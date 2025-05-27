Exclusive: Ryan Christie says Caley Thistle can get back where ‘we belong’ in Premiership under Scott Kellacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Exclusive: Ryan Christie says Caley Thistle can get back where ‘we belong’ in Premiership under Scott Kellacher

Caley Thistle success story, Bournemouth and Scotland star, Ryan Christie reveals he's "desperate" to see Inverness back in the Scottish top-flight, and says they can get there.

Ryan Christie keeps his eyes on events at his first club, hometown side, Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ryan Christie reckons Caley Thistle can plot their way back to the Premiership – with Scott Kellacher leading the charge.

The Inverness-born Scotland international was a hometown hit and Scottish Cup winner before going on to star for Celtic, Aberdeen and now Bournemouth – who finished ninth in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Highlander Christie, who is currently recovering from groin surgery, won the supporters’ player of the season prize after the Cherries rounded off their campaign with a 2-0 home win against Leicester City.

Christie – whose dad Charlie is a former ICT midfielder star, ex-manager and current interim chief executive – keeps tabs on his first club, who are hopeful of getting out of administration next week under the ownership of Alan Savage.

Long-time coach Kellacher was handed the head coach role last October when administration kicked in, replacing sacked boss Duncan Ferguson.

Despite a 15-point deduction, ICT rose to a seventh-placed finish in League One and are openly targeting promotion back to the Championship next year.

Kellacher ‘is an amazing coach and he probably doesn’t get enough credit’

Christie, who knows long-serving Kellacher from his time at the Caledonian Stadium, believes the signs are positive for a club with renewed ambitions.

The 30-year-old said: “I was buzzing that Kell kept the boys up.

“It was the first result I looked for in the changing room after my game.

“After the points deduction, it was a big ask, but the team have been unbelievable.

“I had Kell teaching me at youth level and he was assistant manager to (John) ‘Yogi’ Hughes.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher on the sidelines during his team's SPFL League One match against Cove Rangers on December 28, 2024.
Ryan Christie is full of praise for Caley Jags manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“He’s an amazing coach and he probably doesn’t get enough credit. He’s so passionate for his coaching.

“The big thing for the club was staying in League One.

“Hopefully next season, we can put a good, young team together which can really push for promotion and return the club to where I think it belongs, which is the top end of Scottish football.

“When I was growing up, and involved in the club, it was mainly in the Premiership.

“It feels strange supporting them in League One. I’m desperate to see them get back to the top.

“My dad is always updating me on the phone as to what’s happening – I’m sure exciting times lie ahead again.”

Inverness youngsters can make their mark in League One

This month, eight Caley Thistle players aged 21 or under agreed new contracts for at least one more season, and Christie believes that young core, aided by experienced stars, are the ideal mix for League One success next term.

He said: “The one positive of going down to League One is that it has opened a bigger gap for the youth players to come through.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Ryan Christie after an SPFL Premiership game against Dundee at Dens Park, Dundee, on August 29, 2015.
Ryan Christie made 76 appearances for Inverness, scoring 10 goals before joining Celtic in 2016. Image: SNS.

“There are players on the doorstep, and hopefully it gives them a bigger chance to show their worth, and to try and push for first-team football at Inverness.

“My dad is keen to push that side of it, and that has been shown with the signing of eight players aged 21 or under this month.

“For a good few years, boys have come through from youth level into the first-team and do well, so hopefully we can get the same again.

“If you get a good pool of youth mixed with the experienced boys like Billy Mckay and Danny Devine, who know the club inside out, they can hopefully gel together a team that is ready to push and be successful again.”

Christie setting sights on World Cup finals with Scotland

As well as looking forward to returning fresh and ready for Bournemouth’s new season in August, Christie will remain a key player for Steve Clarke’s Scotland as they target next year’s World Cup finals.

After friendlies at home to Iceland next Friday then away to Liechtenstein three nights later, their World Cup qualifiers kick off in Denmark on September 5.

Greece and Belarus are also in Scotland’s Group C section.

After reaching the last two Euro finals, 59-times-capped Christie is “desperate” for the squad to deliver the results they need to reach the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie advances with the ball in front of Portugal's Bruno Fernandes during a UEFA Nations League match at the Estadio da Luz, on September 8, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal.
Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie advances in front of Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes during a UEFA Nations League match last September 8, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Image: SNS Group.

He added: “I’m looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers after the summer.

“I’ll unfortunately miss the friendlies because of the (recovery from) surgery, but hopefully I will be back and ready to go again at the start of the season.

“It has been amazing to be part of the Scotland team in the last few years. It has been incredible and it feels like we’re constantly on the up.

“A few of us are getting on a bit now and a lot of the older boys are now desperate to sign off by taking Scotland to the World Cup finals. Fingers-crossed we can do that.”

*** Caley Thistle will play a pre-season match away to Highland League side Nairn County on Wednesday, June 25, which will be the hosts’ new boss Wayne Mackintosh’s first match in charge.

ICT also play Strathspey Thistle on June 21 and Clachnacuddin on June 28.

