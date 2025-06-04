Caley Thistle CEO Charlie Christie ‘desperate’ for administration ‘cloud’ to be lifted and Alan Savage era to start ahead of D-Day summit

Chief executive Charlie Christie hopes a “big cloud” will lift from Caley Thistle on Thursday when the League One club could exit administration.

Inverness have been under the control of administrators BDO since October, and their trading future depends on what unfolds over the next day or so.

Former club chairman Alan Savage has tabled an £800,000 offer for ICT, subject to conditions – including existing shareholders transferring 100% of shares to him.

Other conditions are for all long-term loans to be written off, and all trade creditors to accept their debts are settled.

Finally, firm PropCo were required to give a written undertaking to sell their lease of car parking land next Caledonian Stadium to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the price agreed at a meeting on Wednesday, March 19.

With all of Savage’s conditions appearing to be met, Thursday’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) meeting – which was postponed from May 22 – should officially green light his takeover.

Orion Group chief Savage recently told The Press and Journal he felt 99% confident his deal would go through.

In the past year alone, Savage has injected around £1million to keep the club operating in League One – the level they were relegated to last summer, worsening their long-term financial plight, and where they survived, despite a points deduction, in the recently-concluded campaign.

In recent weeks, Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher and Christie have been agreeing new contracts with current players, including assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay, captain Danny Devine, and winger Luis Longstaff.

But only when administration is over can ICT then make move for players from elsewhere, with the coaching staff determined to make four or five additions ahead of the new season.

Caley Thistle chief Christie: ‘People have almost forgotten we’re still in administration.’

Christie, who worked closely with Savage during the season when he took on the CEO role on an interim basis, thinks the success of the team staying up – despite a 15-point punishment in 2024-25 – meant some onlookers “forgot” how precarious a position Caley Thistle are still in ahead of Thursday’s summit.

He said: “I’m desperate for the club to come out of administration under Alan. It has been going on for such a long time.

“What has been incredible is people have almost forgotten we’re still in administration because it’s a brighter football club than previously.

“We’ve played some decent football under Scott Kellacher, certainly better than the last couple of years and people almost forgot the position we’re in, but there’s still the big cloud to be lifted.

“It affects the club in so many ways, but it would be great to get this club going again.

“Alan has put his money where his mouth is. He has got many interesting and forward-thinking plans for this club.

“This isn’t an ego trip for him. He genuinely wants to progress the football club.

“I am desperate for Thursday to go well. It will then be an even better place for employees and fans.”

Caley Thistle looking at money-making projects

Christie reckons Savage is the ideal person to have at the helm and to push Inverness forward with a range of commercially-profitable projects.

He added: “If we can put this period behind us, we can start looking to the future.

“We’ve talked about a lot of ideas in and around the club for a number of years, but no one has actually progressed them.

“However, knowing Alan Savage, he’s the man to do it.

“Even this week, over two days, I had various meetings with people about various initiatives to help make the stadium more welcoming.

“That includes making it more fan-friendly on match days, but also to get some footfall down to the stadium on Monday to Friday when it is not being used for football.

“Let’s hope Thursday will go well and we can start progressing some of these ideas.”

‘Scott Kellacher and I have been in ongoing talks with Remi Savage, Paul Allan and their agents.’

Former midfield star and ex-boss Christie hopes a positive outcome on Thursday will also aid the club in securing new deals for defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan – who have yet to confirm their intentions after offers were made to them.

He said: “Scott Kellacher and I have been in ongoing talks with Remi, Paul and their agents to try and get something finalised.

“It’s getting to the time where we really need to know – although Thursday’s meeting will play a part… and hopefully a very positive part.

“Several agents have said to me (about their concerns over) the uncertainty of administration. It doesn’t help when selling the club to players, be it for signing or resigning.

“I am hoping if Thursday goes well, as we hope it does, we can come out of administration, and that will help us to sort out the player side of things.

“Scott and I are speaking to agents about potential signings for when we hopefully come out of administration.

“Agents want a bit of certainty, and I fully appreciate that. That’s why I am hopeful that Thursday can go well, and we can progress on the player front.

“Everyone has an eye on Thursday.”

James Stephen from BDO and Savage will be hosting a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium at 4.30pm tomorrow. We will bring you the latest news from this online.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.