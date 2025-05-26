EXCLUSIVE: Why Musa Dibaga has REJECTED Caley Thistle contract offer as stunned ICT react to decision

Musa Dibaga has “with a heavy heart” rejected a new contract offer from Caley Thistle, The Press and Journal can reveal – with an English Premier League side and three other clubs keen for talks to sign the goalkeeper.

Dibaga’s decision has stunned ICT, who told us they are “disappointed” and “surprised” by his exit after he had indicated a desire to stay.

The 25-year-old Spaniard was a shock smash hit for the financially-troubled Highlanders as they won their survival fight to stay in League One under Scott Kellacher last season.

Dibaga – who was called into the Gambia international set-up for World Cup qualifiers this year thanks to his performances for Inverness – is currently recovering well from a grade three hamstring tear.

While his agent Mark Agg-Jones told The Press and Journal in April the club’s number one wanted to stay with Caley Thistle, he has now confirmed the parties were too far apart financially and Dibaga is looking for a new club.

‘We can’t come up with what I consider to be a fair deal”

Dibaga’s representative said: “My duty, as an agent, goes to my client first and foremost, but I do wish Caley Thistle all the very best and I have huge sentiments for the club.

“I respect Scott Kellacher and the club tried (to offer the best deal), but they are working under such constraints that they can’t get close to what I feel is fair.

“My position, as has been Musa’s position, has always been about getting him 90 games by his 27th birthday – and we wanted to ideally to be at ICT.

“In recent months, we have two League Two clubs, one League One club and an English Premier League club south of the border seriously wanting to speak to us about Musa.

“We got to a point where a deadline was set at Inverness, but we’re not any further forward.

“The last thing I want to do is risk Musa’s wages – this time last year, he was not a professional footballer, now he is.

“It really is with a heavy heart that the decision is for Musa to look elsewhere.

“How can I advise him to sign a deal which isn’t right when I have genuine interest that could actually put him to another level?”

Rejecting deal ‘a gamble’ – agent

The agent admits it is a “gamble” for his client to move on now, but added: “Musa loves the Inverness fans and the club, but he doesn’t want to procrastinate.

“The first three or four months of last season under Duncan Ferguson, (ex-assistant manager) Gary Bollan and (former keeper coach) Stuart Garden, he was fighting for that opportunity. He was really challenged.

“He rose to the challenge – he’s worked to a level where he’s now called up to the Gambian national team, and he wants to compete at the highest level that he can be at.

“He’s 25, and we both have the same vision, which is that he gets a substantial number of professional-level games and has a really good track record, so that at 27, he has choices.

“I will still aim to do everything I can to help Inverness in the future, but the reality is we just couldn’t make this one work.

“It is a gamble, and only time will tell whether we’re making the wrong choice, but we’re comfortable we’re doing the right thing.

“Whatever happens, he will remain indebted to ICT, who gave him the chance to step up last season.”

Administration remains ‘a concern’

Former ICT manager Ferguson plucked Dibaga from Lowland League side Bo’ness United last summer as the squad faced a near wipe-out following relegation from the Championship.

The shot-stopper – who had only previously played for East of Scotland outfit Whitehill Welfare – soon pushed Dundee United loanee Jack Newman out of the Caley Thistle starting 11.

He became a fans’ favourite in the Highlands, with 14 shut-outs in 32 appearances, and was a top target for boss Kellacher this summer as the club seek to exit administration next week.

Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage hopes his £800,000 takeover offer for Caley Thistle gets the all-clear at next Thursday’s rescheduled CVA meeting.

Dibaga’s agent suggested continued uncertainty at the club cast a shadow over the negotiations, saying: “I can’t say that the ongoing administration is not a concern.

“A successful season for ICT next season is to win League One and gain promotion as champions.

“They really have to be out of administration for that to happen.

“(But) they are already due to start the season at minus-five points. If they are not out of administration, there could perhaps even be further restrictions or deductions.”

Caley Thistle chief Christie responds to keeper exit – ‘We were led to believe he would sign’

Inverness interim chief executive Charlie Christie says keeper Dibaga’s change of direction took them by surprise.

He refuted suggestions their offer was not a fair one.

Christie said: “The coaching team and I are hugely disappointed that Musa and his agent have decided to reject what we thought was a very fair offer.

“Initially, we were led to believe he would sign and was happy to stay, so head coach Scott Kellacher was somewhat surprised when Musa’s agent called him to say he was leaving.

“ICT gave Musa his first chance in professional football, gaining his first selection into the Gambia national squad in March – factors I had hoped would have led him to stay.

“We now move on and Scott has got one or two irons in the fire regarding the goalkeeping situation.”

The League One outfit are awaiting contract responses from defender Remi Savage and midfielders Paul Allan and Charlie Gilmour, but agreed new deals with skipper Danny Devine, assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay and winger Luis Longstaff last week as well as eight players ages 21 or under.

The club have confirmed that 18-year-old forward Ben Corner, has signed an initial short-term deal until January 2026. as he recovers from a knee operation from earlier this year.

