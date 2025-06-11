EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle set signing sights on ex-Ross County goalkeeper after Musa Dibaga’s exit

Caley Thistle are understood to be lining up a swoop for a former Ross County goalkeeper following the exit of goalie Musa Dibaga.

League One Inverness had been expecting Spanish-born Dibaga to pen a new contract this summer after positive early talks.

However, the 26-year-old was not able to agree terms and stunned ICT by rejecting what the Highlanders insisted was the very best they could offer, given they were in administration.

Dibaga has this week signed for Northern Ireland top-flight club Crusaders, leaving the Caley Jags with just 17-year-old Szymon Rebilas on the books.

Inverness, who are set to exit administration soon, will be able to sign new players from next Monday and there is a list of targets on head coach Scott Kellacher’s desk.

Two goalkeepers on ICT’s wanted list

Logan Ross, who has just been released from County, has been training with ICT and is on course to secure a contract to remain in the Highlands.

Although Ross never played for County’s first-team, he built up a wide range of experience within the Highland League, with loan spells at Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics, Huntly and Lossiemouth.

The 21-year-old also played League Two Elgin City last term, providing emergency cover for a game against Kelty Hearts.

It is believed Kellacher and his coaching staff, in tandem with interim CEO and ex-boss Charlie Christie, will be looking to sign two goalkeepers, with Ross the first.

Ross could shine in League One

Ross came through County’s academy system and turned professional in 2020.

The chance to be part of what Inverness hope will be a promotion push in League One to reach the Championship will be an attractive opportunity and chance to showcase his talents in the SPFL – should he earn the number one jersey.

County, who were relegated to the Championship by losing to Livingston in the play-off final last month, are going through a major player overhaul, but main keepers Jordan Amissah and Ross Laidlaw were in front of Logan Ross in the pecking order.

ICT, meanwhile, hope to have a decision on contract offers made to defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan before the weekend.

Four pre-season matches confirmed

ICT’s pre-season schedule kicks off this month with four games over two dates against Highland League opponents, with the squad being split for either venue.

On Wednesday, June 25, they will take on Nairn County and Rothes at Station Park and Mackessack Park, respectively, then on Saturday, June 28, Inverness face Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park and Mosset Park, respectively.