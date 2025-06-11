EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle set signing sights on ex-Ross County goalkeeper after Musa Dibaga’s exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle set signing sights on ex-Ross County goalkeeper after Musa Dibaga’s exit

Inverness manager Scott Kellacher is looking to sign two keepers for a League One title charge next season - and the ex-Ross County goalie is a target.

Ross County goalkeeper Logan Ross playing while on loan for Lossiemouth in a North of Scotland Cup tie at Station Park, Nairn, on July 29, 2021.
Goalkeeper Logan Ross, while on loan at Lossiemouth from Ross County in 2021. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle are understood to be lining up a swoop for a former Ross County goalkeeper following the exit of goalie Musa Dibaga.

League One Inverness had been expecting Spanish-born Dibaga to pen a new contract this summer after positive early talks.

However, the 26-year-old was not able to agree terms and stunned ICT by rejecting what the Highlanders insisted was the very best they could offer, given they were in administration.

Dibaga has this week signed for Northern Ireland top-flight club Crusaders, leaving the Caley Jags with just 17-year-old Szymon Rebilas on the books.

Inverness, who are set to exit administration soon, will be able to sign new players from next Monday and there is a list of targets on head coach Scott Kellacher’s desk.

Two goalkeepers on ICT’s wanted list

Logan Ross, who has just been released from County, has been training with ICT and is on course to secure a contract to remain in the Highlands.

Although Ross never played for County’s first-team, he built up a wide range of experience within the Highland League, with loan spells at Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics, Huntly and Lossiemouth.

Logan Ross during a Ross County training session. Image: SNS Group.

The 21-year-old also played League Two Elgin City last term, providing emergency cover for a game against Kelty Hearts.

It is believed Kellacher and his coaching staff, in tandem with interim CEO and ex-boss Charlie Christie, will be looking to sign two goalkeepers, with Ross the first.

Ross could shine in League One

Ross came through County’s academy system and turned professional in 2020.

The chance to be part of what Inverness hope will be a promotion push in League One to reach the Championship will be an attractive opportunity and chance to showcase his talents in the SPFL – should he earn the number one jersey.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga with the ball in hand during the SPFL League One match against Montrose on August 17, 2024.
Musa Dibaga opted to leave Inverness this summer. Image: Jasperimage.

County, who were relegated to the Championship by losing to Livingston in the play-off final last month, are going through a major player overhaul, but main keepers Jordan Amissah and Ross Laidlaw were in front of Logan Ross in the pecking order.

ICT, meanwhile, hope to have a decision on contract offers made to defender Remi Savage and midfielder Paul Allan before the weekend.

Four pre-season matches confirmed

ICT’s pre-season schedule kicks off this month with four games over two dates against Highland League opponents, with the squad being split for either venue.

On Wednesday, June 25, they will take on Nairn County and Rothes at Station Park and Mackessack Park, respectively, then on Saturday, June 28, Inverness face Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park and Mosset Park, respectively.

