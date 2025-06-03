Ex-Caley Thistle star Cammy Harper on his debut year at Carlisle United, working under Mark Hughes, and high hopes for ICT

Former Caley Thistle star Cameron Harper insists dropping into the National League with Carlisle United won’t dampen his enthusiasm as he plots a way back under big-name boss Mark Hughes.

The 23-year-old, a Scottish Cup runner-up with ICT in 2023, endured a testing debut season in England after signing a three-year deal with the Cumbrians last summer – just after Caley Jags were relegated to League One.

The attacking left-sided full-back worked under three different head coaches in his first year in England, with former Wales, Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea and Everton striker Hughes taking over in February.

The 61-year-old Welshman, who also managed his country for five years, was previously in charge of English top-flight clubs Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke City and Southampton.

In 2023, his sole non-Premier League role was at Bradford City, where his side were beaten in the League Two play-offs by Carlisle.

Harper began last term aiming to impress Paul Simpson, who signed him, but an injury in pre-season sidelined the player and the manager left after a third loss from four league games, having just been relegated from League One.

His successor Mike Williamson guided the team to just five wins from 25 games and he was sacked in February, leading to the appointment of Hughes.

Leaving Inverness came a year later than originally planned for Harper

Relegation for Carlisle was the worst possible outcome for the owners who took control late in 2023.

American-based investment group Castle Sports Group own Carlisle with the company run by Tom and Patty Piatak from Jacksonville, Florida.

Harper detailed how he stayed with Caley Thistle one year longer than originally planned before Carlisle’s wider ambitions secured his attention – and signature on a three-year contract.

He said: “It was emotional leaving Inverness last summer, having been there for so long, and having grown up there.

“I remember when I was 16 and I first signed a contract I had an individual meeting with John Robertson, who was manager at the time.

“Even then, I spoke about wanting to go down to England at some point in my career to give it a try, so it wasn’t an off-the-cuff decision last year.

“In fact, the previous summer, I thought I was about to leave (for another English club) and (fellow left-back) Lewis Nicolson played all the early-season cup games just before he suffered his long-term injury.

‘It was time to move on’ from ICTFC

“I was set to be moving and (manager) Billy Dodds was giving Lewis games. The manager was great and told me that I deserved my move, but then it didn’t go through.

“Lewis got his injury and I came back in. Lewis, who has just decided to move away from football, is one of the best, most hard-working boys you will meet – whatever he does he will smash it.

“But my contract last season was running down, and it felt like the time to move on. I had established myself as one of the main names, if you like, in the Inverness team.

“It was a horrible season. It ended on the Saturday, and I went on holiday on the Monday.

“I asked my dad and my agent to sort things out. For a week, I didn’t want to hear about football.

“I didn’t speak to anyone, apart from my missus, and a few teams were interested, including from the Scottish Premiership and from down south, but I had a Zoom meeting with the then manager (Paul Simpson) as well as the American owners and their plans for the place. It appealed to me – and that’s how it all came about.”

Even promotion in 2024 would not have stopped move to England

Underlining his desire to have a stab in England, Harper explained that had the 2023-24 campaign with ICT have ended at the top end of the league rather than relegation, his mind was made up to move to a fresh challenge.

He said: “Even if we had been in play-offs or even gone up to the Premiership, it still felt the time for me to move on.

“I had a conversation with my dad at that start of that season and said, regardless of how the season goes, my intention was to try something new. Football is a short career, and you have to try different things.

“I loved my years at Inverness and, who knows, maybe at the end of my career, I might get the chance to come back and do it full circle, but it was time for a fresh challenge.”

Optimism aplenty at Carlisle United despite first-year challenges

Harper explained how turmoil on and off the park, after a poor start to the season, left Carlisle playing catch-up at the wrong end of League Two, with his own game suffering from circumstances.

He said: “I wanted to come here, give it a go and for it not to work out than not give it a go at all. I know by doing this I won’t have any regrets come the end of my career. It was an opportunity to try and better myself and see where it takes me.

“The physical aspect of the game has been the biggest change for me in my first year at Carlisle. I had a couple of injuries last season, nothing major, but it was mainly just from me adapting to the league.

“It has been a mad year. I’ve played seven different positions all season under three managers. It’s been a hard to get going properly. I’ve not had the consistency of playing in one position.

Potential to ‘skyrocket’ at Carlisle Utd

“I always look to myself first and foremost, and where I can improve. Considering the season we had at Carlisle and playing under three managers and playing seven different positions, I’d say that would be hard for most players. It has felt very stop-start in that sense.

“However, in terms of the size of the club, the fan-base, and what the owners are doing, it’s just a matter of time before it rockets here.

“You can tell the people within the club and in and around Carlisle, are waiting for it to all go so well.

“The owners have made it clear that they’re desperate for success here. The backing they have given the club has been amazing.

