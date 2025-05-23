Caley Thistle coach Gordon Nicolson hails bravery of quick-learning youngsters in League One survival success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle coach Gordon Nicolson hails bravery of quick-learning youngsters in League One survival success

ICT's academy players aged 21 or under rose to the challenge of helping the team avoid relegation.

Gordon Nicolson, who is a first-team coach at Caley Thistle as well as senior academy coach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle first-team and academy coach Gordon Nicolson praised the young players who stood up to the challenge of helping the club stay in League One.

Inverness were hampered by a 15-point deduction when administration was triggered last October.

Boss Duncan Ferguson was axed, along with his coaching staff, with Scott Kellacher moving up from his position as first-team coach level to become head coach.

Nicolson and Ross Jack stepped up from their positions as coaches within ICT’s academy to double as coaches at first-team level.

Captain Billy Mckay was installed as the assistant manager, with vice-skipper Danny Devine taking on the armband.

A largely young group of players helped Caley Thistle stay up, finishing seven points above the relegation play-off spot.

Last week, Devine, Mckay and winger Luis Longstaff agreed new deals, along with eight players aged 21 or under following suit.

Those were: goalkeeper Szymon Rebilas, 17, defenders Matthew Strachan, 19, Jack Walker, 19, Sam Nixon, 18, midfielders Robbie Thompson, 21, Shae Keogh, 18, Calum MacLeod, 18, and striker Sam Reid, 16.

Fans’ agony – to joy on their faces

Nicolson said: “When you step into the adult environment as a kid, the points in games mean so much to the playing and coaching staff – and to the football club overall.

“You look to the stand and what our fans have had to deal with and contrast that and now see the joy in their faces.

“After the Arbroath game, when we won 3-0 at the Caledonian Stadium, and Annan lost at Dumbarton, you could see on the pitch, and to the fans, what it meant to stay up.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“That’s the difference between academy and first-team football, especially this season, the stakes are so much higher. Everything is up a notch in terms of importance.

“We asked the younger boys to come in and stand up and be counted. They can say, with absolute certainty, they all played their part.

“The senior players too, such as Billy Mckay and Danny Devine, were brilliant with the young guys, setting standards in training every single day.

“The young lads had to match those high standards all the time. We had a terrific group of players, who thoroughly deserved the plaudits they got for staying in the league.”

Long days and nights were no issue

Nicolson, who is a senior academy coach, explained his satisfaction of seeing academy graduates make the breakthrough in such a tough term.

He said: “The gaffer, Ross Jack and Billy Mckay and I were out on the grass every day with the boys.

“On top of that, you do your homework on the opposition and video work before and after games.

“We then just made ourselves available to help, then Ross and I also had our academy duties in the evening.

“But that’s football – you enjoy it.

“There was the contrast between the areas – the intensity of high stakes at first-team level and the more development nature of the academy work.

“It was an incredible period, not just as a learning experience, just an experience in its own right.

“It has been great to see what the gaffer’s doing with the first-team and where he’s trying to go with it.

“In your academy role, you try to teach the kids what it might look like for them when they come through.

“With my academy hat on, it’s been great to see kids like Ben Gardiner and Sam Thompson break through.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“They were involved a lot in training sessions with the first-team and acquitted themselves well.

“Ben made a few appearances towards the end of the season and Calum MacLeod played some really important games in the middle of the park.

“It was nice to see these kids playing and making an impact. They helped the boys achieve the ultimate aim of staying in League One.”

Pathway exists for younger players

Nicolson reckons the success of the starlets can only encourage the even younger players aiming to become full-time pros in the seasons ahead.

He added: “From an academic perspective, you hope it has given some of those younger kids a target, to see there is a pathway at this club – a manager and staff there who believe in them. They will have a chance.

“Having an academy background is not a bad thing with such a young squad.

“We must have had the youngest squad in the league.”

