Caley Thistle’s Caledonian Stadium to be renamed after club agrees deal with offshore wind firm

ICT's new acting chairman Alan Savage spells out the changes afoot for the League One club's Longman base.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness will be renamed, with acting chairman Alan Savage insisting Caley Thistle are keen to expand its Longman operations.

Savage’s £800,000 bid for the League One side was accepted on Thursday at a crunch company voluntarily arrangement meeting with creditors set to be repaid by early July, meaning the club will be coming out of administration.

Savage, who was ICT chairman from 2006 to 2008, confirmed the Highland capital club have agreed a deal for the stadium naming rights for the next three years.

The Orion Group chief had previously considered renaming the stadium after his own company  but he confirmed that a deal has been agreed with another north firm.

‘Tentative agreement’ with Sarens PSG

Sarens PSG, who are specialists in turnkey heavy lifting and transportation solutions for offshore wind components, is a company from Invergordon that operates in Aberdeen.

On the stadium sponsorship deal with Sarens PSG, Savage said: “We’ve got a tentative agreement for that to happen, and it’s very positive.

“I think people want to see the club free of all the things that have been happening in previous regimes.

“All credit to them, they have tried to make money for the club, and I won’t criticise that at all.

“We want to wipe the slate clean, but I think people are seeing that the club now is going to be a football club with good intentions.

“Nessie and Nessa, the mascots, are being made in Manchester as we speak, and we’re going to try to bring a better experience to the stadium.

Alan Savage, Caley Thistle’s soon-to-be majority shareholder. Image: SNS Group.

“We’re looking at having a cafeteria here, starting the North Coast 500 here, starting a park and ride scheme to Inverness Castle, and having a mini Ironworks (venue) out the back of the North Stand.

“We’ve got good ideas to raise money, and bring people – especially kids – into the process.

“Every aspect of what we do is about the community now and trying to get back into the Championship by playing good football.”

Music venue plans in pipeline

The city’s Ironworks music venue on Academy Street, owned by former ICT director David Cameron, closed more than two years ago and Savage was asked about his plans on making use of the ground behind the stadium to become a future show space.

He said: “We’re going to put a stage at the back of the stand and put a roof over it.

“We can invite groups to play there. We’ve got catering, and we can serve drinks, so there is no reason why we can’t do that through the summer and try to raise revenue.

“We need to get people here to see what we’re trying to do.

White Ironworks building
The Ironworks, which closed more than two years ago.. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We’re working on the disabled access point at the gate by the north stand, and making that tarmac, because at the moment people are rolling wheelchairs over rubble.

“We want to make it more accessible for the fans, and we’re trying to say that if you help us out, we’ll help you out, and we’re helping you out first.

“We’re spending money already in the belief that we would get out of administration, which we have done.”

‘I will treat the stadium as if we’re never moving.’ – Alan Savage

There’s plenty of internal work ongoing within the stadium this summer and Savage would like to have LED floodlights installed, along the lines of Stenhousemuir, in a bid to drive down energy costs.

Savage has been keen to see ICT relocate in future years to a new multi-purpose stadium near Inverness campus, but he underlined a commitment right now to staying put and improving their home.

He said: “The stadium will be better shared. We only really use it once a fortnight.

“I will treat the stadium as if we’re never moving. It will be improved. Things that have been needed done for years will be done.

“It’s likely that with other facilities, it will be used every day of the week.

“We have an open mind but as far as we’re concerned, we’re staying here. People will be treated right, and they can enjoy the experience.”

