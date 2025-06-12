Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie confirms move away from Caledonian Stadium won’t be happening ‘any time soon’

Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie insists the League One club are fully focused on improving the Caledonian Stadium this summer, rather than a quickfire, post-takeover ground switch.

Former chairman Alan Savage saw his £800,000 bid for ICT accepted by creditors at last Thursday’s CVA – company voluntary arrangement – meeting.

Hours later, administrators BDO confirmed the 31-year-old former Scottish Cup winners would avoid liquidation and should be admin free within four weeks.

Savage, whose £1million injection over the past year kept the club running, has kick-started work inside and around the Caledonian Stadium improving the look and facilities.

The owner-in-waiting has previously spoken of shifting the club to a new home – towards Inverness campus after the major A9/A96 link road development, which is still at the planning stage.

Making Caledonian Stadium brighter

However, former boss, player and interim CEO Christie insists current work demonstrates to fans Caledonian Stadium will be their home for some time yet.

He added: “I have been saying for at least the past two decades that the stadium is in a beautiful location with lovely views, but it could have been put in a better place away back in 1995.

“However, moving stadiums is not going to happen any time soon – and Alan realises that.

“Longer-term, a move might be on the agenda, but at the moment let’s make the Caledonian Stadium as welcoming and bright as we can for staff, players, fans, for everyone who comes here.

“When we first moved here, that’s what it was like. We’re trying to resurrect that, and the place already looks brighter.

“The good thing is people’s outlooks are brighter as well. There is a positive knock-on effect.

“The hard work starts when the season starts, but we couldn’t have asked for the season to go much better so far.”

‘We are still working under significant restraints’ – CEO Christie

While Christie is optimistic about the club’s future, he stressed there’s plenty of daily work to be done to keep moving forward ahead of the new season.

He added: “It was crucial for Alan’s offer to go through for many aspects of the club, not just on the football side.

“There is still lots of work to be done, but we can now start to look forward.

“The press conference (where exiting administration was confirmed) coincided with the launch of the season tickets a few days later.

“There is an abundance of work being done around the stadium. We’re making it brighter and more welcoming on match days and during the week.

“It’s great for the staff here too. The work like this at the stadium over the past few years has been non-existent and Alan has recognised that.

“Now the CVA meeting has gone through, we can start to drive things forward.

“At the same time, we must still recognise how challenging it will be.

“We are still working under significant restraints, but we’re a lot more positive at the club than we have been for a long time.”

Savage last week revealed Sarens PSG, an Invergordon-headquartered wind farm business, had a “tentative agreement” in place for naming rights at the Caledonian Stadium.