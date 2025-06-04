Caley Thistle CEO Charlie Christie ‘desperate’ for administration ‘cloud’ to be lifted and Alan Savage era to start ahead of D-Day summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle CEO Charlie Christie ‘desperate’ for administration ‘cloud’ to be lifted and Alan Savage era to start ahead of D-Day summit

Thursday's company voluntary arrangement (CVA) meeting will decide Inverness' future.

Interim Inverness Caledonian Thistle chief executive and former player and manager Charlie Christie at a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Chief executive Charlie Christie hopes a “big cloud” will lift from Caley Thistle on Thursday when the League One club could exit administration.

Inverness have been under the control of administrators BDO since October, and their trading future depends on what unfolds over the next day or so.

Former club chairman Alan Savage has tabled an £800,000 offer for ICT, subject to conditions – including existing shareholders transferring 100% of shares to him.

Other conditions are for all long-term loans to be written off, and all trade creditors to accept their debts are settled.

Finally, firm PropCo were required to give a written undertaking to sell their lease of car parking land next Caledonian Stadium to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the price agreed at a meeting on Wednesday, March 19.

With all of Savage’s conditions appearing to be met, Thursday’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) meeting – which was postponed from May 22 – should officially green light his takeover.

Orion Group chief Savage recently told The Press and Journal he felt 99% confident his deal would go through. 

In the past year alone, Savage has injected around £1million to keep the club operating in League One – the level they were relegated to last summer, worsening their long-term financial plight, and where they survived, despite a points deduction, in the recently-concluded campaign.

Former Caley thistle chairman Alan Savage.
In recent weeks, Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher and Christie have been agreeing new contracts with current players, including assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay, captain Danny Devine, and winger Luis Longstaff.

But only when administration is over can ICT then make move for players from elsewhere, with the coaching staff determined to make four or five additions ahead of the new season.

Caley Thistle chief Christie: ‘People have almost forgotten we’re still in administration.’

Christie, who worked closely with Savage during the season when he took on the CEO role on an interim basis, thinks the success of the team staying up – despite a 15-point punishment in 2024-25 – meant some onlookers “forgot” how precarious a position Caley Thistle are still in ahead of Thursday’s summit.

He said: “I’m desperate for the club to come out of administration under Alan. It has been going on for such a long time.

“What has been incredible is people have almost forgotten we’re still in administration because it’s a brighter football club than previously.

“We’ve played some decent football under Scott Kellacher, certainly better than the last couple of years and people almost forgot the position we’re in, but there’s still the big cloud to be lifted.

“It affects the club in so many ways, but it would be great to get this club going again.

“Alan has put his money where his mouth is. He has got many interesting and forward-thinking plans for this club.

“This isn’t an ego trip for him. He genuinely wants to progress the football club.

“I am desperate for Thursday to go well. It will then be an even better place for employees and fans.”

Caley Thistle looking at money-making projects

Christie reckons Savage is the ideal person to have at the helm and to push Inverness forward with a range of commercially-profitable projects.

He added: “If we can put this period behind us, we can start looking to the future.

“We’ve talked about a lot of ideas in and around the club for a number of years, but no one has actually progressed them.

“However, knowing Alan Savage, he’s the man to do it.

A shot from pitch level of the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, facing the main stand.
“Even this week, over two days, I had various meetings with people about various initiatives to help make the stadium more welcoming.

“That includes making it more fan-friendly on match days, but also to get some footfall down to the stadium on Monday to Friday when it is not being used for football.

“Let’s hope Thursday will go well and we can start progressing some of these ideas.”

‘Scott Kellacher and I have been in ongoing talks with Remi Savage, Paul Allan and their agents.’

Former midfield star and ex-boss Christie hopes a positive outcome on Thursday will also aid the club in securing new deals for defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan – who have yet to confirm their intentions after offers were made to them.

He said: “Scott Kellacher and I have been in ongoing talks with Remi, Paul and their agents to try and get something finalised.

“It’s getting to the time where we really need to know – although Thursday’s meeting will play a part… and hopefully a very positive part.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Remi Savage,
“Several agents have said to me (about their concerns over) the uncertainty of administration. It doesn’t help when selling the club to players, be it for signing or resigning.

“I am hoping if Thursday goes well, as we hope it does, we can come out of administration, and that will help us to sort out the player side of things.

“Scott and I are speaking to agents about potential signings for when we hopefully come out of administration.

“Agents want a bit of certainty, and I fully appreciate that. That’s why I am hopeful that Thursday can go well, and we can progress on the player front.

“Everyone has an eye on Thursday.”

  • James Stephen from BDO and Savage will be hosting a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium at 4.30pm tomorrow. We will bring you the latest news from this online.

Conversation