Caley Thistle coach insists administration hold-up isn’t halting squad reshape plans

Caley Thistle coach Gordon Nicolson insists ongoing administration issues are not slowing down the League One club in planning for next season.

Former chairman Alan Savage is waiting for the outcome from a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) meeting, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, to see if his £800,000 offer for the side will be accepted by shareholders.

If the Orion Group chief gets the nod to take over ICT, they will exit administration and they can then buy players, rather than simply agree contracts as they have done with the likes of Billy Mckay, Danny Devine, Luis Longstaff and a string of players aged 21 or under.

The CVA meeting was scheduled to happen on May 22, but the delay means the football department cannot advance with reshaping the squad by offering deals to new players.

Despite a 15-point deduction, Inverness – under head coach Scott Kellacher since administration kicked in last October – rallied and finished seventh in the league.

‘Fans can rest assured lots of player videos are being watched.’

Nicolson, who is part of Kellacher’s first-team staff as well as a senior academy coach, explained that the delay in Savage’s deal going through is far from slowing down their plans.

He said: “The current position makes things a bit tougher, but fans can rest assured lots of player videos are being watched and there are lots of conversations about players to add to the group.

“It has to happen on a continual basis, not just at this time of the year. You’re always looking at what’s out there.

“We’ve just to wait for the business side to be sorted out and then we can work towards a really positive season.”

Skipper Devine helped ICTFC starlets

Nicolson reckons they already have a great foundation to build upon after securing 11 players so far.

He said: “The contracts recently agreed is testament to what the gaffer is trying to build here.

“Successful Caley Thistle teams in the past have had a core of players who have been around this club with a good camaraderie over a number of years. We hope these young players can also establish themselves here.

“Danny Devine, as captain, led the team last season. He was brilliant with the younger players during the difficult transition after administration.

“To have him commit to the club again is absolutely fantastic.

“Hopefully we can get other players on board.

“As every club is doing this time of year, the feelers are out to try to build upon what’s here.”

Players ‘probably played through injuries’ to save place in League One

ICT’s place in League One was confirmed with a game to spare when they defeated champions Arbroath 3-0 at the Caledonian Stadium in late April.

Nicolson praised the under-pressure squad for showing true resolve and quality to ensure a survival battle didn’t continue into the play-offs.

He added: “It was a fantastic achievement under the circumstances, with such a young squad.

“We also had injuries, such as to Jake Davidson, who was flying last season.

“That put extra pressure on a really young squad. To handle that, and come through as we did, credit to the gaffer and everything he’s put in place, and to the boys who dug in.

“A lot of them probably played through injuries.

“Particularly in the last six or seven games, the boys really dug deep to fight through. Hopefully that’s a good foundation for us to build upon.”

