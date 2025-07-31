Scott Kellacher outlines his aim to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership

Scott Kellacher reckons Caley Thistle must have ambitions to return to the top-flight.

The Highlanders begin the League One season away to Kelty Hearts and start the campaign on -5 points, which is a result of plunging into administration last season.

Docked 15 points last October when Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson as the head coach, they earned enough points to finish seventh – 14 points below runners-up Cove Rangers.

Inverness are the bookies’ favourites to lift the title and return to the Championship two years after falling out of it under Ferguson.

Ross County and ICT have been top-flight rivals in 10 of the last 31 seasons, but the Dingwall club are seeking to also get back to the top level after their relegation to the Championship in May.

Inverness were last a Premiership club in 2017 when they were relegated to the second-tier of Scottish football.

‘Special club’ seeks good times again

Kellacher spells out his clear ambition, backed by Alan Savage, who saved the club with an £800,000 purchase in June.

The manager said: “Over the next few years, our aim is to get back to the Premiership.

“Ross County will be aiming for the same, which would be great for the Highlands to have both clubs back there.

“We know a lot of teams don’t like coming up here with the travelling, so it’s great for the north and the city and it brings revenue to hotels and the like.

“We’re striving to get there. It won’t happen overnight. If it is done in the right way, hopefully we can get there.

“We’ve tried to build a family atmosphere. We’ve seen the club have great times in its history and other times which were not so great.

“I’ve seen all of that and I really enjoyed the good times.

“It’s a special club. Everyone who works here looks after one another. The club needs to get back to that and it is well on its way.

“Alan Savage has been a breath of fresh air with what he’s doing for the club, and (interim chief executive) Charlie Christie helping me with advice and making sure everything is going smoothly and in the right direction.

“If we have any ambitions as a club, we must ensure we’re up there at the end of the season. That’s important.

“I’ve heard no club in Scotland has won a league with a points deduction, so if that’s true, let’s be the first to do it.

“We will take it game by game. Hopefully we will be up there come the end of the season.”

Rivals ready after heavy cup losses

Inverness crashed to a 5-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat at Barry Robson’s Championship side Raith Rovers at the weekend.

Combined with losing 1-0 to St Johnstone, also of the Championship, ICT failed to make it out of the group stages, with their 2-0 and 6-2 wins over League Two clubs Elgin City and East Kilbride not enough to take them into the knockouts.

St Johnstone’s 8-0 rout of Elgin City earned them top place in Group F, and a second-round tie against Motherwell.

Now the real action begins for ICT, with a League One opener at Thomas O’Ware’s Kelty Hearts.

The Fifers also failed to progress in the cup after losing 6-0 at Premiership returners Livingston, but they did beat Highland League champions Brora Rangers 4-0 and held top-table Kilmarnock 0-0 before beating them on penalties.

Caley Thistle fired up over deduction

ICT were fired up by their 15-point hit last year and it inspired the coaches and players.

Kellacher feels the same applies with Inverness having to play catch-up from day one.

He said: “People do forget we have the five-point deduction, and we definitely will make a cause because we’re instantly five points behind the rest of the clubs. It’s an immediate disadvantage.

“We will try to use it in our favour, like we did last season. Behind closed doors, we spoke about what we had to do.

“We knew we’d lose games, like we will this year, but we have to win enough games to make sure we’re at the top end come the end of this season.

“Last year, we built up that togetherness, not just the football side of the club, with Alan Savage and Charlie Christie coming in and helping me massively including with advice at the right times.

“It can be hard, and people don’t see what work goes on behind the scenes.

“The boys gave us absolutely everything last season and that’s what we ask every day of the week. This year will be no different.

“With the players we’ve signed, it shows where we’re trying to get to.”