Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine: Our youngsters must cement places – despite need for ‘four or five’ signings

Skipper Danny Devine is urging Caley Thistle’s youngsters to push to be regular starters in Scott Kellacher’s side next season.

A large proportion of players aged 21 or under were part of the administration-hit club’s squad in League One, but they finished in seventh spot last month, despite a 15-point punishment before the turn of the year.

Defender Devine, who recently agreed a new two-year contract, wants those youngsters to return for pre-season later this month determined to kick on – despite the Highlanders impending exit from administration meaning they will be able to bring in more experience to bolster their ranks.

Devine said: “I was so impressed by how the young boys did last season.

“A lot of them are eager to really step up next year.

“It is time for them to step up and cement their places in the manager’s mind.

“It will be interesting to see when they come back this month how they have improved.

“Having the likes of myself, Billy (Mckay) and Luis (Longstaff) sign new contracts is a good foundation, as well as Adam Mackinnon, who is signed up for next season.

“Hopefully we can add four or five boys and then I think we’ll do alright.”

Rare chance to recharge for ICTFC

Former ICT chairman Alan Savage hopes to have his £800,000 offer for the club given the green light in Thursday’s CVA (company voluntary arrangement) meeting.

Exiting administration, as a result, would allow head coach Kellacher to bolster his playing pool.

ICT’s pre-season matches kick off with a friendly at local Highland League hosts Clachnacuddin on June 21.

This has been the first year since 2021 Caley Thistle’s season has not dragged on into May or early June, due to promotion play-offs in the Championship or the 2023 Scottish Cup final.

Devine is welcoming the chance to properly rest the legs, especially following a year packed with high-pressure games every week.

He said: “Over the last four years, we’ve had no more than three weeks off each time, so it was good to get finished a wee bit earlier this year.

“It meant the boys could get away for a holiday.

“After a stressful season, they can recharge the batteries and come back fresh for the new season.”

‘Winnable’ fixtures in League Cup

Inverness will begin their competitive campaign in the Premier Sports Cup group stage next month.

They host League Two Elgin City on July 15 before St Johnstone, just relegated from the Premiership, visit the Caledonian Stadium four days later.

League Two newcomers, Lowland League winners East Kilbride will welcome ICT to South Lanarkshire on July 22, before their section fixtures round off at Barry Robson’s Championship Raith Rovers on July 26.

Devine sees it as a real opportunity for the Caley Jags to reach the League Cup knock-out rounds.

He said: “I think it’s a good draw.

“There are games that are very winnable in our group – especially if we can add four or five players to the squad before those ties.

“I like to come up against different kinds of opponents in this competition early in the season, so you can gauge how the team is shaping up.

“Hopefully we can do well.”

Shinnie should be proud of making history after Scottish Cup double

Devine also offered his congratulations to Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, who helped the Dons lift the Scottish Cup a fortnight ago.

In doing so, he became a history-maker – the first player to captain two clubs to glory in the cup, having been skipper in ICT’s cup win in 2015, which Devine was a part of.

He added: “It’s an amazing achievement by Graeme – when I read that, I was absolutely delighted for him.

“What an achievement to have on your resume, to have captained Aberdeen and Inverness to Scottish Cup wins.

“When he finally hangs the boots up, he can be extremely proud of making such history.”

