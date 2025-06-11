Caley Thistle transfer update: Charlie Christie on ‘marquee’ signing plans and the latest on two current players’ contract offers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle transfer update: Charlie Christie on ‘marquee’ signing plans and the latest on two current players’ contract offers

The Inverness interim CEO details transfer plans after administration exit is confirmed.

Interim Inverness Caledonian Thistle chief executive Charlie Christie at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle interim chief executive Charlie Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle chief executive Charlie Christie insists – even in League One – the plan is to sign players who will excite supporters.

New acting chairman Alan Savage confirmed marquee signings are on his target list this summer after his £800,000 bid puts the club weeks away from exiting administration.

The offer to pay off creditors was accepted at a crunch CVA – company voluntary arrangement – meeting and it means ICT will avoid liquidation should all go to plan inside the 28 days since last Thursday. 

While the club are on the hunt for a couple of players with the X-factor, a trio of current players are locked in talks to try to agree new contracts.

Savage said at his press conference with administrators BDO last week that ICT can make bids for players from June 16, so the management – led by boss Scott Kellacher – are ready for that date to bolster their squad.

Before then, Christie hopes defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan will agree to new deals, following team-mates Billy Mckay, Danny Devine and Luis Longstaff, who agreed terms last month along with eight players aged 21 or under.

Christie last week told the Press and Journal that he is hopeful injured defender Jake Davidson could put pen to paper this month.

Caley Thistle could be in the market for players ‘with a little bit extra’

When asked about the prospect of eye-catching “marquee players” arriving, the interim CEO and former player and boss said: “Every club is always looking for the two or three stars, if possible, to excite the fans.

“Let’s not beat about the bush, we have done that many times in the past.

“We’ve managed to pull in players to add that little bit extra, which we didn’t have in the squad.

“A lot of who comes in will also depend upon which players re-sign.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Livingston in the SPFL Trust Trophy on October 12, 2024, at the Set Fare Arena, Livingston.
Midfielder Charlie Gilmour joined Dunfermline Athletic last week. Image: SNS Group.

“We have lost (midfielder) Charlie Gilmour and (goalkeeper) Musa Dibaga – two fantastic lads who have moved on and we wish them all the best.

“The way Charlie left with his message to the club (when joining Dunfermline Athletic) was different class.

“There has been a lot of work going on in the background. We’ve had trial matches, and we have more trialists coming up over the next two to three weeks.

“I am speaking to agents every single day.

“I don’t think we’ll get everyone we want in for the first Premier Sports Cup game (against Elgin on July 15), but it’s important we have as many in for the end of July in time for the league season kicking off.”

Dibaga’s departure from Inverness led to him agreeing a move to NIFL Premiership side Crusaders on a two-year deal today (Tuesday).

Immediate focus is on agreeing deals with Paul Allan and Remi Savage

And Christie is far from giving up hope that Savage and Allan will commit to the club. although he does so with caution following his goalkeeper’s recent decision to leave the Highlands.

He said:  “I don’t like giving deadlines, but we’re at the stage with Paul and Remi’s agents that we really need to know their decisions.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Paul Allan in action against Annan Athletic in an SPFL League One match at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on October 19, 2024.
Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan. Image: SNS.

“We have got boys coming up and we will have to turn our attention elsewhere. It’s getting closer to the day when a final decision will have to be made.

“Musa Dibaga’s situation was a lesson to me. I thought, having spoken with his agent five times, it was a done deal.

“But all I can say is that on Monday I had very positive talks with Paul and Remi’s agents and fingers crossed we can get deals done.”

