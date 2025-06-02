Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine: Our youngsters must cement places – despite need for ‘four or five’ signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine: Our youngsters must cement places – despite need for ‘four or five’ signings

Inverness' exit from administration would mean they can bring in more experience, but Devine wants last term's youngsters to battle to stay in the team.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Danny Devine is looking forward to the new season starting. Image: SNS.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Danny Devine is looking forward to the new season starting. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Skipper Danny Devine is urging Caley Thistle’s youngsters to push to be regular starters in Scott Kellacher’s side next season.

A large proportion of players aged 21 or under were part of the administration-hit club’s squad in League One, but they finished in seventh spot last month, despite a 15-point punishment before the turn of the year.

Defender Devine, who recently agreed a new two-year contract, wants those youngsters to return for pre-season later this month determined to kick on – despite the Highlanders impending exit from administration meaning they will be able to bring in more experience to bolster their ranks.

Devine said: “I was so impressed by how the young boys did last season.

“A lot of them are eager to really step up next year.

“It is time for them to step up and cement their places in the manager’s mind.

“It will be interesting to see when they come back this month how they have improved.

Caley Jags defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS.
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS.

“Having the likes of myself, Billy (Mckay) and Luis (Longstaff) sign new contracts is a good foundation, as well as Adam Mackinnon, who is signed up for next season.

“Hopefully we can add four or five boys and then I think we’ll do alright.”

Rare chance to recharge for ICTFC

Former ICT chairman Alan Savage hopes to have his £800,000 offer for the club given the green light in Thursday’s CVA (company voluntary arrangement) meeting. 

Exiting administration, as a result, would allow head coach Kellacher to bolster his playing pool.

ICT’s pre-season matches kick off with a friendly at local Highland League hosts Clachnacuddin on June 21.

This has been the first year since 2021 Caley Thistle’s season has not dragged on into May or early June, due to promotion play-offs in the Championship or the 2023 Scottish Cup final.

Devine is welcoming the chance to properly rest the legs, especially following a year packed with high-pressure games every week.

He said: “Over the last four years, we’ve had no more than three weeks off each time, so it was good to get finished a wee bit earlier this year.

“It meant the boys could get away for a holiday.

“After a stressful season, they can recharge the batteries and come back fresh for the new season.”

‘Winnable’ fixtures in League Cup

Inverness will begin their competitive campaign in the Premier Sports Cup group stage next month. 

They host League Two Elgin City on July 15 before St Johnstone, just relegated from the Premiership, visit the Caledonian Stadium four days later.

League Two newcomers, Lowland League winners East Kilbride will welcome ICT to South Lanarkshire on July 22, before their section fixtures round off at Barry Robson’s Championship Raith Rovers on July 26.

East Kilbride defeated Brora Rangers then Bonnyrigg Rose to win their place in League Two. Image: Sam Hardie.

Devine sees it as a real opportunity for the Caley Jags to reach the League Cup knock-out rounds.

He said: “I think it’s a good draw.

“There are games that are very winnable in our group – especially if we can add four or five players to the squad before those ties.

“I like to come up against different kinds of opponents in this competition early in the season, so you can gauge how the team is shaping up.

“Hopefully we can do well.”

Shinnie should be proud of making history after Scottish Cup double

Devine also offered his congratulations to Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, who helped the Dons lift the Scottish Cup a fortnight ago. 

In doing so, he became a history-maker – the first player to captain two clubs to glory in the cup, having been skipper in ICT’s cup win in 2015, which Devine was a part of.

He added: “It’s an amazing achievement by Graeme – when I read that, I was absolutely delighted for him.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup after their penalty shoot-out win over Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup after their penalty shoot-out win over Celtic at Hampden.  Image: SNS.

“What an achievement to have on your resume, to have captained Aberdeen and Inverness to Scottish Cup wins.

“When he finally hangs the boots up, he can be extremely proud of making such history.”

