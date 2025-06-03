Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie provides update on defender Jake Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie provides update on defender Jake Davidson

The Inverness interim CEO also discussed Lewis Nicolson leaving, Ben Corner's future and Charlie Gilmour joining Dunfermline Athletic.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Jake Davidson attacks with the ball against Montrose in an SPFL League One game at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on August 17, 2024.
Caley Thistle defender going on the attack against Montrose last August. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle interim chief executive Charlie Christie is confident defender Jake Davidson will put pen to paper within two weeks.

The right-back, who can also play centre-half and midfield, is on the road to recovery since being out with a knee injury sustained last November in a League One match against Alloa Athletic.

The 24-year-old, signed from Queen’s Park in 2023, was one of three injured players, alongside Lewis Nicolson and Ben Corner, offered new contracts until January 2026 to allow time for recovery and a return to action with the Highlanders.

Christie is hopeful that Davidson will pledge his immediate future to ICT as he remains on the comeback path.

He said: “Jake has been offered a contract, and his agent has come back to me.

“We just need to finalise that, and I don’t see a problem.

“Hopefully that can be agreed over the next couple of weeks.

“I spoke to (owner-in-waiting) Alan Savage, who asked me my opinion on contracts for our injured players Lewis, Jake and Ben.

“I am proud we were able to offer all three contracts.”

Corner offers ‘something different’

Forward Corner, 18, made three substitute appearances for Inverness in last season’s League Cup group stages.

A knee injury has kept the Fort William-born academy graduate on the sidelines long-term, but Christie explained the attacker, who has signed his contract extension, offers plenty of promise.

He said: “Ben has been really unlucky with injury, but we’re pretty sure he’s over the worst of it now.

Caley Thistle interim CEO Charlie Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Now it is a case of him getting fully fit and kicking on. It’s important he pushes for a first-team slot.

“He can give us something a bit different.

“He’s left-footed, and can play in several positions across the front, including coming in off the right or left.

“Ben has good pace and good body strength, so he offers something we’ve been lacking in the last couple of years.”

High praise for Lewis Nicolson

Last month, left-back Nicolson confirmed he would be leaving Caley Thistle to pursue other opportunities away from playing the sport.

Two serious knee injuries for the academy starlet halted his chances, with his last appearance for his local club against Airdrie in July 2023 when he suffered his shattering second injury. 

Christie revealed he’s already offered Nicolson a future chance to return in a non-player role when the time is right.

He added: “I admire Lewis – he is an absolute gem.

“He’s a very clever kid and he’s talking about going to university. He can have a great life outside of football.

“I’ve suggested if he ever wants to come back and help with academy coaching any time in the future he’d be welcomed with open arms.

“He always helped around the club during his injury, with media work and commercially.

Lewis Nicolson in action for Caley Thistle.

“Lewis has been a breath of fresh air. I’ve known him since he was 10-years old and he came through our system.

“Within our academy, we produced at the time two real quality left-backs in Lewis and Cammy Harper in such a short space of time.

“We had two homegrown players for the same position, which is something we very seldom have.

“I felt he could go really far in the game, but he will have a good life. He has such a positive attitude, and a great outlook on life.”

Gilmour Pars’ move ‘not unexpected’

On Monday night, midfielder Charlie Gilmour ended his two-year stay at Inverness when he signed a three-year deal with Neil Lennon’s Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

The 26-year-old, who was ICT’s players’ player of last season, was offered a new deal at the Caledonian Stadium, but the desire to return to a higher level, aided by the the security of the deal, saw him head to Fife.

Christie says, while it was a blow to lose Gilmour, he understands why the Pars deal was too good to turn down.

He said: “Charlie was such a big player for us and an integral part in the way we played last season. He played every game when he was fit.

“It is disappointing he’s moved on, although not unexpected.

“I was at one of our youth games on Sunday, and Charlie’s agent was good enough to phone me to tell me Charlie would be moving on.

‘Best possible offer’ made to Gilmour

“I wished Charlie all the best. He’s a good guy. I’ve a lot of time for him.

“We made him the best possible offer we could, but he’s always been up front by saying he wanted to play at a higher level.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour speaks at a weekly pre-match media conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on October 10, 2024.
Midfielder Charlie Gilmour, who signed for Dunfermline Athletic on Monday after two years at ICT. Image: SNS Group.

“He’s got a three-year deal at Dunfermline and I read he said that offers him a bit of security, which I fully appreciate.

“Charlie also spoke of how much he enjoyed his time with us and that’s been the case for the vast majority of players who have moved to play for us over the years.

“He came up here with a bit of an injury record, which held him back in his career a bit, but he was good for the club, and the club was good for him.

“We’d have liked to have kept him, but we appreciate his reasons for moving on.”

Savage and Allan yet to sign deals

Chrstie confirmed that ICT remain in talks with defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan, who have both been offered new contracts.

Inverness has so far agreed deals with assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay, captain and centre-half Danny Devine, winger Luis Longstaff and eight players aged 21 or under.

Midfielder Adam Mackinnon was already under contract for the new season, which competitively kicks off on July 15 against Elgin City in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

Caley Thistle’s first pre-season games are against Nairn County and Rothes (squads split) on June 25, and Clachnacuddin on June 28.

ICT can offer deals to new players once they exit administration, with this Thursday the day when ex-chairman Alan Savage hopes his £800,000 offer for the club will go through. 

