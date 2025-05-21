Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine on ‘dark times’ club have avoided with League One survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine on ‘dark times’ club have avoided with League One survival

Devine: 'You're in League Two and you're probably talking part-time football - where does the club go from there? There was a real danger of that happening'.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine during an SPFL Championship match against Ayr United at Somerset Park, Ayr, on January 6, 2024.
Caley Jags skipper Danny Devine. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Captain Danny Devine thinks Caley Thistle avoided “dark times” by winning their League One survival battle.

The centre-half, who has agreed a two-year contract extension, is looking forward to the club coming out of administration – all going to plan – on June 5.

And if head coach Scott Kellacher can build a competitive squad, there’s no reason why the Highlanders cannot challenge for promotion back to the Championship next term – two years after being relegated from the second tier.

They will, however, begin the new League One campaign on minus-five points due to the impact of their financial turmoil in the recently-concluded season.

The situation, though, could have been far worse – had Inverness not successfully battled back from the 15-point penalty they incurred in 2024-25.

Part-time football would have arrived with relegation for Inverness

Devine, who along with striker and assistant boss Billy Mckay and winger Luis Longstaff agreed deals last week, admits the prospects for ICT looked bleak heading for winter.

Speaking on The Wyness Shuffle, he said: “If you go down, you’re in League Two and you’re probably talking part-time football – where does the club go from there?

“There was a real danger of that happening, but we’ve come through the other end.

Inverness manager Scott Kellacher led his team to League One survival, despite administration and a 15-point hit. Image: Dave Johnstone.

“If you are relegated from the Premiership into the Championship, I feel like it’s not as severe as you can probably maintain your full-time status.

“It would have been dark times had it actually happened. There would have been a lot of changes at the club.

“I’m just grateful we managed to do it (stay up).”

Administration cull was ‘brutal’

Devine, 32, also spoke about when administrators had to let the club’s management and players go earlier in the season.

Boss Duncan Ferguson, assistant Gary Bollan, goalkeeper coach Stuart Garden were all shown the door, as Kellacher moved into the hot-seat.

Players Adams Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Flynn Duffy, Wallace Duffy and on-loan goalkeeper Jack Newman were all released, with the squad waiting for news amid anxious times.

He said: “We didn’t know who was going or staying.

“It was pretty brutal, to be honest, with boys just getting pulled right, left and centre then coming back into the changing room and, before you know it, they’re out of a job.

Goalkeeper Jack Newman, who was on loan from Dundee United, warming up for Inverness Caledonian Thistle ahead of their pre-season friendly against Raith Rovers at Starks Park, Kirkcaldy, on July 6, 2024.
Goalkeeper Jack Newman, who was on loan at Inverness from Premiership Dundee United, was one of five players released when administration kicked in last October. Image: SNS.

“I really felt for those boys. I said at the time, we were the lucky ones – still with jobs and being able to go on the pitch and play football. We could still do what we love to do.

“We’re just happy we were able to pay the club back.”

‘We tried to set the best example we could to those young lads’

Circumstances meant plenty of players aged 21 or under joining the Caley Thistle first-team group during the 2024-25 campaign.

One of the remaining older heads, Devine thinks it was unfortunate, if necessary, for so much “pressure” to be piled on the youngsters, and said: “It was tough for the young boys. They needed time to develop in their own way and be in their own environment, mess about and do what young lads do.

“That pressure was put on them and that freedom was taken away from them. It was dire straits and we needed as many bodies as we could get at that point.

“We heard rumours of what might happen (in terms of administration) and then those rumours came into fruition. It was tough.

“Similar to Billy Mckay, I was one of the older ones. We tried to set the best example we could to those young lads and to instill that wee bit of professionalism in them.

“It was a case of ‘results really matter now – it’s not youth football anymore. If results don’t go our way, certain things can happen and people can lose their jobs’.

“It was a different role (for us) – but it’s one we handled well.”