“They say they’re going to continue to do that, so fingers crossed – because there’s the potential there for it to skyrocket.”

Mark Hughes ‘comes to the fore on matchdays’

In February, Mark Hughes replaced Mike Williamson, who was sacked, with Carlisle five points from safety with 18 games remaining.

A couple of single-goal defeats followed by two 0-0 draws were near-misses before winning at Barrow in his fifth match in charge.

Three successive wins in April put Carlisle in with a chance of escaping the relegation zone, but a 1-1 draw with Accrington then a 3-2 loss against Cheltenham meant they followed Morecambe, bossed by ex-Ross County manager Derek Adams, down to the National League.

However, Harper explained that the reputation of Hughes commands respect from the squad, none more so than on game days, which almost led to them saving their skins in League Two before they finished seven points below 22nd-placed Newport County.

He said: “We didn’t get relegated because of the last few games; it was down to our season as a whole.

“But when the manager got a settled squad and you could see what he wanted to do, we almost pulled off the great escape.

“The manager is such a well-known name, and I have a good relationship with him.

“I played pretty much all of the games when he took over. He doesn’t do a huge amount of speaking throughout the week, but he’s advising us all at training.

“He really comes to the fore on match days. He’s a huge name, so when he speaks, you listen.”

Ready to hit the ground running

Playing in so many different positions in his high-pressure debut season at Brunton Park was testing, but Harper is confident that Hughes understands what he can offer the side and where he’s best suited – at left-back like in his Caley Jags days.

He said: “Under Paul Simpson, when I first signed, I was left wing-back, which I played at Inverness at times, which was alright.

“That was during pre-season, then I got injured, so I never actually played a competitive game under the manager who signed me. He left after seven games.

“Mike Williamson came in as the next manager. He made me understand the game in a different way, in terms of tactically, by playing all these different positions.

“We played a different system them, where it was more wingers than playing with full-backs. I played in the middle of the park, which I enjoyed, as I did at Inverness.

“I also played within a back three and right wing-back, which was ridiculous.

“With the gaffer now, we’ve settled on a back four. I’ve returned to left-back. That’s where everyone will know me best in Inverness.

“Towards the end of the season, we had a settled back four, where I was playing left-back. As defenders, you start to understand one another more and play better together. We were beginning to gel.

“I’m looking forward to next season. We know the gaffer is the man in charge and it’s a clean slate. Hopefully, it won’t be such a staggered start for us this time.”

Bouncing back up is goal – but it won’t be easy

Harper is determined he and his United team-mates can carry the feelgood factor from the end of term into the new campaign, to get off to a flying start in a league containing rivals such as York City, Forest Green Rovers, Southend, Rochdale and Halifax.

He said: “It’s clear we’re determined to try and bounce straight back up to League Two, but that will be easier said than done. That is our objective.

“We all saw what the manager got from the team, especially towards the end of the season, so if that is the case then we will win more games than we lose.

“There are other big clubs in our league, so it will be a challenge for us, but it seems we will be one of the big away days for most teams.”

Admin was painful to watch – but Scott Kellacher can drive them on

As you’d expect, Harper keeps tabs on his former club Caley Thistle, who kept their place in League One, despite a 15-point deduction for entering administration.

Long-time coach and ex-assistant boss Scott Kellacher took over from Duncan Ferguson who was axed in October and, along with Billy Mckay, Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson, helped the largely young group to rise to seventh place.

Former ICT chairman Alan Savage hopes his £800,000 offer for the club will be given the nod on Thursday as he seeks to guide the 2015 Scottish Cup winners out of administration, and into a position where Kellacher can add to the squad for next season.

Harper praised Kellacher, his staff and players for winning the survival fight – now he wants the club to thrive and kick on, with Savage leading from the boardroom.

He said: “That really was the great escape last season. They deserve a massive amount of credit, especially with the amount of young lads they had.

“I’m delighted for everyone and delighted for Kells. I’ve known him for many years and he’s helped me with so many things. He’s such a great guy, as is Billy.

Title charge target for Caley Thistle?

“Without the deduction, they would have finished second in the league, so you’d like to think they’d be challenging to win the league. Kell and Billy will be driven to do that.

“Kell, as an Inverness boy like me, understands why don’t have a lot of things that other teams might have, but it’s about digging in for one another.

“That could be seen last season, with such a tight squad. They all dug in together, with the older players helping the younger players. They would have grown up quickly. His team would have epitomised Scott himself.

“My family are still in Inverness, and I’d speak to my dad all the time about what was happening last season and it was really upsetting to see it go the way it did in terms of administration and what they were up against.

“It looks like Alan Savage is steadying the ship. I don’t know him personally, but he comes across as a really driven man and you get the impression once he gets his hands on the steering wheel things will go in the right direction – and hopefully they do.

“Scott and Billy are switched-on guys and I’ve no doubt they will have things in place for when the club is sorted to add to the squad.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.