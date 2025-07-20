Caley Thistle fans’ new hero Liam Sole – ‘When I’m confident, I feel like I can do anything’

Liam Sole believes Caley Thistle will give him the perfect platform to restore the confidence he needs to produce thrilling displays like Saturday’s.

The on-loan Livingston winger came on with Jordan Alonge after an hour at 0-0 against St Johnstone, igniting the atmosphere and threatening to transform the match.

A player who scraped together just seven starts last season after moving to West Lothian from Maidstone looks capable of adding an exciting new dimension to a Caley Jags side hoping to lift the League One title this season.

One of his earliest touches was a disguised back-heel flick to send a team-mate away on the wing, a move which generated a roar of appreciation with fans off their seats

Contrary to appearances, though, 25-year-old Sole insists the confidence he shows on the ball is not an ever-present feature of his game and had ebbed severely before his temporary move to join Scott Kellacher’s side.

Still working up his fitness, Sole was unable to help Caley Thistle grab what might have been a deserved winner, before Uche Ikpeazu’s late finish sank them.

Liam Sole: I’m trying to find my confidence again

It said much, though, that the home players were applauded off the field by supporters, with Sole already commanding his own song from the faithful after just two substitute appearances.

Asked about his own confidence and adventurous play, Sole – who lists MK Dons and Nottingham Forest among previous clubs – admitted: “I think you’d be surprised, in terms of my confidence – last season, it wasn’t really there and I’m just trying to find that again.

“When I’m confident, I feel like I can take on the world.

“Like any player, confidence is massive. I’ll never shy away from a one against one and I always want to take people on, and excite the crowd.

“I feel good in myself at the minute. I feel like I’m in a really good place mentally now and I feel like I’m getting there physically as well, having not had a proper pre-season.

“When I’m confident, I feel like I can do anything and that’s a testament to all the boys in our dressing room.

“They’ve all welcomed me with open arms and the gaffer, too, has given me the confidence. It is coming back again.

“The gaffer’s style of play suits me, 100 percent.

“I think with the size of the Inverness pitch as well – it is a big space – and I think the way the lads like to play is perfect for me.

“The first day in training, I saw the way the boys moved the ball – the way they popped it about.

“I think we’re going to do really well this season.”

Not really wishing to dwell on what he described as “a tough year” last season at Livingston, Sole’s parent club manager David Martindale was keen for him to take the road north to Caley Thistle to find his feet again.

Sole said: “Now I’m getting myself up to speed, I’m just looking forward to the next game – and hopefully potentially starting a game.

“To be fair to myself, I feel good now. I feel like I’m almost there. I’ve been working hard in training, doing extra running and stuff like that.”

Caley Thistle fans’ Sole-ful new song

Sole’s name was sung to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s classis Gold, with the player beaming: “I heard that! That’s always nice as well.

“Whenever I go to a football game, I want to get off my seat, be excited.

“Football is a game for the fans, so I always want to give them something, especially on a day like Saturday with the weather.

“They’re all sitting there. They paid their money to come in and sit in the rain to watch us.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a result for them, but I want to try and excite them as much as I can.

“On the flip side, I’ve got to make sure that I’m doing the right things, getting crosses in, getting shots away, things like that.

“I want to excite the fans, but I have to have an end product as well.

“I think it was just down to the finer details on Saturday. If we’d have taken our chances, we would have won the game.

“It’s disappointing, but I think there were lots of positives to take into the next cup matches and into the league campaign.”