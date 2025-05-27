Exclusive: Ryan Christie says Caley Thistle can get back where ‘we belong’ in Premiership under Scott Kellacher

Ryan Christie reckons Caley Thistle can plot their way back to the Premiership – with Scott Kellacher leading the charge.

The Inverness-born Scotland international was a hometown hit and Scottish Cup winner before going on to star for Celtic, Aberdeen and now Bournemouth – who finished ninth in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Highlander Christie, who is currently recovering from groin surgery, won the supporters’ player of the season prize after the Cherries rounded off their campaign with a 2-0 home win against Leicester City.

Christie – whose dad Charlie is a former ICT midfielder star, ex-manager and current interim chief executive – keeps tabs on his first club, who are hopeful of getting out of administration next week under the ownership of Alan Savage.

Long-time coach Kellacher was handed the head coach role last October when administration kicked in, replacing sacked boss Duncan Ferguson.

Despite a 15-point deduction, ICT rose to a seventh-placed finish in League One and are openly targeting promotion back to the Championship next year.

Kellacher ‘is an amazing coach and he probably doesn’t get enough credit’

Christie, who knows long-serving Kellacher from his time at the Caledonian Stadium, believes the signs are positive for a club with renewed ambitions.

The 30-year-old said: “I was buzzing that Kell kept the boys up.

“It was the first result I looked for in the changing room after my game.

“After the points deduction, it was a big ask, but the team have been unbelievable.

“I had Kell teaching me at youth level and he was assistant manager to (John) ‘Yogi’ Hughes.

“He’s an amazing coach and he probably doesn’t get enough credit. He’s so passionate for his coaching.

“The big thing for the club was staying in League One.

“Hopefully next season, we can put a good, young team together which can really push for promotion and return the club to where I think it belongs, which is the top end of Scottish football.

“When I was growing up, and involved in the club, it was mainly in the Premiership.

“It feels strange supporting them in League One. I’m desperate to see them get back to the top.

“My dad is always updating me on the phone as to what’s happening – I’m sure exciting times lie ahead again.”

Inverness youngsters can make their mark in League One

This month, eight Caley Thistle players aged 21 or under agreed new contracts for at least one more season, and Christie believes that young core, aided by experienced stars, are the ideal mix for League One success next term.

He said: “The one positive of going down to League One is that it has opened a bigger gap for the youth players to come through.

“There are players on the doorstep, and hopefully it gives them a bigger chance to show their worth, and to try and push for first-team football at Inverness.

“My dad is keen to push that side of it, and that has been shown with the signing of eight players aged 21 or under this month.

“For a good few years, boys have come through from youth level into the first-team and do well, so hopefully we can get the same again.

“If you get a good pool of youth mixed with the experienced boys like Billy Mckay and Danny Devine, who know the club inside out, they can hopefully gel together a team that is ready to push and be successful again.”

Christie setting sights on World Cup finals with Scotland

As well as looking forward to returning fresh and ready for Bournemouth’s new season in August, Christie will remain a key player for Steve Clarke’s Scotland as they target next year’s World Cup finals.

After friendlies at home to Iceland next Friday then away to Liechtenstein three nights later, their World Cup qualifiers kick off in Denmark on September 5.

Greece and Belarus are also in Scotland’s Group C section.

After reaching the last two Euro finals, 59-times-capped Christie is “desperate” for the squad to deliver the results they need to reach the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.

He added: “I’m looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers after the summer.

“I’ll unfortunately miss the friendlies because of the (recovery from) surgery, but hopefully I will be back and ready to go again at the start of the season.

“It has been amazing to be part of the Scotland team in the last few years. It has been incredible and it feels like we’re constantly on the up.

“A few of us are getting on a bit now and a lot of the older boys are now desperate to sign off by taking Scotland to the World Cup finals. Fingers-crossed we can do that.”

*** Caley Thistle will play a pre-season match away to Highland League side Nairn County on Wednesday, June 25, which will be the hosts’ new boss Wayne Mackintosh’s first match in charge.

ICT also play Strathspey Thistle on June 21 and Clachnacuddin on June 28.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.