Aberdeen FC

From Caley Thistle to Cove Rangers – every confirmed pre-season friendly involving teams from the north

Teams are lining up pre-season fixtures as they prepare for a new season of Scottish football.

Ross County's Akil Wright (L) and Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson compete for the ball
Ross County's Akil Wright, left, and Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action. Imager: SNS
By Danny Law

The preparations for Scottish football’s 2025-26 season are getting under way with a host of pre-season friendlies confirmed ahead of the new campaign.

Here is a list of every friendly involving Aberdeen, Ross County, Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers, Elgin City, Peterhead and the Highland League clubs.

This article will be updated when new pre-season fixtures are confirmed.

June – Highland League testimonial

Saturday 21 – Strathspey v Caley Thistle XI.
Wednesday 25 – Nairn v Caley Thistle XI, Rothes v Caley Thistle XI
Saturday 28 – Brechin City v Dundee United, Clachnacuddin v Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers v Banks o’ Dee, Deveronvale v Montrose Roselea, East Craigie v Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics v Caley Thistle XI, Lossiemouth v Elgin City (Liam and Ross Archibald testimonial), New Elgin v Strathspey Thistle, Orkney v Wick Academy.

Billy McKay celebrates a Caley Thistle goal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

July – Premier Sports Cup starts

Tuesday 1 – Cove Rangers v Inverurie Locos, Culter v Deveronvale, Elgin v Fraserburgh, Partick Thistle v Caley Thistle.
Wednesday 2 – Maud v Huntly.
Friday 4 – Turriff United v Maud.
Saturday 5 – Alness United v Strathspey Thistle, Brechin City v Dundee FC, Cove Rangers v Buckie Thistle, Formartine United v Elgin City, Forres Thistle v Rothes, Fraserburgh v Peterhead (Jamie Beagrie testimonial), Kirriemuir Thistle v Keith, Lossiemouth United v Nairn County, Wick Academy v Invergordon.
Sunday 7 – Inverurie Locos v Bermuda U23.
Tuesday 8 – Brechin Victoria v Brechin City, Cove Rangers v Huntly, Deveronvale v Islavale.
Wednesday 9 – Burghead Thistle v Nairn County, Ellon United v Keith, Fraserburgh United v Fraserburgh, Nairn St Ninan v Forres Mechanics.
Friday 11 – Sunnybank v Inverurie Locos.
Saturday 12 – Premier Sports Cup matchday one: Brechin City v Falkirk, Brora Rangers v Kilmarnock, Elgin City v Raith Rovers, Peterhead v Morton, Stranraer v Ross County. Friendlies: Broughty Athletic v Huntly, Deveronvale v Maud, Fraserburgh v Bridge of Don Thistle, Inverurie Locos v Montrose Roselea, New Elgin v Rothes, Wick Academy v Caley Thistle U19s.
Monday 14 – Dyce v Keith
Tuesday 15 – Premier Sports Cup matchday two: Brora Rangers v Kelty Hearts, Caley Thistle v Elgin, Cove Rangers v Spartans, Motherwell v Peterhead, Queen’s Park v Brechin City. Friendlies: Ellon United v Deveronvale, Lossiemouth United v Lossiemouth, Strathspey Thistle v Ross County.
Wednesday 16 – Buckie Thistle v Dyce, Fraserburgh v Maud, Huntly v Hermes,
Saturday 19 – Premier Sports Cup matchday three: Caley Thistle v St Johnstone, Cove Rangers v Falkirk, Elgin City v East Kilbride, Livingston v Brora Rangers, Peterhead v Clyde, Queen of the South v Ross County, Spartans v Brechin City. Friendlies: Broughty Athletic v Fraserburgh, Deveronvale v Deveronside, Dundee North End v Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics v Colony Park, Fraserburgh United v Lossiemouth, Huntly v Jeanfield Swifts, Islavale v Rothes, Keith v Hermes, Nairn County v Arbroath Victoria, Strathspey Thistle v Forres Thistle, Wick Academy v Ross County U19s.
Monday 21 – Fraserburgh v Hermes.
Tuesday 22 – Premier Sports Cup matchday four: Brechin City v Cove Rangers, East Fife v Brora Rangers, East Kilbride v Caley Thistle, Ross County v Edinburgh City.
Saturday 26 – Premier Sports Cup matchday five: Queen’s Park v Cove Rangers, Raith Rovers v Caley Thistle, Ross County v Partick Thistle, St Johnstone v Elgin City, Stenhousemuir v Peterhead. Start of Highland League season.

Blair Yule scores for Cove Rangers against Queen of the South. Image: Dave Johnston.

August – SPFL season begins

Saturday 2  – Start of SPFL season.

