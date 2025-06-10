Ex-Caley Thistle keeper Musa Dibaga signs for NIFL Premiership side

Former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga has signed for NIFL Premiership club Crusaders.

The 25-year-old Spanish-born player was signed at the early part of last season by former ICT boss Duncan Ferguson.

It was the first professional move for the keeper, who had only played for East of Scotland outfit Whitehill Welfare and Lowland League side Bo’ness United before impressing on trial in the Highlands.

He arrived at the Caledonian Stadium on a one-year deal, and soon replaced on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman as the first pick.

Inverness looked on course to be agreeing terms with Dibaga last month, but the fans’ player of the season was soon on the move.

His agent Mark Agg-Jones recently told the P&J it was “with a heavy heart” that they had opted to move on, but he cited financial constraints at the League One club as being too restrictive.

Clubs in England, including one English Premier League side, were he said interested in Dibaga, who was in Scotland’s third tier’s team of the season – earned with 14 shut-outs in 32 appearances.

‘It was clear that this is the right club for him to continue progressing’

Now the Belfast News Letter is reporting that he’s joined Crusaders in Northern Ireland’s top-flight on a two-year deal.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell has tipped his new arrival to become “a fans’ favourite” at Seaview.

He told the club’s social media platform: “We’re thrilled to bring Musa to Crusaders. He had a fantastic season with Inverness and comes highly recommended.

“After speaking with him, it was clear that this is the right club for him to continue progressing and achieve his ambitions of playing at the highest level.

“We look forward to seeing him in action next season and have no doubt he’ll be a big success and an instant fan favourite.”

Semi-professional side Crusaders, who have a mix of part-time and full-time players, finished sixth in their division last term, just three points away from fourth-placed Dungannon Swifts.