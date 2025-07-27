Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher hopes lessons are learned from 5-1 defeat by Raith Rovers

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher hopes harsh lessons have been learned after his side’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the Premier Sports Cup were ended by Raith Rovers.

Inverness needed to win at Kirkcaldy but they made a nightmare start at Stark’s Park as they conceded twice in the opening seven minutes before losing 5-1 to Barry Robson’s Championship outfit.

Kellacher was disappointed with the display and is looking for a reaction when his side start their League One campaign at Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

The Caley Jags head coach said: “We need to be at it every week, keep the ball better and work hard. We didn’t do that which is why we have been beaten 5-1.

“We know we’re better than that and I’m looking for a massive response against Kelty.

“We’re frustrated and realty disappointed. We can’t start games like that and give teams two-goal leads.

“The goals we lost were just not good enough. We need to be better.

“Raith have quality players who can hurt you if you are not on your game and we have to take our medicine.

“I wanted the team to start fast, but we made mistakes and found ourselves two down after seven minutes.

“We gave ourselves an uphill battle to climb and made mistakes which just wasn’t good enough.

“We never got going today and that’s the disappointing part.”

Caley Jags punished in opening exchanges

Caley Thistle knew they had to win and hope that Elgin would overcome St Johnstone if they were to qualify for the next stage of the tournament, but their hopes were quickly dashed by the home side.

Dylan Easton opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he fired low past Ross Munro before converting from the penalty spot two minutes later following a trip by Luis Longstaff on Paul McMullan.

Jack Hamilton made it 3-0 to the fired up Rovers nine minutes from the break.

There followed a brief moment of hope when David Wotherspoon netted early in the second half but Easton secured his hat trick in 64 minutes, again via the penalty spot following a Remi Savage handball.

Savage’s unfortunate own goal in the final minute summed up a day to forget for Inverness.

Midfielder Joe Chalmers said: “Obviously it was a really bad start. We didn’t move out of the blocks quick enough and found ourselves behind.

“The second penalty knocked the stuffing out of us and it was just too much of an uphill task.

“Remi’s own goal just about summed up the day for us.”

Chalmers excited to be back at Inverness

The heavy defeat took the shine off a decent group stage campaign for Caley Thistle but midfielder Chalmers insists the setback hasn’t dented his belief his club can have a good campaign in League One.

Promotion to the Championship is the aim for the club after exiting administration and Chalmers is ready to play his part in the new season.

He said: “If you take today’s game out of it, where we weren’t at our best, we’ve put in three really good performances in the group stage of the competition.

“We’ve played some good football and looked sharp. So take today out and over the piece we’ve built a bit of momentum.

“The style of football played by Inverness suits the way I play, there’s a good atmosphere about the place and everyone’s desperate just to get the league season going.

“We beat Elgin comfortably enough then put in a really good performance against St Johnstone where we deserved something out of the game.

“Then we had a good performance when we beat East Kilbride.

“We’ve not got the biggest of squads and we’ve picked up a couple of injuries but over the piece it has been a good couple of weeks in this competition so I don’t see any reason why we can’t go on to have a good season.

“The atmosphere amongst the players is good and we’re looking forward to getting started against Kelty next weekend.”