Caley Thistle transfer update: Charlie Christie on ‘marquee’ signing plans and the latest on two current players’ contract offers

Caley Thistle chief executive Charlie Christie insists – even in League One – the plan is to sign players who will excite supporters.

New acting chairman Alan Savage confirmed marquee signings are on his target list this summer after his £800,000 bid puts the club weeks away from exiting administration.

The offer to pay off creditors was accepted at a crunch CVA – company voluntary arrangement – meeting and it means ICT will avoid liquidation should all go to plan inside the 28 days since last Thursday.

While the club are on the hunt for a couple of players with the X-factor, a trio of current players are locked in talks to try to agree new contracts.

Savage said at his press conference with administrators BDO last week that ICT can make bids for players from June 16, so the management – led by boss Scott Kellacher – are ready for that date to bolster their squad.

Before then, Christie hopes defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan will agree to new deals, following team-mates Billy Mckay, Danny Devine and Luis Longstaff, who agreed terms last month along with eight players aged 21 or under.

Christie last week told the Press and Journal that he is hopeful injured defender Jake Davidson could put pen to paper this month.

Caley Thistle could be in the market for players ‘with a little bit extra’

When asked about the prospect of eye-catching “marquee players” arriving, the interim CEO and former player and boss said: “Every club is always looking for the two or three stars, if possible, to excite the fans.

“Let’s not beat about the bush, we have done that many times in the past.

“We’ve managed to pull in players to add that little bit extra, which we didn’t have in the squad.

“A lot of who comes in will also depend upon which players re-sign.

“We have lost (midfielder) Charlie Gilmour and (goalkeeper) Musa Dibaga – two fantastic lads who have moved on and we wish them all the best.

“The way Charlie left with his message to the club (when joining Dunfermline Athletic) was different class.

“There has been a lot of work going on in the background. We’ve had trial matches, and we have more trialists coming up over the next two to three weeks.

“I am speaking to agents every single day.

“I don’t think we’ll get everyone we want in for the first Premier Sports Cup game (against Elgin on July 15), but it’s important we have as many in for the end of July in time for the league season kicking off.”

Dibaga’s departure from Inverness led to him agreeing a move to NIFL Premiership side Crusaders on a two-year deal today (Tuesday).

Immediate focus is on agreeing deals with Paul Allan and Remi Savage

And Christie is far from giving up hope that Savage and Allan will commit to the club. although he does so with caution following his goalkeeper’s recent decision to leave the Highlands.

He said: “I don’t like giving deadlines, but we’re at the stage with Paul and Remi’s agents that we really need to know their decisions.

“We have got boys coming up and we will have to turn our attention elsewhere. It’s getting closer to the day when a final decision will have to be made.

“Musa Dibaga’s situation was a lesson to me. I thought, having spoken with his agent five times, it was a done deal.

“But all I can say is that on Monday I had very positive talks with Paul and Remi’s agents and fingers crossed we can get deals done.”

