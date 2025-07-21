Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher warns Premier Sports Cup rivals East Kilbride are ‘on crest of a wave’

Scott Kellacher is warning Caley Thistle they must hit top form to defeat Premier Sports Cup shock troops East Kilbride tomorrow.

Anything less than three Group F points will all-but put Inverness out of the League Cup – even before they complete their schedule at Championship hosts Raith Rovers this weekend.

The Lowland League winners are preparing for life in League Two and have shown already they’re setting their sights high.

After losing 3-1 to Championship club St Johnstone, they stunned Raith 4-2 in Kirkcaldy and beat League Two promotion rivals Elgin City 4-1 at Brough Briggs at the weekend.

Victory over ICT at the K-Park Training Academy would put them firmly in place to reach the knockouts as one of the best runners-up at least due to their goal difference.

They are bossed by Mick Kennedy, the man who masterminded Darvel’s stunning 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Aberdeen in January 2023.

Although this would not have the same shockwaves, a Kennedy success would almost certainly end the Caley Jags’ interest in this year’s competition.

St Johnstone’s late 1-0 win at the Caledonian Stadium at the weekend puts them second in the group with six points from two games as they host third-placed Raith, who need to win to keep their faint chances alive.

Inverness are still in contention after beating Elgin City 2-0 last week, but they need to bank two more wins to remain in the qualification hunt.

It’s heading for a sell-out crowd on Tuesday, with the home team having the firepower of ex-St Johnstone attacker John Robertson, who is the competition’s leading scorer with five goals already.

Kellacher: ‘We need to be at it – you can’t take anything lightly’

Boss Kellacher is well aware that Kilby pose a very real threat to their ambitions to reach round two this week.

He said: “East Kilbride are on the crest of a wave after two brilliant results against Raith Rovers and Elgin City.

“They’re also scoring plenty of goals, so you need to be wary.

“You have seen in this competition that teams in one or two leagues below are more than capable of picking up points and winning games.

“We need to be at it. You can’t take anything lightly. You must be switched on and ready to go.

“We know we’re in for a really hard game as it was here against Elgin, who are in East Kilbride’s league.

“Like ourselves, these teams are desperate to do well against opponents from higher divisions.

“It would be a good scalp for them should they get something against us, so we have to be at our best and professional to get the job done.

“We’re in for a really hard game. East Kilbride have got off to a great start – they’re desperate to win League Two and progress through the leagues.

“Their performances have been really good, and they have some cracking players.

“We have watched them a few times and have been impressed by the way they play the game. It’s good to watch and it’s exciting. Hopefully we’re in for a really good game.

“Like Raith Rovers, we need to win our next two games to progress.

“We have two away games, and we normally do alright on the road. We have to be positive and we’re going there to win the game.”

Physio is former East Kilbride gaffer

The only time Caley Thistle have face Kilby was in a routine 4-0 Scottish Cup home win in 2019.

In the visiting team was former Caley Thistle star, and twice-Championship winner David Proctor, who went on to boss the South Lanarkshire outfit from 2016 to 2020.

He was a Caley Jags star from 2003-2006 when the club first won promotion to the top-flight and then again during a second spell as First Division champions in 2010.

Proctor made a return to Inverness last week – as the Highland capital club’s new physio, and Kellacher welcomes his dual assets this week.

He added: “We were desperate to get David in. He knew everything about the club.

“He’s done well to get his degree in physiotherapy. He has been brilliant about the place.

“The boys have taken to him right away. He is a brilliant addition.

“He’s got a good insight into teams in the Central Belt.”

Munro on guard for Kilby cup clash

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Munro has relished tough tests in July, as the former Ross County shot-stopper settles into life back in the Highlands.

The 25-year-old has spells on loan at Raith Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Annan Athletic when coming through the ranks at Dingwall.

Then, in January 2024, he signed for League of Ireland First Division side Dundalk, where he made 20 appearances before joining Championship winners Falkirk midway through last season.

He never played for the Bairns and the Nairn-born player is happy to be back in the north of Scotland.

And assessing the tie at East Kilbride, Munro knows a strong display will be needed to see off Kilby.

He said: “It’s going to be another tough game, and we all know what they’ve done so far in the League Cup.

“We’ll need everyone at their best to get the win, because they’re a tough side to play, especially down there. We’ve got to be confident and have that belief.

“It will be a wee bit tricky, but if we take each game as it comes and win our games then there’s every chance we can progress and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

‘Good diversity’ for league title push

Munro was part of the Raith squad which won League One in 2020 in a campaign shorted by 10 matches due to the Covid pandemic.

And having been at County when they won the Championship and Challenge Cup in 2018-19, he reckons ICT have got the class to win the third tier in 2026, which is the top target.

Munro added: “I think we’ve got what it takes to go all the way in the league. We’ve got a lot of quality and experience, and a lot of good young boys, local ones too, who are very good players.

“We have good diversity within the team, so I don’t see why we can’t challenge.

“We just have to take each game as it comes, and that’s what we’ve been told to do. We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, anything can happen with such a long way to go, so we’ll see what happens.”