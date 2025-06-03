Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie provides update on defender Jake Davidson

Caley Thistle interim chief executive Charlie Christie is confident defender Jake Davidson will put pen to paper within two weeks.

The right-back, who can also play centre-half and midfield, is on the road to recovery since being out with a knee injury sustained last November in a League One match against Alloa Athletic.

The 24-year-old, signed from Queen’s Park in 2023, was one of three injured players, alongside Lewis Nicolson and Ben Corner, offered new contracts until January 2026 to allow time for recovery and a return to action with the Highlanders.

Christie is hopeful that Davidson will pledge his immediate future to ICT as he remains on the comeback path.

He said: “Jake has been offered a contract, and his agent has come back to me.

“We just need to finalise that, and I don’t see a problem.

“Hopefully that can be agreed over the next couple of weeks.

“I spoke to (owner-in-waiting) Alan Savage, who asked me my opinion on contracts for our injured players Lewis, Jake and Ben.

“I am proud we were able to offer all three contracts.”

Corner offers ‘something different’

Forward Corner, 18, made three substitute appearances for Inverness in last season’s League Cup group stages.

A knee injury has kept the Fort William-born academy graduate on the sidelines long-term, but Christie explained the attacker, who has signed his contract extension, offers plenty of promise.

He said: “Ben has been really unlucky with injury, but we’re pretty sure he’s over the worst of it now.

“Now it is a case of him getting fully fit and kicking on. It’s important he pushes for a first-team slot.

“He can give us something a bit different.

“He’s left-footed, and can play in several positions across the front, including coming in off the right or left.

“Ben has good pace and good body strength, so he offers something we’ve been lacking in the last couple of years.”

High praise for Lewis Nicolson

Last month, left-back Nicolson confirmed he would be leaving Caley Thistle to pursue other opportunities away from playing the sport.

Two serious knee injuries for the academy starlet halted his chances, with his last appearance for his local club against Airdrie in July 2023 when he suffered his shattering second injury.

Christie revealed he’s already offered Nicolson a future chance to return in a non-player role when the time is right.

He added: “I admire Lewis – he is an absolute gem.

“He’s a very clever kid and he’s talking about going to university. He can have a great life outside of football.

“I’ve suggested if he ever wants to come back and help with academy coaching any time in the future he’d be welcomed with open arms.

“He always helped around the club during his injury, with media work and commercially.

“Lewis has been a breath of fresh air. I’ve known him since he was 10-years old and he came through our system.

“Within our academy, we produced at the time two real quality left-backs in Lewis and Cammy Harper in such a short space of time.

“We had two homegrown players for the same position, which is something we very seldom have.

“I felt he could go really far in the game, but he will have a good life. He has such a positive attitude, and a great outlook on life.”

Gilmour Pars’ move ‘not unexpected’

On Monday night, midfielder Charlie Gilmour ended his two-year stay at Inverness when he signed a three-year deal with Neil Lennon’s Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

The 26-year-old, who was ICT’s players’ player of last season, was offered a new deal at the Caledonian Stadium, but the desire to return to a higher level, aided by the the security of the deal, saw him head to Fife.

Christie says, while it was a blow to lose Gilmour, he understands why the Pars deal was too good to turn down.

He said: “Charlie was such a big player for us and an integral part in the way we played last season. He played every game when he was fit.

“It is disappointing he’s moved on, although not unexpected.

“I was at one of our youth games on Sunday, and Charlie’s agent was good enough to phone me to tell me Charlie would be moving on.

‘Best possible offer’ made to Gilmour

“I wished Charlie all the best. He’s a good guy. I’ve a lot of time for him.

“We made him the best possible offer we could, but he’s always been up front by saying he wanted to play at a higher level.

“He’s got a three-year deal at Dunfermline and I read he said that offers him a bit of security, which I fully appreciate.

“Charlie also spoke of how much he enjoyed his time with us and that’s been the case for the vast majority of players who have moved to play for us over the years.

“He came up here with a bit of an injury record, which held him back in his career a bit, but he was good for the club, and the club was good for him.

“We’d have liked to have kept him, but we appreciate his reasons for moving on.”

Savage and Allan yet to sign deals

Chrstie confirmed that ICT remain in talks with defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan, who have both been offered new contracts.

Inverness has so far agreed deals with assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay, captain and centre-half Danny Devine, winger Luis Longstaff and eight players aged 21 or under.

Midfielder Adam Mackinnon was already under contract for the new season, which competitively kicks off on July 15 against Elgin City in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

Caley Thistle’s first pre-season games are against Nairn County and Rothes (squads split) on June 25, and Clachnacuddin on June 28.

ICT can offer deals to new players once they exit administration, with this Thursday the day when ex-chairman Alan Savage hopes his £800,000 offer for the club will go through.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.