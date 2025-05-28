Ross County and Caley Thistle discover Premier Sports Cup opponents

Ross County and Caley Thistle have discovered their opponents for the group stage of next season’s Premier Sports Cup.

The newly-relegated Staggies will face fellow Championship side Partick Thistle in Group B, in a repeat of the dramatic 2023 play-off final.

They will also take on Queen of the South and Edinburgh City, while they have been drawn in the same group as Stranraer for the third successive season.

Caley Thistle have been drawn alongside Elgin City in Group F, which also features St Johnstone in another play-off final re-run from 2022.

Also making up that section are Raith Rovers and League Two newcomers East Kilbride.

Cove Rangers are in Group A alongside Brechin City, Falkirk, Queen’s Park and Spartans, while Peterhead have been drawn in Group H alongside Motherwell, Morton, Stenhousemuir and Clyde.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers will take on Premiership pair Kilmarnock and Livingston, along with Kelty Hearts and East Fife in Group H.

Full Premier Sports Cup group stage draw:

Group A

Falkirk, Queen’s Park, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Brechin City

Group B

Ross County, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South, Edinburgh City, Stranraer

Group C

Dundee, Aidrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Montrose, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group D

St Mirren, Ayr United, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Forfar Athletic

Group E

Hearts, Dunfermline, Hamilton Accies, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion

Group F

St Johnstone, Raith Rovers, Caley Thistle, Elgin City, East Kilbride

Group G

Motherwell, Morton, Stenhousemuir, Peterhead, Clyde

Group H

Kilmarnock, Livingston, Kelty Hearts, East Fife, Brora Rangers

Premier Sports Cup dates 2025/26

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 12/13

MD2: Midweek of July 15/16

MD3: Weekend of July 19/20

MD4: Midweek of July 22/23

MD5: Weekend of July 26/27

Second round

Weekend of August 16/17

Quarter-finals

Weekend of September 20/21

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 1/2

Final

Sunday December 14