Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Charlie Gilmour leaves Caley Thistle for Dunfermline Athletic ‘security’

Midfielder Gilmour has rejected a stay in a blow to Inverness and has instead made the switch to Fife.

By Reporter
Charlie Gilmour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Charlie Gilmour has dealt Caley Thistle an early summer blow – with the midfielder rejecting the chance to remain in the Highlands for the “security” of Championship Dunfermline Athletic.

The former Arsenal and Norwich City youngster has penned a three-year contract with the Pars after spending the last two seasons at ICT.

He had been offered a new contract at Caledonian Stadium, but with the financially-troubled League One Highlanders still in administration – ahead of a decisive takeover meeting on Thursday – Gilmour has opted instead for the certainty of a long-term agreement in Fife.

“I’ve signed a three-year deal, which is a nice bit of security,” Gilmour told the Courier.

“I can just focus on my football now and try and aim for the Scottish Premiership.

Charlie Gilmour signed for Dunfermline Athletic today. Image: Supplied by Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Football is like a rollercoaster. I’m just looking forward to having a bit of stability now and just fully focusing on my football and progressing with the club.

“For myself, in my career, I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level. And this is a good step for me to take.

“I want to achieve good things at Dunfermline, so I want us to get to the Premiership.

“I enjoyed it at Inverness as well. It’s a good club and, obviously, it’s unfortunate what’s happened in the last two years since I’ve been there.”

Key duo still pondering deal offers

Gilmour, 26, who was signed by then ICT boss Billy Dodds two years ago, made 72 appearances for the Highlanders, scoring seven goals.

Contracts are currently being considered by Inverness defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan.

Assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay, captain Danny Devine, winger Luis Longstaff and eight platers aged 21 or under recently agreed new deals at the Caledonian Stadium.

Once Inverness exit administration, boss Scott Kellacher can make moves to sign new players ahead of the new campaign.

Gilmour will reunite with his former ICT team-mate Keith Bray, who joined the Pars in January before seeing out the closing months of the season on loan with the Caley Jags. 

