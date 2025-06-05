Caley Thistle to exit administration as Alan Savage’s bid is accepted

Alan Savage revealed Caley Thistle fans have former groundsman Tommy Cumming to thank as the club gets set to exit administration.

On March 28, former club chairman Savage – and chief and founder of oil and gas recruitment firm The Orion Group – lodged an £800,000 offer for the 2015 Scottish Cup winners.

Inverness have been in administration since October and retained their place in Scottish football’s third-tier – despite a 15-point punishment dished out by the SPFL last season.

At that point, long-time coach and ex-assistant boss Scott Kellacher replaced axed gaffer Duncan Ferguson.

Along with striker and No2 Billy Mckay and coaches Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson, they helped guide a largely young side to safety in seventh spot.

Process expected to conclude in early July

At a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium on Thursday, James Stephen of administrators BDO, and Savage delivered the long-awaited news, which fans have been desperate to hear, with Savage becoming acting chairman with immediate effect.

This key update followed a CVA – company voluntary arrangement – with creditors and shareholders agreeing a path to avoid liquidation and steer the former Premiership side to financial safety.

A statement read: “The Joint Administrators (JAs) today held the meetings of creditors and members to consider the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposals which were based upon the offer for the club submitted by Alan Savage.

“The JAs are delighted to advise that both meetings approved the CVA. This will allow the club to exit administration and retain its place in League One of the Scottish Football Leagues.

“The club will now operate under the CVA for a short period of time under the management of Alan and his team.

“Once the final costs are determined and the relevant dividends paid to creditors then the CVA process will be brought to a close. It is anticipated that this process will conclude in early July 2025.”

‘It is a big day for the club to not be liquidated’ – Alan Savage

Savage addressed the press and looked relieved and delighted in equal measure.

He said: “It is a big day for the club to not be liquidated, which was a strong possibility last year.

“It is a big job and a big responsibility and I’m really looking forward to it.

“To bring the club control, governance, order and to let the playing side of things, under (interim chief executive) Charlie Christie, (former vice chairman) Graeme Bennett and Scott Kellacher succeed – and try to get us into the Championship through next season, using the academy players, local Highland League players, some other Scottish players and maybe a couple of marquee players.

“The club will be a football club, no distraction, completely focused.”

Remembering the words of late groundsman Tommy Cumming

And he took a moment to say his saving of the club led to a thought of ex-groundsman Tommy Cumming, who died two years ago, having served the club for almost 30 years.

Savage explained: “I think there was a moment of epiphany when I came in and first got involved with some of the detail of what was going on.

“I spoke to Dale Stephen, the groundsman, and he remind me that Tommy Cumming, the past groundsman whose ashes are on the pitch, had told Dale that ‘Alan Savage would never let the club go (under)’.

“That was a big responsibility. Tommy was a great character and it struck me the club means a lot to a lot of people.

“I felt duty-bound to make sure the club continued.

“So everyone can thank Tommy Cumming.”

Savage thankful to administrators

When asked whether this nine-month process has felt like a long haul, Savage added: “I’m not familiar with administration. BDO have conducted it, they follow processes and governance themselves. We just had to be patient to get the right outcome, which we have.

“All credit to James and his team who have done a great job.

“They have put us on a good path. Everything I asked for, I’ve got.

“I’m looking forward to running the football club for the benefit of all the people who work here, the players, and the local community and stakeholders.”

Administrators keen to conclude deal

Stephen, BDO partner and one of the joint administrators said: “The joint administrators would like to thank everyone involved in the process of getting to this point and in particular Alan and his team and the staff at the club.

“We would also like to thank the fans for their patience and support.

“We look forward to the conclusion of the process and seeing the club move forward.”

In March, Savage tabled his £800,000 offer for ICT, subject to conditions – including existing shareholders transferring 100% of shares to him.

Other conditions were for all long-term loans to be written off, and all trade creditors to accept their debts are settled.

Finally, firm PropCo were required to give a written undertaking to sell their lease of car parking land next Caledonian Stadium to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the price agreed at a meeting on Wednesday, March 19.

Savage injected around £1million to keep the club running last season.

Going for promotion next season

Caley Thistle spent 12 seasons in the top-flight of Scottish football and reached the Europa League qualifiers a decade ago thanks to a third-placed finish – the same year they lifted the Scottish Cup.

In 2017, the Highlanders were relegated to the Championship and they fell into League One by the end of 2023-2024, just a few months before administration kicked in.

Kellacher, captain Danny Devine and interim chief executive Christie have all spoken in recent weeks of going for promotion next season – once the high hurdle of administration was cleared.

