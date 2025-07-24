Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher refusing to get carried away after hitting East Kilbride for six

Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle will remain grounded after their midweek goal blitz put them into contention for Premier Sports Cup qualification.

The competition’s shock-troops, SPFL League Two newcomers East Kilbride, were the bookies’ favourites against the League One Highlanders on Tuesday after winning 4-2 at Championship Raith Rovers and 4-1 away to League Two rivals Elgin City.

However, Inverness recovered from the loss of an early goal to run out 6-2 victors at East Kilbride, with five goals in 14 second half minutes flooring Kilby.

It means – should ICT win at Barry Robson’s Raith this weekend – they will move on to nine points and stand a chance of being one of the best three runners-up to reach the last 16.

An Elgin City victory at section leaders St Johnstone, along with an ICT win, would mean Kellacher’s team would progress as Group F’s victors on goal difference.

‘Keeping feet firmly on the ground’

Head coach Kellacher says it’s vital his squad don’t get caught up in the hype after thumping the Lowland League champions, because Rovers are dangerous hosts.

He said: “We know how hard a game it will be on Saturday and we won’t get carried away.

“It was a nice result and really good performance but we will keep our feet firmly on the ground.

“Raith are a good side with some very good players. I watched them recently against Elgin City (in a 5-1 win) and they’ve got threats from all over the park. We will need to be at our best.

“This will be the fourth Championship team we’ve faced this month (after playing Partick Thistle, Ross County and St Johnstone). That will benefit us again.

“Winning games breeds confidence but the league hasn’t even started yet, so I won’t get carried away. We will just focus on the next game.

“East Kilbride had two great wins, against Raith Rovers and Elgin City, and they came in as the favourites against us. It shows what can happen.

“We’ll ensure we have our preparation right and we will be ready to go.”

Kellacher backs Rovers for top four

Raith’s defeats against East Kilbride and St Johnstone mean they cannot qualify for the knockouts, but Kellacher is sure Barry Robson’s Fifers have the weaponry to be competing for promotion from the Championship this season.

He said: “Raith Rovers will be preparing for the following week when the Championship starts (at home to Queen’s Park).

“They will want to get a win under their belts. We’re also looking for a good result and good performance.

“Barry has got some very good players and, on their day, they are an excellent team to watch.

“I’d expect Raith to be in the top four sides in the Championship this season.

“We will have to be at our best to get anything on Saturday.”

More drama in store in League Cup clash?

Inverness, who are still on the hunt for at least another attacker before the league season starts at Kelty Hearts next weekend, have enjoyed some of their visits to Stark’s Park in recent years.

In 2022, two last-gasp Logan Chalmers goals sealed a stunning 3-2 win, while in January 2024, on-loan Ross County attacker Alex Samuel bagged a nine-minute hat-trick on his debut for another 3-2 success.

Kellacher insists his players will be setting out to ask big questions of Rovers again.

He added: “Stark’s Park is a good place to play football.

“It’s a nice stadium, with a good (synthetic) surface, which we’re used to playing on.

“I hope it’s a good game. Like on Tuesday, we will be there to have a go at them.”

