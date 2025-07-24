Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher refusing to get carried away after hitting East Kilbride for six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher refusing to get carried away after hitting East Kilbride for six

Inverness sunk East Kilbride to remain in chase for a Premier Sports Cup last 16 spot - now they go to already-out Championship side Raith Rovers.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during his team's 3-0 SPFL League One win against Arbroath at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle will remain grounded after their midweek goal blitz put them into contention for Premier Sports Cup qualification.

The competition’s shock-troops, SPFL League Two newcomers East Kilbride, were the bookies’ favourites against the League One Highlanders on Tuesday after winning 4-2 at Championship Raith Rovers and 4-1 away to League Two rivals Elgin City.

However, Inverness recovered from the loss of an early goal to run out 6-2 victors at East Kilbride, with five goals in 14 second half minutes flooring Kilby.

It means – should ICT win at Barry Robson’s Raith this weekend – they will move on to nine points and stand a chance of being one of the best three runners-up to reach the last 16.

An Elgin City victory at section leaders St Johnstone, along with an ICT win, would mean Kellacher’s team would progress as Group F’s victors on goal difference.

‘Keeping feet firmly on the ground’

Head coach Kellacher says it’s vital his squad don’t get caught up in the hype after thumping the Lowland League champions, because Rovers are dangerous hosts.

He said: “We know how hard a game it will be on Saturday and we won’t get carried away.

“It was a nice result and really good performance but we will keep our feet firmly on the ground.

“Raith are a good side with some very good players. I watched them recently against Elgin City (in a 5-1 win) and they’ve got threats from all over the park. We will need to be at our best.

“This will be the fourth Championship team we’ve faced this month (after playing Partick Thistle, Ross County and St Johnstone). That will benefit us again.

“Winning games breeds confidence but the league hasn’t even started yet, so I won’t get carried away. We will just focus on the next game.

“East Kilbride had two great wins, against Raith Rovers and Elgin City, and they came in as the favourites against us. It shows what can happen.

“We’ll ensure we have our preparation right and we will be ready to go.”

Kellacher backs Rovers for top four

Raith’s defeats against East Kilbride and St Johnstone mean they cannot qualify for the knockouts, but Kellacher is sure Barry Robson’s Fifers have the weaponry to be competing for promotion from the Championship this season.

He said: “Raith Rovers will be preparing for the following week when the Championship starts (at home to Queen’s Park).

“They will want to get a win under their belts. We’re also looking for a good result and good performance.

“Barry has got some very good players and, on their day, they are an excellent team to watch.

“I’d expect Raith to be in the top four sides in the Championship this season.

“We will have to be at our best to get anything on Saturday.”

More drama in store in League Cup clash?

Inverness, who are still on the hunt for at least another attacker before the league season starts at Kelty Hearts next weekend, have enjoyed some of their visits to Stark’s Park in recent years.

In 2022, two last-gasp Logan Chalmers goals sealed a stunning 3-2 win, while in January 2024, on-loan Ross County attacker Alex Samuel bagged a nine-minute hat-trick on his debut for another 3-2 success.

Kellacher insists his players will be setting out to ask big questions of Rovers again.

He added: “Stark’s Park is a good place to play football.

“It’s a nice stadium, with a good (synthetic) surface, which we’re used to playing on.

“I hope it’s a good game. Like on Tuesday, we will be there to have a go at them.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

 

Conversation