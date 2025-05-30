Alan Savage on ‘innovative’ Caley Thistle recruitment plans – including approach to Brighton chief Tony Bloom

Caley Thistle owner-in-waiting Alan Savage plans to forge a link with Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion as just one of several “innovative” plans for the Highlanders.

The former ICT chairman should find out after next Thursday’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) meeting whether his £800,000 offer for the administration-hit League One club has formally been accepted.

The summit should draw a line under Inverness’ stay in administration, and boss Scott Kellacher can then make signing moves for players – something they’re not permitted to do at present.

New contracts have already been agreed with existing players Billy Mckay, Danny Devine and Luis Longstaff, plus a host of pros aged 21 or under, while midfielder Adam Mackinnon is also under contract for next season.

Having survived in League One during the 2024/25, despite an administration-induced points penalty, the 2015 Scottish Cup winners, hope to make it back up to the Championship in the new season, with financial issues behind them.

Can ICT be ‘Brighton of the north’?

Savage has a network of people working to attract talent to the Caledonian Stadium this summer.

Producing local talent through the club’s academy is also a priority, but Savage revealed how he is already using contacts to lure players north – and how he will lead the charge by contacting Brighton and Hove Albion’s majority owner and chairman, Tony Bloom to try to forge a link.

Bloom – who is set to take up a 29% stake in Premiership Hearts to the tune of a £10million investment – runs the company Jamestown Analytics for recruitment.

Savage said: “There will be a balance between the youth players and those who come in, but in the right proportions – we want to be a Scottish football club.

“Steve Paterson (former ICT manager) has got a contact in Manchester and his job is to find players who have maybe not made it at Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Everton and Bolton, for example, and find them a place in football – he might well be able to get us a couple of good players.

“One of my ambitions is for this area to be the Brighton of the north. I’m going to even write to Tony Bloom to try to see whether we can create a relationship with them.

“Clearly, they can find great players.

“I want the people who work for the club and all the fans and players to just stick to football and the basics, respect one another, and work hard to improve the club.

“We have enough contacts between Charlie Christie (interim CEO), Scott Kellacher, Steve “Pele” Paterson, and (former director and ex-vice chairman) Graeme Bennett.

“They all want to be innovative, and we will take some risks in what we’re doing, but if we take players in from different clubs, we will look after them.”

Stadium work picks up pace

Off the field, plenty of work is ongoing to try to bring in cash now and for years to come.

Speaking at the latest Football Memories meeting, run by the ICT Community Trust, Savage highlighted several advanced plans to make the Caledonian Stadium more than just a venue for matchdays.

He said: “(Costumes for the) Nessie and Nessa mascots are being made in Manchester.

“I’m also wanting to put a conservatory on the front of the stadium, so we can have a cafeteria.

“I’m also looking to see whether we could even start the North Coast 500 (516-mile road trip around the west Highlands) from here.

“New dugouts have been installed, and there’s a new singing section in place.

“A lot of painting has taken place, and some new seating installed.

“It doesn’t cost a lot of money, but it is us saying to fans that we appreciate their support and we want them to come back regularly.

“We’re working closely with the ICT Supporters’ Trust and we’ll make sure fans are looked after here.

“On Sunday mornings, for example, we’d have the cafeteria open, and this area will become a focal point.

Appeal for businesses ‘to join party’

“We’re thinking about building a stage at the back of the North Stand, so this could be like the (former) Ironworks (music) venue in the summer.

“There is no reason why it can’t be the centre of the community.

“A lot of businesses have done well in Inverness, besides (Savage’s own) Orion Group, and we want to welcome them to the party and ask them to put a few quid in.

“We have a lot of things going on here, which we hope can spin into income.

“It’s just about reminding people in Inverness they don’t need to support Aberdeen, Ross County, Celtic or Rangers – why not support your own club here?

“I think we can attract more fans, especially when you consider the way we played football here last season.

“Opposition clubs often told us we were the best League One club they played against.”

ICT have paid £30,000 to help injured players

Savage, detailed how the club have also spent money to ensure injured players have been taken care of.

This is in sharp contrast to the treatment of former player Aaron Doran last summer, who had to rely on the efforts of fundraising friend Shane Sutherland for helping put money toward much-needed surgery.

Savage said: “This year, we’ve spent around £30,000 on getting injured players treatment.

“They’ve not been left like Aaron Doran was.

“We’re going to treat people better, stick to the basics, and demonstrate it’s a good experience here.”

‘If it goes right or wrong, it will be my responsibility. I don’t mind that’

Savage hopes to be confirmed as the owner of ICT imminently and he underlined why he wants 100% ownership in a bid to take the club forward.

He added: “I’ve had some criticisms from some people, saying I’d be like a baron running the club – but the idea is that I want clarity, governance, and with no distractions.

“If it goes right, it will be my responsibility. And if it goes wrong, it will be my responsibility. I don’t mind that.

“I don’t like working with committees.

“I asked three other people to put 25% each in and they didn’t, so I’m in the position where I’m funding (the club) 100%.

“Therefore, I can’t be criticised for running the club in my own way.”

Savage also confirmed the club will have new kits delivered and ready for the new season.

