, said: “We would also like take this opportunity to thank the shareholders that have returned their forms agreeing to cede.

“The response has been remarkable and often accompanied with messages of support for Mr Savage and the club.

“We would encourage every shareholder that has not responded to do so and assist in the final push to exit administration.”

Last week, Savage confirmed to the Press and Journal, 95% of those shareholders asked to cede their shares had done so. 

‘As far as I’m concerned, it’s full steam ahead’

This afternoon, Savage told the P&J he believes the 31-year-old club – Scottish Cup winners a decade ago this month – are still closing on their administration exit.

He said: “All going to plan, we’re coming out of administrator on June 5.

“That’s when – subject to what the press release has stated today – I will expected to announce a way forward. It should be straight forward.

“The SPFL (Scottish Professional Football League) and the Scottish FA have said that’s okay and that looks like the way we’re going.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s full steam ahead.

“Even today, we’re looking at new ideas and (a new) Nessie (mascot) suit has been ordered!

“I’m 99% confident we won’t have any problems.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation