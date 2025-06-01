Caley Thistle coach insists administration hold-up isn’t halting squad reshape plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle coach insists administration hold-up isn’t halting squad reshape plans

Inverness could exit administration on Thursday - but the staff have already identified targets to go for when the club gets the green light to make transfers.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on May 18, 2024.
Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle coach Gordon Nicolson insists ongoing administration issues are not slowing down the League One club in planning for next season.

Former chairman Alan Savage is waiting for the outcome from a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) meeting, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, to see if his £800,000 offer for the side will be accepted by shareholders.

If the Orion Group chief gets the nod to take over ICT, they will exit administration and they can then buy players, rather than simply agree contracts as they have done with the likes of Billy Mckay, Danny Devine, Luis Longstaff and a string of players aged 21 or under.

The CVA meeting was scheduled to happen on May 22, but the delay means the football department cannot advance with reshaping the squad by offering deals to new players.

Despite a 15-point deduction, Inverness – under head coach Scott Kellacher since administration kicked in last October – rallied and finished seventh in the league.

‘Fans can rest assured lots of player videos are being watched.’

Nicolson, who is part of Kellacher’s first-team staff as well as a senior academy coach, explained that the delay in Savage’s deal going through is far from slowing down their plans.

He said: “The current position makes things a bit tougher, but fans can rest assured lots of player videos are being watched and there are lots of conversations about players to add to the group.

Gordon Nicolson, who is a first-team coach at Caley Thistle as well as senior academy coach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It has to happen on a continual basis, not just at this time of the year. You’re always looking at what’s out there.

“We’ve just to wait for the business side to be sorted out and then we can work towards a really positive season.”

Skipper Devine helped ICTFC starlets

Nicolson reckons they already have a great foundation to build upon after securing 11 players so far.

He said: “The contracts recently agreed is testament to what the gaffer is trying to build here.

“Successful Caley Thistle teams in the past have had a core of players who have been around this club with a good camaraderie over a number of years. We hope these young players can also establish themselves here.

“Danny Devine, as captain, led the team last season. He was brilliant with the younger players during the difficult transition after administration.

“To have him commit to the club again is absolutely fantastic.

“Hopefully we can get other players on board.

“As every club is doing this time of year, the feelers are out to try to build upon what’s here.”

Players ‘probably played through injuries’ to save place in League One

ICT’s place in League One was confirmed with a game to spare when they defeated champions Arbroath 3-0 at the Caledonian Stadium in late April.

Nicolson praised the under-pressure squad for showing true resolve and quality to ensure a survival battle didn’t continue into the play-offs.

He added: “It was a fantastic achievement under the circumstances, with such a young squad.

“We also had injuries, such as to Jake Davidson, who was flying last season.

“That put extra pressure on a really young squad. To handle that, and come through as we did, credit to the gaffer and everything he’s put in place, and to the boys who dug in.

“A lot of them probably played through injuries.

“Particularly in the last six or seven games, the boys really dug deep to fight through. Hopefully that’s a good foundation for us to build upon.”

Conversation