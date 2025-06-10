Ex-Caley Thistle keeper Musa Dibaga signs for NIFL Premiership side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle keeper Musa Dibaga signs for NIFL Premiership side

The Gambian international spent one season with Inverness and was the fans' player of the season.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga with the ball in his hands during his team's SPFL League One match against Cove Rangers on December 28, 2024, at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Former Caley Jags number one, Musa Dibaga. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga has signed for NIFL Premiership club Crusaders.

The 25-year-old Spanish-born player was signed at the early part of last season by former ICT boss Duncan Ferguson.

It was the first professional move for the keeper, who had only played for East of Scotland outfit Whitehill Welfare and Lowland League side Bo’ness United before impressing on trial in the Highlands.

He arrived at the Caledonian Stadium on a one-year deal, and soon replaced on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman as the first pick.

Inverness looked on course to be agreeing terms with Dibaga last month, but the fans’ player of the season was soon on the move.

Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga in action. Image: Jasperimage.

His agent Mark Agg-Jones recently told the P&J it was “with a heavy heart” that they had opted to move on, but he cited financial constraints at the League One club as being too restrictive.

Clubs in England, including one English Premier League side, were he said interested in Dibaga, who was in Scotland’s third tier’s team of the season – earned with 14 shut-outs in 32 appearances.

‘It was clear that this is the right club for him to continue progressing’

Now the Belfast News Letter is reporting that he’s joined Crusaders in Northern Ireland’s top-flight on a two-year deal.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell has tipped his new arrival to become “a fans’ favourite” at Seaview.

He told the club’s social media platform: “We’re thrilled to bring Musa to Crusaders. He had a fantastic season with Inverness and comes highly recommended.

“After speaking with him, it was clear that this is the right club for him to continue progressing and achieve his ambitions of playing at the highest level.

“We look forward to seeing him in action next season and have no doubt he’ll be a big success and an instant fan favourite.”

Semi-professional side Crusaders, who have a mix of part-time and full-time players, finished sixth in their division last term, just three points away from fourth-placed Dungannon Swifts.

Conversation